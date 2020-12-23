The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 15: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Beth A. Calhoun. Grantors: Jack G. Brock Jr. and Karen R. Brock. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0836.
Oct. 15: 4 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven R. and Deborah H. Linker. Grantors: James J. and Patricia G. Hanley. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0838.
Oct. 15: 0.311 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Edward W. and Florence K. Bair, Kelly Brooks. Grantors: Joseph T. Ignoffo and Pamela D. Colby-Ignoffo. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0841.
Oct. 15: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thomas J. and Sharon L. Maser. Grantors: Richard A. and Joanne F. Melo, Joanne F. Kaufman. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0859.
Oct. 15: 2.469 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Kathy L. Lynn. Grantors: Wiley M. and Carolyn M. Mock. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0874.
Oct. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Linda Richard. Grantor: Peggy S. Hill. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0887.
Oct. 15: 1.23 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joshua M. and Jennifer B. London. Grantors: David M. and Ellen M. Ham. Excise Tax: $731. Value: $365,500. Book: 0518. Page: 0890.
Oct. 15: 11.945 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: James O. and Melisa R. Dronsfield. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara W. Dollar. Excise Tax: $318. Value: $159,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0918.
Oct. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ryan M. and Berkeley S. Yorkery, Walton and Susan Smith. Grantors: Edward Schadle and Cathy S. Hanley. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0925.
Oct. 15: 10.235 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christine M. Cutter. Grantors: Karen Rufty and Karen Parlier. Excise Tax: $484. Value: $242,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0943.
Oct. 15: 4 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Tommy W., Martha H. and Wesley W. Hamm. Grantors: Tommy W. and Martha H. Hamm, The Tommy and Martha Hamm Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0518. Page: 0945.
Oct. 15: 3 Tracts, Horse Creek, Piney Creek and North Fork Townships. Grantees: Tommy W. and Martha H. Hamm, Dana M. Holbrook. Grantors: Tommy W. and Martha H. Hamm, The Tommy and Martha Hamm Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0949.
Oct. 15: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantee: Shellview Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Jack L. Milani Jr. and Charlaine M. Milani. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0952.
Oct. 16: 0.936 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mabro Properties, LLC. Grantors: Jefferson Station, Partners, LTD. Partnership, Jefferson Station, Inc. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0984.
Oct. 16: 1.263 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mabro Properties, LLC. Grantors: Jefferson Station, Partners, LTD. Partnership, Jefferson Station, Inc. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0988.
Oct. 16: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James and Shirley Powers. Grantors: Mark S. and Marsha D. Stanley. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0991.
Oct. 16: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Lindsay C. and Sharon R. McGrady. Grantors: James D. and Betsy Blackburn. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0999.
Oct. 16: 0.783 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Michael T. and Kathy Sloane. Grantors: Jerry O. and Rebecca E. Mishoe, Willie F. and Lynda S. Duncan. Excise Tax: $396. Value: $198,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1003.
Oct. 16: 4.853 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Wolfpacker Properties, LP. Grantors: Don and Jennifer P. Smith, Todd, Teri, Randy, and Rebecca Pasley. Excise Tax: $247. Value: $123,500. Book: 0518. Page: 1025.
Oct. 16: 6 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark F. Pierce II. and Kelly B. Pierce. Grantors: Jonathan Adams. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1022.
Oct. 16: 6.663 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Kevin M. Wilcox. Grantor: Mickel E. Miller. Excise Tax: $284. Value: $142,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1062.
Oct. 16: 16 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Judson R. and Berrin F. Ammons. Grantors: A.L. and Margaret R. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1084.
Oct. 16: 1 Parcel, Elk Township. Grantees: Christopher M. and Jennifer K. Bilbro. Grantors: Eddie L. and Sandra K. Bumgarner. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1086.
Oct. 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: A & R Mountain Properties. Grantors: Darryl and Cynthia J. Butler. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1106.
Oct. 16: 10 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: William and Jessica Weaver. Grantors: Bobby J. and Betty P. Miller. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1117.
Oct. 16: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny Dillard and Kathryn M. Meyer. Grantors: Johnnie A. Keesler Jr. and Teresa R. Keesler. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1129.
Oct. 19: 5 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cabinlot, LLC. Grantors: Stephen R. and Carol H. Shaffer, The Carol H. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1170.
Oct. 19: 0.532 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Henry S. Kennedy Jr. and Brenda N. Kennedy. Grantors: Clyde E. and Melody C. Hoyle. Excise Tax: $538. Value: $269,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1173.
