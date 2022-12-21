The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 4: 1.37 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rhonda M. Earnhardt, Brian W. and Darian P. Whitley and Everest E. Farley. Grantor: Joshua S. Knobel. Excise Tax: $447. Value: $223,500. Book: 0544. Page: 1317. Book: 0544. Page: 1317.
Aug. 5: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mary M. Newark and Ann M. Shelton. Grantors: David B. and Sandra L. Gebow. Excise Tax: $358. Value: $179,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1326.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Michael P. and Elizabeth W. Jones. Grantors: Glenn G. and Jane B. Haertlein. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1334.
Aug. 5: 18 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Albert M. and Adam B. Greene. Grantors: Benjamin F. and Jill C. Crews. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1383.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lucian and Patricia Jordan. Grantor: Nicholas E. Bottoms. Excise Tax: $237. Value: $118,500. Book: 0544. Page: 1386.
Aug. 5: 8.668 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Anantha and Jean S. Aiyyer. Grantors: Charles R. and Christina Thomas. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1396.
Aug. 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cloyie Dolinger. Grantors: Sidney N. and Connie J. Caldwell, Carl T. Jolly and Rodney C. and Carla E. Burcham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1415.
Aug. 8: 4.701 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Shervin P. Ejali and Jessica Q. Rodriguez. Grantor: Karen Hefner. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1423.
Aug. 8: 20.503 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jessie B. and Michelle Davis and Nathan Walters. Grantor: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1426.
Aug. 8: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Danny R. and Sandra E. McCormick. Grantor: David M. Keyse. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1446.
Aug. 8: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Danny R. and Sandra E. McCormick. Grantors: Stanley W. and Pamela D. Smith. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1449.
Aug. 8: 1 Acre, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: William D. and Dawn R. Unger. Grantors: Ryan T. and Martha Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1466.
Aug. 8: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Big Horse Creek, LLC. Grantors: Michael and Holly Kesserling. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1469.
Aug. 9: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Scott E. and Viola Weber and the Scott and Viola Weber Revocable Trust. Grantors: Wayne D. and Miranda G. Cable. Excise Tax: $1,036. Value: $518,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1526.
Aug. 9: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Carol R. Edwards. Grantors: Austin C. Bennett and Destany R. Edwards. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1534.
Aug. 9: 0.566 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mabro Properties, LLC. Grantors: Lawrence H. and Martha H. Leggett. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1556.
Aug. 9: 0.497 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven J. and Annette Leashomb. Grantors: Midway Baptist Church, Dennis E. Houck, Steven Leashomb, Robert Brown and Dwight Furches. Excise Tax: $268. Value: $134,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1560.
Aug. 9: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Thomas D. McClure, Jr. Grantors: Thomas D. McClure, Sr. and Wilma K. McClure. Excise Tax: $1,292. Value: $646,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1582.
Aug. 10: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Stephen M. and Faith M. Whitfield. Grantors: David K. and Catherine E. Gish. Excise Tax: $1,270. Value: $635,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1603.
Aug. 10: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Janet N. Taylor. Grantor: Priscilla B. Nichols. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1626.
Aug. 10: 0.849 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Todd Lebeau and Sonya Hanes. Grantor: Audrey L. Miller. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1650.
Aug. 10: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard K. and Kristy M. Aldridge. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1665.
Aug. 10: 1.08 Acres Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark A. and Sonya M. Averette. Grantors: Daniel Hall and Michelle K. Waters. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1676.
Aug. 10: 2.26 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Glenn E. Anderson, Jr and the Glenn E. Anderson, Jr. Living Trust. Grantors: Glenn E. Anderson, Jr., Judy B. Anderson and the Judy B. Anderson Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1679.
Aug. 10: 4 Parcels, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: William J. Miller. Grantors: Thomas H., Charlene A., Cynthia A. and Martha V. M. Johnson, Margaret J. Pigue, Steven B. Chandler and the Johnson Family Trust. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1685.
Aug. 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Darren L. and Elizabeth M. Carson. Grantors: Paul D. Stotts, Jr. and Nancy J. Stotts. Excise Tax: $92. Value: $46,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1722.
Aug. 11: 26.132 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Timothy J. Csobady. Grantors: Betty K. and Aubrey L. Smith, Michael A. Snider and Debra E. Foust. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1724.
