The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 15: 2 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Mark Eller. Grantors: Carol E. Eller and Carol Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 2239.
Sept 15: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Scott A., Randall J. and Candace J. Blackwood. Grantors: John C. Blackwood, Timothy Barton, E.J. Walker Jr., John C. Blackwood Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 2260.
Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kenneth and Lisa Pruitt. Grantors: George A. and Barbara K. Adams. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0516. Page: 2267.
Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Daniel M. Ditanyak Jr. Grantors: Mario L. and Anabel M. Gonzalez. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0516. Page: 2270.
Sept. 15: 2.7 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Cynthia D. Hale. Grantors: Wilma G. and Sidney B. Harmon. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2273.
Sept. 16: 5.854 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Scott and Jennifer Kaczynski. Grantor: Jody B. Sloan. Excise Tax: $939. Value: $469,500. Book: 0516. Page: 2293.
Sept. 16: 1 Tract, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brian C. and Anita W. Sain. Grantors: Laura A. Garren, Arlene Letourneau, Laura Ann Garren Trust, Arlene Letourneau Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2317.
Sept. 16: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christopher T. Bosse. Grantor: Diversified Capital Lending Corp. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 2357.
Sept. 16: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brian and Alicia Canfield. Grantor: Christopher T. Bosse. Excise Tax: $234. Value: $117,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2360.
Sept. 16: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Walter G. Gouveia Sr. and Zanea E. Gouveia. Grantor: Smokey Mountain Dream Homes, LLC. Excise Tax: $701. Value: $350,500. Book: 0516. Page: 2379.
Sept. 16: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Melissa J. Boody. Grantors: Richard L. and Debra C. Vandervort. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2403.
Sept. 16: 1.140 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Parks A. Nesbit. Grantors: Steven G. and Jessie M. Johnson. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book:0516. Page: 2429.
Sept. 16: 8.3 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael W. and Haley Y. Childers. Grantors: John and Vicki Yates. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 2431.
Sept. 16: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Kevin T. and Stephanie S. Callaway. Grantors: Stephen A. and Joyce H. Johnson. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2433.
Sept. 17: 19.339 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Laura A. Garren, Arlene Letourneau, Laura Ann Garren Trust, Arlene Letourneau Revocable Trust. Grantors: Arthur J. Garutti Jr. and Susan M.G. Garutti. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2448.
Sept. 17: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Mark F., Cindy A., Robert A., George L., Stephanie R., Richard K., Bonnie R. and Terri R. Herrin, John F. Herrin III., Billy W. Lefler, Kenneth R. and Charlotte V. Snodgrass, James M. Floyd Jr., Norma L. Viviano-Floyd, Richard M. McGraw Jr., Brenda J.B. McGraw, Kenneth A. Davidson, Richard J., George L. and Ann H. Honeycutt, Benjamin G. and Muriel H. Tucker. Excise Tax: $1,350. Value: $675,000. Book: 0516. Page: 2480.
Sept. 17: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: George W. Phillips II. and Karen K. Phillips. Grantors: Peter C. and Harriett A. Wild. Excise Tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0001.
Sept. 17: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David N. and Jillian W. Moore. Grantors: Hugh L. and Elizabeth A. Osteen. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0024.
Sept. 17: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ann B. Alderks and Sarah A. Brown, Alderks Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ann B. Alderks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0047.
Sept. 17: 15.91 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Carol P. Skroch. Grantors: Walter A. Skroch, Denise A. Hatzidakis, Joan S. Stuart, The Walter A. Skroch Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0054.
Sept. 17: 3 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Denise Hatzidakis and Joan S. Stuart. Grantor: Carol P. Skroch. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0058.
Sept. 17: 0.722 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey D. and Shana M. Copeland. Grantors: Javier C. Rios, Lazaro C. Hernandez, Maleonides L. Rios-Decarranza. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0062.
Sept. 17: 3 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Dale R. and Regan P. Perry. Grantor: Barbara L. Perry. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0120.
Sept. 17: 0.296 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel and Nancy Howell. Grantors: Ewing W. and Candace Tibbels. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0122.
