The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
March 2: 3.5 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Cory S. and Amber N. Roten. Grantors: Shawn R. and Ashley M. Kelley. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2462.
March 2: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Frederick W. and Donna G. Schiebel. Grantors: Donna G. and Frederick W. Schiebel, David B. and Deborah Harper, James B. and Tamara L. Ream and Wilma A. Harris. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2481.
March 2: 1.969 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Donald A. Hart Sr. and Mary W. Hart. Grantor: Mary E. Morian. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2487.
March 2: 0.596 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0011.
March 2: 1.566 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0013.
March 2: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David P. Hamilton. Grantor: Hazel. P. Price. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0019.
March 2: 1.673 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel B. and Monalisa T. Blalock. Grantor: Daniel L. Lewis Sr. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0039.
March 2: 1 Acre, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Betty W. Lambert. Grantors: Jimmy M., David J., Nell A., Linda C. and Sheila L. Howell, Donald and Janet H. Lambert. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0057.
March 2: 8 Lots Chestnut Hill and Grassy Creek Townships. Grantee: Stephen E. Mock. Grantors: Stephen H. Mock and Karen D. Tardif. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0060.
March 2: 10 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Terry and Diana Gilley. Grantor: William G. Smith. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,00. Book: 0510. Page: 0064.
March 2: Townhouse B-1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jaime A. and Nancy M. Rocabodo. Grantor: Algonquin Investments, Inc. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0066.
March 2: 2.779 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Phipps Construction, LLC. Grantors: Lee Q. McMillan, Tracie M. Downer and Robert F. Downer Jr. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0087.
March 3: 4 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Rodney and Shelly Casper. Grantors: Lee Family Properties, LLC and Phillip M. Lee. Excise Tax: $574. Value: $287,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0102.
March 3: 15.3 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Oswalt Properties 6, LLC. Grantors: Richard E. and Gloria L. Oswalt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0129.
March 3: 15.251 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Oswalt Properties 7, LLC. Grantors: Richard E. and Gloria L. Oswalt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0131.
March 3: 1.099 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Oswalt Properties 8, LLC. Grantors: Richard E. and Gloria L. Oswalt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0134.
March 3: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Judy S. Shatley. Grantor: David R. Sheets. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0142.
March 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan T. and Ashley K. Golding. Grantors: Eric P. and Mary R. Feichthaler. Excise Tax: $93. Value: $46,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0145.
March 3: 97 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne, Naomi Ray, Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Grantors: Robert L. Cox Jr., Joyce C. Cox, Mildred A. Osborne, Naomi Ray, Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0213.
March 3: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne. Grantors: Robert L. Cox Jr., Joyce C. Cox, Mildred A. Osborne, Naomi Ray, Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0217.
March 3: 70 Square Rods, Clifton Township. Grantee: Naomi Ray. Grantors: Mildred A. Osborne, Robert L. Cox Jr., Naomi Ray and Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0222.
March 3: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Grantors: Mildred A. Osborne, Robert L. Cox, Robert L. Cox Jr., Naomi Ray and Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0226.
March 3: 3 Tracts, Hurricane and Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Robert L. Cox Jr. Grantors: Mildred A. Osborne, Robert L. Cox, Robert L. Cox Jr., Naomi Ray and Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0231.
March 3: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Phyllis V. Parsons. Grantor: Phyllis V. Parsons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0246.
March 3: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Monte A. and Jessica M. Hale. Grantors: Daniel M. Gaugert and Terry M. Harper. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0274.
March 4: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph T. and Donna D. Johnson. Grantors: William and Anne Brown. Excise Tax: $424. Value: $212,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0297.
March 4: 6.63 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Granteess: Glenn and Courtney Horton. Grantor: Martha Beck. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0300.
March 4: 5.725 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: County of Ashe. Grantor: Noblett, LLC. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0319.
March 5: 6.509 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Ashley M. Roman and Kelli R. Quiles. Grantors: Scott L. and Geri J. Roman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0375.
March 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Stanley C. Faires. Grantors: Stanley C. and Deborah K. Faires. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0379.
March 5: 3.370 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Michael W. Burgess. Grantor: Kenneth W. Burgess. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0396.
March 5: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher and Brittney G. Blevins. Grantor: Crossmor, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0416.
March 5: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John W. Latham. Grantors: Walter H. Patrick Jr. and Martha J. Patrick. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0419.
March 5: 2.391 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Randall Carpenter. Grantor: Paddy Mountain Lumber, Inc. Excise Tax: $92. Value: $46,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0423.
