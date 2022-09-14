The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 25: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Melissa A. Barron and Mona F., Dorothy M. and Donald R. Cayce. Grantor: Jason Talbert. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0106.
May 25: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Randy Y. and Carolyn S. Link. Grantor: Sajoto Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0141.
May 25: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: David Miller, Sr. and Sharon Miller. Grantors: Ralph H. and Cynthia A. Davis. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0162.
May 25: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Jacqueline Carrasco. Grantor: Gabriel Carrasco. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0542. Page: 0190.
May 25: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Jacqueline Carrasco. Grantor: Gabriel Carrasco. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0542. Page: 0192.
May 25: 1.925 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Benjamin L. Matheson. Grantors: Brian and Vicki Jones. Excise Tax: $196. Value: $98,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0213.
May 25: 0.977 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Dustin A. and Crystal M. Miller. Grantors: Claude A. Miller, Jr. and Terry L. Miller. Excise Tax: $384. Value: $192,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0232.
May 25: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Claude and Terry Miller. Grantors: Dustin A. and Crystal M. Miller. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0253.
May 26: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: David P. Ashley. Grantors: David Lemly, Allison L. Weaver, Barbara Carter and the Barbara Carter Living Trust. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0276.
May 26: 17.25 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: David Simpson and Donna Godfrey. Grantors: Stewart B. and Rosalie A. Howell. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0289.
May 26: 1.338 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gregory M. and Carol J. D. Bednar and the Gregory and Carol Bednar Living Trust. Grantors: Gregory M. and Carol D. Bednar. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0293.
May 26: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantee: Promised Land Pros. Grantors: Brian Swaney and Shivali Goudar. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0542. Page: 0296.
May 26: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cody Mayle and Natasha Romans. Grantors: Patricia A. Graybeal and Wilma J. Miller. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0302.
May 26: 1.099 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: New River Heights, LLC. Grantor: Oswalt Properties 8, LLC. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0365.
May 26: 0.726 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Karen A. Hefner. Grantors: Mark F. and Tammy M. Mallette. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0368.
May 26: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantee: Parker Lawson. Grantors: Glenn A., Pamela W., Michael W., Patsy M., David K. and Penny G. Grubb, Charles S. and Debra L. G. Marion and David and Rachel A. G. Anglin. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0400.
May 27: 33.471 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Grantors: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0425.
May 27: 14.4 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: William J. Ryan. Grantors: Andrew Ryan and Frances R. Vaccaro. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0441.
May 27: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Scott B. Stewart. Grantors: Walter E. and Tracy M. Thomas. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0448.
May 27: 1 Tract, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Ethan and Christina Turner. Grantors: James A. and Canzada B. Lyall. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0479.
May 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daniel H. and Shelia W. Lewis. Grantors: Ward E. Bennett and Mona H. Watters. Excise Tax: $198. Value: $99,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0481.
May 27: 0.039 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven B. and Melissa S. Lewis. Grantor: Rachel R. Bowman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0483.
May 27: 51 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Aaron Pearsall. Grantor: Kandace R. Walters. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0485.
May 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daniel H. Shelia W. Lewis. Grantors: Richard and Vilma S. Hillard. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0492.
May 31: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Gilberto Imery and Tatiana Tamayo. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0494.
May 31: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: CTD Hidden Treasure, LLC. Grantors: David C. and Lynn Crimmins. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0496.
May 31: 3.013 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Randall A. Springer. Grantors: Teena L. Bare and Christine M. Fix. Excise Tax: $85. Value: $42,500. Book: 0542. Page: 0498.
May 31: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William E. Klink, Jr. and Jennifer A. Klink. Grantors: Norman W. and Terry R. Hope. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0542. Page: 0502.
May 31: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joe E. and Shannon K. Dumont. Grantors: Allen C. and Melissa Dicks. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0525.
June 1: 0.342 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Angela S. White and Adrienne Sanders. Grantors: John A. and Denise M. Crosson. Excise Tax: $527. Value: $263,500. Book: 0542. Page: 0624.
