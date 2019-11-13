The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 28: 1.33 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy Burchette. Grantors: Craig D. and Pamela Hart. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0215.
Oct. 28: 2 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Derrell K. and Cheryl H. Wilson. Grantors: Babbete B. Suton, The Babette B. Sutton Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0218.
Oct. 28: 3 tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Nicolas P. Zanowski, Emily A. Gray. Grantors: Donald and Barbara B. Goodman, Bernice B. Hunt. Excise tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0221.
Oct. 28: 2.18 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Laurel Rumph. Grantors: Lydia L. Hamilton. Excise tax: $436. Value: $218,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0306.
Oct. 28: Lot 16, Vista Ridge Subdivision, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Sheldon K. Hoffman. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0340.
Oct. 28: 11.137 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Helen Davis. Grantors: Richard W. and Gail S. Kirrstetter. Excise tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0353.
Oct. 28: 7.141 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Betty R. Rembert, The Betty R. Rembert Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Andrea A. and Jeffrey Rountree. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0369.
Oct. 28: 2 tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Andrea A. and Jeffrey Rountree. Grantors: Betty R. Rembert, The Betty R. Rembert Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $109. Value: $54,500.
Oct. 28: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Arthur R. Norbom. Grantors: Gary L. Asman. Excise tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0375.
Oct. 28: Lot 23, Carefree Cove, Phase II. Grantees: David J. Harrell, The David Joshue Harrell Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Burlin M. and Margaret S. Procell. Excise tax: $454. Value: $227,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0378.
Oct. 29: 23.331 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Jesse E. Bledsoe. Grantors: Joseph A. Dicarlo, The Joseph Anthony Dicarlo Living Trust Agreement, The Arthur Sanders Peacock Jr. Living Trust Agreement, Arthur S. Peacock. Excise tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0408.
Oct. 29: 7.080 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Jesse E. Bledsoe. Grantors: Jesse E. Bledsoe. Grantors: Joseph A. Dicarlo, The Joseph Anthony Dicarlo Living Trust Agreement, The Arthur Sanders Peacock Jr. Living Trust Agreement, Arthur S. Peacock. Excise tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0411.
Oct. 29: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert A. Calhoun, Shannah Star Coldiron-Calhoun. Grantors: Carolyn Hartsog. Excise tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0435.
Oct. 29: Lot 56, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Aaron E. and Iantha R. Stepp. Grantors: Jessie M. and Linda S. White. Excise tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0493.
Oct. 29: 37.977 acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Mark A. and Margaret F. Hartman. Grantors: Steaphen and Elizabeth Climer. Excise tax: $236. Value: $118,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0524.
Oct. 29: 48 tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Leonard E. Atksinon, Mathieu F. Robinson, Matthew L. Shepherd. Grantors: County of Ashe. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0533.
Oct. 29: 3 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Melissa M. Jarman. Grantors: Larry Skeen, Toney Koenemann, Toney Koenemann Restated and Amended Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0535.
Oct. 30: 1 acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Sandra Nallely A. Olvera. Grantors: U.S. Bank Trust, LSFP Master Participation Trust, Hudson Homes Management, LLC. Excise tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0548.
Oct. 30: 0.123 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Harold L. Dillard. Grantors: Jason W. Miller, Dawn N. Anderson. Excise tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0570.
Oct. 30: Lot 6, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Zachary Fletcher. Grantors: Leona D. Richardson. Excise tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0573.
Oct. 30: 1.247 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Jimmy O. Bridges. Grantors: Timbertree Living, LLC. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0591.
Oct. 30: 1.67 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael E. Jones. Grantors: Harry L. and Ima D. Summers. Excise tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0506. Page: 0610.
Oct. 31: 3 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Luke T. and Anna B. Sinclair. Grantors: Mark L. and Susan Yaguda. Excise tax: $665. Value: $332,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0619.
Oct. 31: Lot 681, Obids Township. Grantees: H20 Portal, LLC. Grantors: Jack F. Apple, Michelle J. Handler. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0680.
Oct. 31: 3 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cracon, Inc. Grantors: Joallen W. and Trent Lowder. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0708.
Oct. 31: Lot 25, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory W. and Cheryl L. Davis. Grantors: Brandon P. and Amanda C. Howell. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0710.
Oct. 31: 1 acre, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James Jordan. Grantors: John W. and Mary H. Roberts. Excise tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0712.
Oct. 31: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Revocable Living Trust of Ronald Deshon and Daniel Sims. Grantors: Joshua and Ashley R. Jarvis. Excise tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0720.
Oct. 31: 3 tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Stephen O. and Deborah J. Wade. Grantors: Michael S. and Carol E. Acquesta. Excise tax: $1,376. Value: $688,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0723.
Oct. 31: Lot 5, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Catherine L. Dodge. Grantors: Martha Fusaro, The Janet Morton Trust, Janet Morton. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0766.
Oct. 31: 3 tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Mary E. Johnson. Grantors: Mary L. McCoy. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0769.
Oct. 31: 30 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Mary E. Johnson. Grantors: Mary L. McCoy. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0773.
Oct. 31: Lot 145, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daniel W. Minor, Christine C. Stone. Grantors: Douglas W. and Jana A. Boven. Excise tax: $344. Value: $172,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0776.
Nov. 1: 5 lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: James F. and Nancy S. Davenport. Grantors: Wiley D. and Irene C. Harwood. Excise tax: $704. Value: $352,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0812.
Nov. 1: 0.23 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Randy H. Elliott. Grantors: Iris G. Elliott. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0834.
Nov. 1: 0.75 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Randy H. Elliott. Grantors: Iris G. Elliott. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0836.
Nov. 1: 2 tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Anthony and Timothy Floyd. Grantors: Helen L. and Jerome Roman. Excise tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0838.
Nov. 1: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert N. and Ann M. Carbaugh. Grantors: Richard C. and Donna S. Cavaliere. Excise tax: $810. Value: $405,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0845.
Nov. 1: 9 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mary M. Hincher. Grantors: Thomas C. Hincher, Mary M. Hincher. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0866.
Nov. 1: 0.78 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mary M. Hincher. Grantors: Thomas C. and Mary M. Hincher. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0870.
