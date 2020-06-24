The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 4: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Daniel P. Skrobialowski. Grantors: Stanley C. Skrobialowski Jr., Daniel P. and Brenda Skrobialowski. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1928.
June 4: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Stanley C. Skrobialowski Jr. Grantors: Stanley C. Skrobialowski Jr., Brian and Patricia Spaulding. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1932.
June 4: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ronald C. Watson Sr. and Susan S. Watson. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1937.
June 4: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John C. and Cindy C. Hauer. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1941.
June 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patrick J. Orourke, Patrick J. Orourke Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Yates E. Fulbright Jr. and Armando R. Ubals. Excise Tax: $98. Value: $49,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1970.
June 4: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Nancy O. Rupard. Grantor: Pearl Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1973.
June 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Reed C. and Joy P. Rozier. Grantor: Elizabeth U. Riddle. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1977.
June 4: 3.717 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Hope Carpenter. Grantors: Olan M. and Sue S. Pruitt. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1990.
June 4: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: William R. Tolley Jr., The William Russell Tolley, Jr. Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: William R. Tolley Jr. and Patricia R. Tolley, The Patricia Rae Tolley Revocable Trust.
June 4: 0.738 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Christy L. Hannan. Grantors: Glenn R. and Katherine Swope. Excise Tax: $762. Value: $381,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2000.
June 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lee R. and Leslie H. Wells. Grantors: Midland Ira, Inc., Lawrence Pugh and Sara Garces. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2005.
June 4: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tomlinson-Goodman Farm, LLC. Grantor: Tommi T. Nevin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2011.
June 4: 23 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark A. and Marty A. Rector, Jada R. Plott. Grantor: Wanda S. Rector. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2019.
June 5: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kathy R. Clay, Gary M., Justin L. and Betty Ryan. Grantors: William J. Ryan Jr. and Tara Ryan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2083.
June 5: 4.552 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Clarke Harlow. Grantor: Eddie L. Darnell. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2087.
June 5: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Adam D. Korevec. Grantor: Donald W. Andrews. Excise Tax: $27. Value: $13,500. Book: 0512. Page: 2094.
June 5: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Mardette A. Guerin. Grantors: Melvin P. and Kathy R. Clay, Justin L., Lori, Gary M., William J., Betty, Kenneth G., Katy and Elouine S. Ryan, Debra Barnard. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2100.
June 5: 9.243 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Veneranda Little. Grantors: Martin B., Debbie, Keith D., Mary S., Veneranda and Ralph W. Little, Harold and Anne Bowlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2130.
June 5: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Martin B. and Debbie Little. Grantors: Martin B., Keith D., Mary S., Ralph W., Veneranda, and Debbie Little, Harold and Anne Bowlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2136.
June 5: 12 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith D. and Mary S. Little. Grantors: Martin B., Keith D., Mary S., Ralph W., Veneranda and Debbie Little, Harold and Anne Bowlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2142.
June 5: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith D., Mary S., Martin B. and Debbie Little. Grantors: Martin B., Keith D., Mary S., Ralph W., Veneranda and Debbie Little, Harold and Anne Bowlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2151.
June 5: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Harold and Anne Bowlin. Grantors: Martin B., Keith D., Mary S., Ralph W., Veneranda and Debbie Little, Harold and Anne Bowlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2157.
June 5: 1.08 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Evelyn D. Baker. Grantors: Dean and Evelyn D. Baker, Dean & Evelyn Baker Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2174.
June 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: J. Refugio and Maria L. Solis. Grantor: Gayle Winston. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2186.
June 5: 1.382 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Terry F. Miller, Terry Franklin Miller Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Terry F. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2189.
June 5: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Scott B. and Michelle W. Pruitt. Grantor: Geraldine Lancto. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2192.
June 8: 5 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mary S. Warren, Mary Sue Warren Revocable Trust. Grantors: Mary S. Davis and Mary S. Warren. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2194.
June 8: 4.180 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Matthew and Amanda T. Howell. Grantors: Glen P. and Mary H. Gochal. Excise Tax: $185. Value: $92,500. Book: 0512. Page: 2207.
June 8: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shane Scanlon. Grantors: Thomas and Linda Jarman. Excise Tax: $448. Value: $224,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2220.
June 8: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David J. and Susan H. Cannon. Grantors: Robert K. and Maureen M. Bossong. Excise Tax: $715. Value: $357,500. Book: 0512. Page: 2277.
June 8: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Scott A. and Jennifer L. Hart. Grantor: Susan C. Doll. Excise Tax: $562. Value: $281,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2295.
June 8: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kyle A. Zeh and Amy L. Kohout. Grantor: Thomas L. Miller. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2316.
June 8: 0.238 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Carolina Coldwoods, LLC. Grantors: George T. and Sandra W. Shatley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2348.
June 8: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jack F. Apple and Michelle J. Handler. Grantors: Cesar G. and Karina Salaya. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2370.
June 8: 3.01 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lee W. and Debra L. Richard. Grantors: Charles B. and Judith B. Blythe. Excise Tax: $49,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2373.
June 9: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wade E. and Sarah H. Sanders. Grantors: James H. Payne V and Amy E. Payne. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2395.
June 9: 3 Lots, New River Township. Grantee: Jeremy S. Alder. Grantors: William D. and Anna K. Mayhew. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2411.
June 9: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Orville W. Poe Jr. and Lisa Poe. Grantor: The Ridge Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $424. Value: $212,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2441.
June 9: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Margaret C. Johnson. Grantors: Britt and Stacy Holcomb. Excise Tax: $934. Value: $467,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2466.
June 10: 2 Tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Carl F. Jacks III. Grantors: Carl F. Jacks III and Rebecca B. Jacks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0063.
June 10: 65 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Carl F. Jacks III. Grantors: Carl F. Jacks III and Rebecca B. Jacks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0068.
June 10: 4 Parcels, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Wade Barber Jr. Grantor: Martin M. Saldana, United States of America, United States Marshals Service. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0077.
June 10: 20.007 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Andrew W. Windham and Elina M. Snyder. Grantors: J. Lee and Nicole Prosser. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0083.
June 10: 1.226 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Renessa P. Lindley. Grantors: Andy Lindley and Renessa Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0122.
