The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 26: 0.350 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: David J. and Darla Sargeant. Grantors: Ryan A. and Katie Sexton. Excise tax: $251. Value: $125,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1671.
Aug. 26: 0.689 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christine J. and Holly S. Badger, C. Taylor Polk. Grantors: The David W. and Donna L. McCune Trusts. Excise tax: $434. Value: $217,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1691.
Aug. 26: 38.78 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Frances Cheek; Drew S. and Kendall R. Goodman; Martin E. McVey, Maria M. Gore. Grantors: Connie C. McVey, Dawn C. Goodman, Anita C. Kanipe. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1694.
Aug. 26: 4 lots, Helton Township. Grantees: Jeffrey and Linda Maidment. Grantors: Craig and Vickie Wheeler. Excise tax: $436. Value: $218,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1745.
Aug. 26: 1 parcel, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert and Tiffany L. Kerr. Grantors: Johnny E. and Patricia V. Calhoun. Excise tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1748.
Aug. 26: 2.003 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brian C. and Kelly K. Metcalf. Grantors: Mary H. and William C. Weiland. Excise tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1788.
Aug. 26: 28.86 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James M. and Rita T. Hodges. Grantors: Paul M. and Jana M. Pompier. Excise tax: $299. Value: $149,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1817.
Aug. 26: 7 tracts, West Jefferson and Jefferson Townships. Grantees: Lloyd D. Heron. Grantors: Steven E. Hight. Excise tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1823.
Aug. 26: 4 lots, Piney Creek Township. Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Sharon and Paul Price. Excise tax: $100. Book: 0503. Page: 1833.
Aug. 26: 11.967 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Carolyn Richardson. Grantors: Mark Roper and Cathy Russell. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1835.
Aug. 26: 0.88 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michal B. and Allison C. Shoemake. Grantors: Melba W. Hartsoe and Edward W. Roten. Excise tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1851.
Aug. 27: 3.707 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Alvin Jenkins. Grantors: Margaret P. Jenkins. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1925.
Aug. 27: 0.425 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: April E. Raines. Grantors: Sarah J. Uminski and Robin Blankenbaker. Excise tax: $159. Value: $79,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1933.
Aug. 27: 2.49 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Roger K. and Noreen Wilcox. Grantors: Steven A. and Tammy E. Dolinger. Excise tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1954.
Aug. 27: 3.299 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Robert E. Lee Bell. Grantors: Gary L. and Emily C. Trivette. Excise tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1956.
Aug. 27: 9.001 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Robert E. Lee Bell. Grantors: Gary L. and Emily C. Trivette. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1959.
Aug. 27: 3.26 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: The Springhouse on Mill Creek, LLC. Grantors: Regina L. McCoy, Sharyn A. McCoy, The Joanne H. Kemp Living Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1961.
Aug. 27: 53.415 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Regina L. and Sharyn A. McCoy; Jonathan N. Parker. Grantors: Regina L. McCoy, Sharyn A. McCoy, The Joanne H. Kemp Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1964.
Aug. 27: 0.943 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Peter J. Farley. Grantors: Warren G. Campbell. Excise tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1968.
Aug. 28: Lot 17, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C. and Ellen L. Church. Grantors: David A. and Vonna E. Furnish. Excise tax: $53. Value: $26,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1982.
Aug. 28: Lot 16, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Russell C. and Connie H. King. Grantors: James C. and Ellen L. Church. Excise tax: $53. Value: $26,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1984.
Aug. 28: 1.732 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James M. and Madison M. Cook. Grantors: Drew and Frances Petrey. Excise tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1994.
Aug. 28: 0.824 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shannon R. Goines. Grantors: Mary A. Jones and Lisa Gana. Excise tax: $188. Value: $94,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2049.
Aug. 28: 3 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Whitman Properties II, LLC. Grantors: Gary P. and Casey D. Whitman. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 2077.
Aug. 28: 17.79 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Dennis and Deborah M. Davis. Grantors: Rita D. and Billy Severt. Excise tax: $162. Value: $81,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2083.
Aug. 28: Lot 55, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: The Harry K. and Susan B. Dillard Family Trust. Grantors: Harry K. and Susan B. Dillard. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 2096.
Aug. 29: Lot 1, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mary I. Stopper Trust. Grantors: Mary I. Stoppers. Excise tax: None. Book. 0503. Page: 2106.
Aug. 29: 0.3594 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patrick J. O’Rourke Living Trust. Grantors: Ralph H. and Cynthia A. Davis; Pack Fan Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $284. Value: $124,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2111.
Aug. 29: Lot 14, Old Fields Township. Grantees: MRSR 14, LLC. Grantors: J & K Investments of Palm Beach, LLC. Excise tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0503. Page: 2140.
Aug. 29: Lot 14, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Elizabeth W. Hart. Grantors: Elizabeth Hart; Kevin and Beth M. Goodman; Brent Goodman and Joyce Goodman; Adalene S. Gambill. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 2146.
Aug. 29: Southern 9.5 feet of Lot 14, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Elizabeth Hart; Kevin and Beth M. Goodman; Brent Goodman and Joyce Goodman; Adalene S. Gambill. Grantors: Elizabeth W. Hart. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 2151.
Aug. 29: Lot 10, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael L. and Amy J. Parendo. Grantors: Patrick and Gloria Graham. Excise tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2176.
Aug. 29: 44.462 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Tommy K. Earnhardt. Grantors: Sally H. and Andrew C. Overpeck, the Sally H. Overpeck Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,520. Value: $760,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2226.
Aug. 29: 1.205 acres, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Gilbert R. Mash. Grantors: Ryan G. Mash. Excise tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2389.
Aug. 29: 2.805 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: John M. and Kathie R. Brantley. Grantors: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2392.
Aug. 29: Lot 4, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Clair R. French. Grantors: Jason C. and Jamie M. French. Excise tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2425.
Aug. 29: 2.5 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bryon S. and Teressa C. Sumrall. Grantors: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2442.
Aug. 29: 24.488 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: David D., Lorene J., Andrew D. and Sarah B. Powers. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 2453.
Aug. 29: Tract 2, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth T. and Christie W. Pruitt. Grantors: Robert D. Neaves. Excise tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2457.
Aug. 29: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lisa B. Wagner and Gary S. Bare. Grantors: The Bare Family Trust, Jonathan C. Jordan. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 2459.
Aug. 29: 0.412 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan M. Herman. Grantors: Norman C., Steven D. and Terri Elliott; Barry and Stephanie Henderson. Excise tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0503. Page: 2466.
Aug. 29: 0.224 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph D. Busby. Grantors: Elizabeth Hart; Kevin and Beth M. Goodman; Brent Goodman and Joyce Goodman; Adalene S. Gambill. Excise tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0014.
Aug. 30: 19.082 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: John and Janice T. Lubbehusen. Grantors: Highland Forestry, Land and Timber, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0033.
Aug. 30: 3.327 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Tim A. and Brenda C. Lail. Grantors: Michael H. and Patricia W. Stenhouse. Excise tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0037.
Aug. 30: 1 acre, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jameson F. and Brandi L. Bryant. Grantors: Tim A. and Brenda C. Lail. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0040.
Aug. 30: Lot 35, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ryan G. Mash. Grantors: Stoney Creek Legacy, LLC. Excise tax: $338. Value: $169,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0070.
Aug. 30: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Craig S. and Susan M. Eury. Grantors: Beaver Path Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0113.
Aug. 30: 2 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Alec C. and Lisa H. Bean. Grantors: Warren and Ann Pate, W.A. Pate Family Trust. Excise tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0177.
Aug. 30: Lot 22, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Marvin L and Deborah L. Elliott. Grantors: Carolyn W. and Gary J. Wolfe. Excise tax: $655. Value: $327,500. Book: 0504. Page: 0205.
Aug. 30: 1.395 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert L. Fowler. Grantors: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0248.
