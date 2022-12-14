The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 1: 3.63 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Chadwin T. and Melissa A. C. Miller. Grantors: Chadwin T. and Melissa A. C. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0886.
Aug. 1: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tommy and Sara Ramirez. Grantors: Clifton A. and Jeannie P. Montford. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0911.
Aug. 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Daniel Norber and Lauren Lux. Grantors: James T. Ball, Jr. and Nancy M. Aitken. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0946.
Aug. 1: 22.5 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jimmy W. Jones and Joyce J. Greene. Grantor: Robert W. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0949.
Aug. 1: 9.21 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Eddie R., Pamela W. and Joshua L. Hall. Grantors: Jorge V. and Mary D. Obando, James P., Hallie A. and Elizabeth D. Dillon and the Elizabeth D. Dillon Estate. Excise Tax: $166. Value: $83,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0952.
Aug. 2: 0.916 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon and Robin Miller. Grantors: Chris and Amy Tsolis. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0989.
Aug. 2: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William V. and Priscilla H. Brown and the B and P Living Trust. Grantors: William V. and Priscilla H. Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0992.
Aug. 2: 9 Acres, Peak Creek Township. GranteesL Timothy P. and Traci F. Feith. Grantors: Timothy P. and Traci F. Feith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0995.
Aug. 2: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Acer C. Gossett. Grantor: Jack E. Gossett. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500. Book: 0544. Page: 0998.
Aug. 3: 2.382 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Darlene Blevins. Grantors: Fields A. and Edith M. Harless, Darlene H. Blevins, Donna H. Jones, Dianne H. Hart and the Harless Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1011.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Rodger B. Carter, Sr., Katherine B. Carter and the Rodger and Katherine Carter Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Rodger B. and Katherine B. Carter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1050.
Aug. 3: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Paul and Debra Azzi. Grantors: Jimmy D. and Susan Hoosier. Excise Tax: $128. Value: $64,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1054.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Richard S. and Kathleen S. Yow and the Richard S. Yow and Kathleen S. Yow Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Richard S. and Kathleen S. Yow. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0544. Page: 1057.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard S. and Kathleen S. Yow and the Richard S. Yow and Kathleen S. Yow Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Richard S. and Kathleen S. Yow. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0544. Page: 1059.
Aug. 3: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Eric A. and Lora J. Weaver. Grantors: Richard Piepenbrok and Vicki Tompkins. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1064.
Aug. 3: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Amanda D. Stroud. Grantors: Bryan and Kim Cruickshank. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1097.
Aug. 3: 47.576 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Frank and Pamela E. Hardister. Grantors: Francisco L. and Jessica A. Ancaya. Excise Tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1148.
Aug. 3: 2.619 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Properties of Eden, LLC. Grantors: Terry D. and Nancy E. Preece. Excise Tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1173.
Aug. 4: 0.250 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Emily H. Abernathy. Grantors: Edward J. and Nan Singley and the Singley Living Trust. Excise Tax: $511. Value: $255,500. Book: 0544. Page: 1195.
Aug. 4: 8.287 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Christopher and Cassie Hardcastle. Grantors: Stephen and Susan B. Miller, James and Laurie Demick, William and Nancy Schettenhelm, Sean and Laurie A. Smith, William and Karen E. Marker, Mark E., Amy, Eric D. and Heather Szabo, Cecile L. Robinson and the Cecile L. Robinson Estate. Excise Tax: $1,240. Value: $620,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1201.
Aug. 4: 4 Lots, Jefferson and West Jefferson Townships. Grantee: Seth B. Cox. Grantors: Derek and Laura L. McClure. Excise Tax: $268. Value: $134,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1226.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Elias and Lilliana Monroy. Grantor: Shannell E. Carter. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1247.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Daniel E. and Danay R. Arritola. Grantors: Elias Legra, Sr. and the Elias Legra, Sr. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1250.
Aug. 4: 7.620 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Eugene H. Maples. Grantor: Joan M. Piercy. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1262.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, Glendale Springs Township. Grantee: Darian Johnson. Grantors: Merlin W. and Priscilla D. Burbage. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1280.
Aug. 4: 0.53 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rachael E. Benjamin, John L. Day, Jr., Laura A. McCartney and the Laura A. McCartney Trust. Grantors: Rachael E. Benjamin, John L. Day, Jr., Marsha and Laura A. McCartney and the Laura A. McCartney Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1300.
