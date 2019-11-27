The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 8: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Martin and Gwendolyn Sheir. Grantors: Terry and K-Lynne McKerchie. Excise tax: $818. Value: $409,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1667.
Nov. 8: 4 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey J. and Angela B. Buchanan. Grantors: Teddy R. and Mary G. Elliott. Excise tax: $286. Value: $143,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1696.
Nov. 12: Tract 2, Clifton Township. Grantees: Zechariah M. Rowe. Grantors: Larry N. and Wanda P. Pless. Excise tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1789.
Nov. 12: 2 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Megan R. Coffey. Grantors: David H. Ashley, Timothy W. Ashley. Excise tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1807.
Nov. 12: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Elizabeth D. Mills. Grantors: David L. and Angela C. Mills. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1862.
Nov. 12: 1.585 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Blue Ridge Acres, LLC. Grantors: Judy C. Shatley. Excise tax: $368. Value: $184,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1866.
Nov. 12: 4.21 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joseph and Elizabeth Loggins. Grantors: Pamela C. and Benny K. Dillard. Excise tax: $69. Value: $34,500. Book: 0506. Page: 1869.
Nov. 13: Lot 72, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Frederick T. and Linda B. Carriker. Grantors: Edward A. Maciejewski. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000.
Nov. 13: 3.131 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William A. Zavetsky. Grantors: Richard L. and Michelle S. Davis. Excise tax: $328. Value: $164,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1908.
Nov. 14: Lot 16, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bruce C. and Michelle G. Steffes, The Steffes Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: William B. and Diane P. Williams. Excise tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1990.
Nov. 14: 1.327 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Brady A. and Jamie L. Shoemake, Gary D. and Debra L. Gragg. Excise tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2009.
Nov. 14: 70 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Lawrence R. Blake. Grantors: Helton United Methodist Church, Greenwood United Methodist Church, Alene Davis, Isaac W. Parsons, Casey L. McKenna, Carl Arrington, Appalachian District of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Excise tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2027.
Nov. 14: 3 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Elizabeth B. Johnson, Michael H. Bare. Grantors: Elizabeth H. Bare, Herbert F. Bare. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 2044.
Nov. 14: Lot 15, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Susan K. Rothecker. Grantors: Eric S. and Stephanie K. Burns. Excise tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2057.
Nov. 14: Lot 4, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ottie H. Coldiron, Pamela C. and Mitchell Ellis. Grantors: Ottie H. Coldiron. Excise tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0506. Page: 2074.
Nov. 15: 7 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ronald K. Houck. Grantors: Erleen Farmer. Excise tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2150.
Nov. 15: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Bruce R. and Sally A. Lyon. Grantors: Barb and Jeff Larsen, B.J. Larsen, The Barb and Jeff Larsen Living Trust. Excise tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2201.
Nov. 15: Unit 3B, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Nicholas J. and Jean C. Lampo. Grantors: Joan T. Horner. Excise tax: $678. Value: $339,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2222.
Nov. 15: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: James W. Niver, Cindy Popkin-Bradley. Grantors: Ella Mae S. Adams, Betty A. Hepler. Excise tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2225.
Nov. 15: 2.5 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Carol Parker, Janice Belt. Grantors: Judith W. McNeely. Excise tax: $438. Value: $219,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2259.
Nov. 15: Lot 3, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: R. Douglas and Sandra L. Utt. Grantors: Oliver W. and Elaine M. Davis. Excise tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2282.
Nov. 15: 1.359 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Christopher C. and Chelsea N. Taylor. Grantors: Phil B. and Linda Tucker. Excise tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2288.
Nov. 15: 23.654 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Pierre Silver, Kenneth W. Silver, The Pierre Silver Trust, The Kenneth W. Silver Trust. Grantors: Wesley N. Horne, Sr. and Wesley N. Horne, Jr. Excise tax: $255. Value: $127,500. Book: 0506. Page: 2307.
Nov. 15: Unit 208, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Causby Five Properties, LLC. Grantors: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2323.
