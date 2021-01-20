The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 30: 2 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: John and Elizabeth Schiavone. Grantor: Mark Cheek. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0001.
Oct. 30: 0.232 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randy W. and Brenda Anderson. Grantor: Mountain Home of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0033.
Oct. 30: 1.607 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul R. Bassett and the PRB Investment Trust. Grantors: David C. and Elizabeth J. Henderson. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0519. Page: 0049.
Oct. 30: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jimmy A. Worley. Grantors: Travis, Tracy and Jennifer Colvard. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0052.
Oct. 30: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jonathan J. and Jill C. Hanger. Grantors: Steven G. and Lisa Potter. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0088.
Oct. 30: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Roger M. Gupton and Anna L. Smith. Grantor: Gael M. Hawkins. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0090.
Oct. 30: 1.146 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kevin M. and Jenniel Burkett. Grantors: Dan L. Whitfield, Joy W. Griffith and the Ann H. Whitfield Trust. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0111.
Oct. 30: 0.063 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert M. and Martha T. Peddrick. Grantors: Robert T. and Virginia A. Giuliani. Excise Tax: $832. Value: $416,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0136.
Oct. 30: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Johnny A. and Amy M. Blevins. Grantors: Jack R., James S. and William B. Vannoy and Kelli B. Finley. Excise Tax: $920. Value: $ 460,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0157.
Oct. 30: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Johnny A. and Amy M. Blevins. Grantors: William E. and Melissa P. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0160.
Oct. 30: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Triangle Commercial Realty & Hospitality Alliance, LLC. Grantor: Tracey L. Berner. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0184.
Oct. 30: 0.689 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Leonard J. and Tina N. Greene. Grantors: Steven J. and Ashley Yow. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0186.
Nov. 2: 1.167 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cynthia L Peffers and the Cynthia L. Peffers Revocable Trust. Grantor: Cynthia L. Peffers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 0241.
Nov. 2: 5.60 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Bruce and Kathryn Koss. Grantors: Terry P. and Jeff Mabe. Excise Tax: $958. Value: $479,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0244.
Nov. 2: 1.224 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John M. Woodall. Grantors: John. C and Robin L. Carlson and the Chris and Robin Carlson Living Trust. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0275.
Nov. 2: 0.839 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Tony S. Little. Grantors: Michael J., Julie W. and Miriam W. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 0334.
Nov. 2: 1.139 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon D. and Jessica B. Miller. Grantors: Mark S., Rebecca M. and Marsha D. Stanley and the Lenna R. Stanley Estate. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0348.
Nov. 2: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John E. and Judy A. Perrigo. Grantor: Best Venture Designs, LLC. Excise Tax: $918. Value: $459,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0371.
Nov. 2: 18.528 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Connie C. McVey. Grantor: Anita C. Kanipe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 0397.
Nov. 2: 2.356 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth B. and Katherine R. Eves, The Kenneth B. Eves Living Trust. Grantor: Belle Isle Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 0400.
Nov. 2: 1.089 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Douglas G. and Elizabeth M. Gerringer. Grantor: Shawn A. Gentry. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0402.
Nov. 3: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert F. and Rebecca J. Kastelic. Grantors: Larry P. and Lynne Cox, Charles Drawdy II and Christina C. Drawdy. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0431.
Nov. 3: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John and Kelley Cock. Grantors: Keith and Carolyn Dowdy and Beaver Creek Hill NC, LLC. Excise Tax: $686. Value: $343,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0459.
Nov. 3: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: William R. Cooper Jr. and Margaret A. Cooper Jr. Grantors: Harry R. and Ursula O. Leeds. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0525.
Nov. 3: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: William R. Cooper Jr. and Margaret A. Cooper Jr. Grantors: Harry R. and Ursula O. Leeds. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0526.
Nov. 3: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Leon F. Randall Jr. Grantor: William J. Sands. Excise Tax: $820. Value: $410,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0527.
Nov. 3: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Ian Lawing. Grantors: Darrell B. and Sarah A. Bailey. Excise Tax: $248. Value: $124,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0531.
Nov. 3: 2.838 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Nicholas B. and Stefanie M. Hauser. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0555.
Nov. 3: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Douglas W. Boven. Grantor: Patricia S. Archer. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0588.
Nov. 3: 3.328 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Benjamin E. and Kimberly S. Myers, The Benjamin E. Myers Revocable Trust Agreement and the Kimberly S. Myers Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Bob W. and Shirley H. Bowers. Excise Tax: $665. Value: $332,500. Book: 0519. Page: 0593.
Nov. 3: 0.702 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Lloyd W. and Margaret M. Matthews. Grantors: John T. Rothrock and the John T. Rothrock Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,030. Value: $515,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0596.
Nov. 4: 1.634 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: VHOTW, INC. Grantor: Gatornole Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0653.
Nov. 4: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Darron and Jessica Dotson. Grantors: Jeff and Judy J. Bennett. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0658.
Nov. 4: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon S. and Michelle A. Shuck. Grantors: James J. and Melissa A. Alexander. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0661.
Nov. 4: 117.463 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: The Fink Farm, LLC. Grantors: Daniel M. and Nola K. Strickland. Excise Tax: $1,264. Value: $632,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0675.
Nov. 4: 1.186 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantees: Sunil P. and Vijay S. Nagpal. Grantor: Karen L. Freas. Excise Tax: $85. Value: $42,500. Book: 0519. Page: 0684.
Nov. 4: 0.286 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John T. Rothrock. Grantors: Richard T. and Gwendolyn G. Ellis. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0703.
Nov. 4: 4 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Rodney P. and Julie B. Butcher. Grantors: Robert D. and Kimberly E. Roten. Excise Tax: $940. Value: $470,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0708.
Nov. 4: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey K. and Wendy L. Groover. Grantors: Henry T. Clay Jr., Morgan and Bessie M. Clay. Excise Tax: $841. Value: $420,500. Book: 0519. Page: 0742.
Nov. 5: 8.994 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: C. Eric and Jocelyn Hunter. Grantor: Vincent Properties At Phoenix Mountain, LLC. Excise Tax: $166. Value: $83,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0756.
Nov. 5: 12 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Martha A. Swiggett and the James R. Swiggett Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: James R. Swiggett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 0768.
Nov. 5: 1.792 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Thomas E. and Kristen M. B. Trammell. Grantors: Steven A. and Susan E. Mochen. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0771.
Nov. 5: 1.462 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Bryan Greer. Grantor: Daisy J. Poe. Excise Tax: $255. Value: $127,500. Book: 0519. Page: 0794.
Nov. 5: 7.461 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Hunter A. Clark. Grantors: Maurice and Debbie W. Jordan. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0837.
Nov. 5: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ernest T. and Carolyn R. Morrow. Grantors: Robert J. Gillman and Margaret E. Bishop. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0847.
Nov. 6: 2.560 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Plumbline, LLC. Grantors: Terry D. and Nancy E. Preece. Excise Tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0869.
Nov. 6: 0.75 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Ryan P. and Michelle R. Swan, The Swan Family Living Trust. Excise Tax: $830. Value: $415,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0939.
Nov. 6: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Sallie D. Arnold. Grantor: Bernard A. Arnold. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0988.
Nov. 6: 2 Tracts, Obids Township: Grantees: Mark V. and Karen L. D. Diorio. Grantor: Sallie D. Arnold. Excise Tax: $1,250. Value: $625,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0991.
Nov. 6: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gabino F. Alvarez and Linda T. Francisco. Grantors: Francisco G. Carrasco and Maria E. R. Ruiz. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0519. Page: 0994.
Nov. 6: 1.532 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Christopher Johnson. Grantor: Fred Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 0998.
Nov. 6: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Jeremy Johnson. Grantor: Fred Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1001.
Nov. 6: 0.694, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Bryan E., Mary V. and Sarah E. Roberson, Caitlin A. Meagher. Grantors: Jason G. and Kimberly S. Amerson. Excise Tax: $377. Value: $188,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1013.
Nov. 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William B. and Lori B. Heyward. Grantors: Mark C., Gregory E. and Lu A. Hagel, James G. and Jennifer H. Judson. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1031.
Nov. 6: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Philip A. and Anita A. Bowman. Grantors: Jack F. Apple and Michelle J. Handler. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1036.
Nov. 6: 2.5 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Crystal Linville. Grantor: Gary K. Chatham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1039.
Nov. 9: 0.249 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Don S. Jeanette W. Bumgarner. Grantor: Peter C. Munn. Excise Tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1091.
Nov. 9: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Larry D., Judie W., Rhonda J. and Kendra L. Fulbright. Grantors: Larry D. and Judie W. Fulbright. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1143.
Nov. 9: 0.584 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David L. and Nancy E. Fuszner. Grantors: Iris C. Morphew and Patricia A. Schoenrade, AIF. Excise Tax: $416. Value: $208,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1147.
Nov. 9: 1.019 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dan and Ginny Brosnan. Grantors: Jason E., Ricky L. and Kathryn M. Matthews, Gwendolyn O. Smith. Excise Tax: $178. Value: $89,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1150.
Nov. 9: 10.016 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jade Parker, LLC. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara W. Dollar. Excise Tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1154.
Nov. 9: 14.25 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: James Lefevers. Grantors: Johnny and Mary Lefevers. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1157.
Nov. 9: 3 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Peter and Wanda Okrepky. Grantor: County of Ashe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1174.
Nov. 9: 1.568 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: M. Franklyn Roman. Grantor: Maria M. Roman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1182.
Nov. 9: 0.62 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Gordon L. Miller. Grantor: John C. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1185.
Nov. 9: 0.991 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Anita C. Miller, Sandy E. Boone and Loretta S. Richardson. Grantor: Anita C. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1189.
Nov. 9: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Barbara L. Nave and the Barbara L. Nave Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: CGK LLC. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1192.
Nov. 10: 100.357 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Peter and Dawn Johnson. Grantor: Linda L. Davis. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1242.
Nov. 10: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Patricia Z. Rice. Grantors: Michele A. N. Kelley, Patrick B., Carolyn A. and Robert E. Nolan, The Robert E. Nolan Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $87. Value: $43,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1288.
Nov. 10: 0.496 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Zechariah M. and Michelle S. Rowe. Grantor: Carl Gentry. Excise Tax: $205. Value: $102,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1296.
Nov. 10: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy L. and Lesia P. Church. grantors: John F. Morrill and Patricia M. Williams. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1320.
Nov. 10: 0.345 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Nancy S., Jose E. and Maria G. Montoya-Ruiz. Grantors: Nancy S. Montoya-Ruiz and Edwar R. Reyna. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1322.
Nov. 10: 25.38 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Thomas G. and Jodie L. Winn. Grantors: Wade and Victoria McInnis. Excise Tax: $880. Value: $440,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1326.
Nov. 10: 0.046 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Denise Austin. Grantors: Zechariah M. and Michelle S. Rowe. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1340.
Nov. 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul W. and Shana L. Harrison. Grantors: Joseph A. and Robin R. Nowell. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1375.
Nov. 12: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Calloway Cemetery, INC. Grantors: Carol Griffith, Martin Little and the Calloway Cemetery. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1400.
Nov. 12: 1.113 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Diana Travis and Maryann C. Mueller. Grantor: 5 V’s, LLC. Excise Tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1403.
Nov. 12: 1.245 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Provers Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Mikell D. and Debbie F. Dyer. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1406.
Nov. 12: 0.436 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Diana Travis and Maryann C. Mueller. Grantor: Calloway Cemetery, INC. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1409.
Nov. 12: 1 Acre, North Fork Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Noelle H. Rosenfeld. Grantor: B & R Renewable Energies, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1414.
Nov. 12: 2 Lots, Lansing Township. Grantee: Old Orchard Creek Farms, LLC. Grantors: Ronald B. and Constance W. Williams. Excise Tax: $481. Value: $240,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1439.
Nov. 12: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Charles T. and Natasha F. Tyeryar. Grantor: Queensland Enterprises, INC. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1482.
Nov. 12: 2 Lots, Deep Gap Township. Grantee: Christian Juarez. Grantor: Christa L. Juarez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1485.
Nov. 12: 5.244 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Robert J. Looney and Courtnay L. Thompson. Grantors: William E. R. and Ann E. Smith. Excise Tax: $138. Value: $69,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1487.
Nov. 12: 0.727 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: William Sands. Grantors: George K. and Lori A. Weaver. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1491.
Nov. 12: 12.952 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jason B. and Monica L. Oliver. Grantor: Brenda C. Oliver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1494.
Nov. 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Teresa L. Barksdale. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1497.
Nov. 12: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Christine L. Haines. Grantors: John Ackerman and Cindy S. Wright. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1531.
Nov. 12: 3 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Therese M. Kearns. Grantor: Eagle Eye, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,280. Value: $640,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1533.
Nov. 12: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantee: William E. Vannoy. Grantors: Kelli B. Finley and Jack R. and William B. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1536.
Nov. 12: 0.05 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ralph Denny. Grantor: Louise Denny. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1539.
Nov. 12: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rudolph and Jamy Lambert. Grantors: Bertrand A. A. Bonnick, Newell Investment Family Limited Partnership and St. Elizabeth, LLC. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1558.
Nov. 13: 28.501 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Ronnie and Judy Powers. Grantors: Sharon E. Hartsoe and Mary L. Blackwood. Excise Tax: $188. Value: $94,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1578.
Nov. 13: 2.163 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey V. and Shirley H. Vestal, Vestal Living Trust. Grantors: Mark and Rachael Schuler. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1587.
Nov. 13: 3.827 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John B. and Kathy H. Creed. Grantors: Michael H. James Sr. and Carol G. James. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1592.
Nov. 13: 1.371 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David B. and Lisa Luczynski. Grantor: Janice G. Eller. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1608.
Nov. 13: 0.306 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Beth and Heather Cooke. Grantors: Michael S. and Cathy L. Everhart. Excise Tax: $314. Value: $157,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1611.
Nov. 13: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: James C. Church. Grantors: Thomas Durden and Merideth D. Dolan. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1632.
Nov. 13: 11.07 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Luco Investments, LLC. Grantors: Joseph H. Hodges and Emma J. Sexton. Excise Tax: $225. Value: $112,500. Book: 0519. Page: 1650.
Nov. 13: 11.441 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Linda L. Woody and Robyn Atwood. Grantor: Junior Barker. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1654.
Nov. 13: 6.113 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Billy D. and Michelle H. Ham. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1671.
Nov. 13: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James M. and Rita T. Hodges. Grantor: Michael Blowers. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1673.
Nov. 13: 0.068 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Melissa P. Vannoy. Grantors: William E. and Melissa P. Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1675.
Nov. 13: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Pasquale N. and Susan E. Caccavella. Grantor: Carl Warrell. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1706.
Nov. 16: 0.523 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: John G. Leggett. Grantor: Jody M. Kelly. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1750.
Nov. 16: 16.683 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey D. and Deborah M. Long. Grantor: CCH Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,730. Value: $865,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1759.
Nov. 16: 1.141 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Gary Lysik. Grantors: John J. and Lisa M. Lysik. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1775.
Nov. 16: 0.390 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James A. Booe Jr. and Denise A. Booe. Grantors: William and Diana L. Hamilton, the William Hamilton and Diana L. Hamilton Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1778.
Nov. 16: 2.445 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Vincent B. and Linda Z. Oglesby. Grantors: Dean F. Duncan III and Sarah A. Duncan, The Dean F. Duncan III and Sarah A. Duncan Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1796.
Nov. 16: 19.691 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Aaron D. Lyman. Grantors: Carl M., Jeffrey H. and Elinor H. Thomas, Carl M. Thomas and Elinor H. Thomas Family Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1804.
Nov. 16: 13.435 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jeffrey and Letit T. Poole. Grantors: Michael H. and Gail P. Ryan. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1810.
Nov. 16: 3.178 Acres. Old Fields Township. Grantee: The Grapevine Retreat, LLC. Grantors: David A. and Ellen Verhaagen. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1821.
Nov. 16 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Melinda L. Rogers and the Melinda L. Rogers 2000 Trust. Grantor: Pacific Industrial Properties. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1823.
Nov. 16: 33.821 Acres. Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Kimberly E. Roten. Grantors: Timothy E. and Alice J. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1826.
Nov. 17: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantee: Hugo G. Ramos-Ramirez. Grantor: Travis L. Bare. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1881.
Nov. 17: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven A. and Barbara A. Due. Grantors: Geoffrey R. Deborah L. Williams. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1883.
Nov. 17: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kristen A. Neubauer. Grantors: Sam H. and Judy K. George. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1886.
Nov. 17: 29.625 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: James E. and Caprice K. Corbett. Grantors: Kevin H. and Kimberly C. Boyd. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1925.
Nov. 17: 2.250 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Michael Schuett. Grantors: Jack and Joy R. McClure. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1930.
Nov. 17: 1.212 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Bryna E. Grig. Grantors: Victor E. Grig and the Mary Teresa Grig Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1933.
Nov. 17: 0.830 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Patricia D. Hensley. Grantors: Thomas D. Osborne, Pamela D. Bunting and Patricia D. Hensley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1953.
Nov. 17: 6.55 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Patricia D. Hensley. Grantors: Thomas D. Osborne, Pamela D. Bunting and Patricia D. Hensley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1956.
Nov. 17: 2.480 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Patricia D. Hensley. Grantors: Thomas D. Osborne, Pamela D. Bunting and Patricia D. Hensley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 1959.
Nov. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory J. and Tracy L. Schuster. Grantors: Robert E. Ratcliffe and Karen L. Brown. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 1965.
Nov. 18: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantee: Eloise E. Stewart. Grantors: Sandra Howard, John F. and Patti Praga. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2008.
Nov. 18: 0.905 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Lee A. Bartley and Nancy A. McInerney. Grantors: Joel and Erin Thompson. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2011.
Nov. 18: 31.860 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Michael D. Sorenson. Grantors: Roger W. White and April M. McCleary. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2021.
Nov. 19: 1.029 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Tim and Lisa Coggins. Grantors: Christopher H. and Carolyn S. Glass. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2049.
Nov. 19: 1.05 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Yuriy and Lisa Bachynsky. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2071.
Nov. 19: 1.466 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Rebekah Bernal. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0519. Page: 2074.
Nov. 19: 2.883 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Tarheel Leasing and Development, LLC. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2077.
Nov. 19: 10.1 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Thomas and Vicki Mansavage. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2080.
Nov. 19: 1.987 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Levi and Nicole Kay. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2083.
Nov. 19: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert E. and Renee Coles. Grantors: David S. and Sherry J. Marder. Excise Tax: $1,276. Value: $638,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2106.
Nov. 19: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: RC III, LLC. Grantors: David S. and Sherry J. Marder. Excise Tax: $149. Value: $74,500. Book: 0519. Page: 2120.
Nov. 19: 2.51 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: RC III, LLC. Grantors: Robert E. and Renee Coles. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 2123.
Nov. 19: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Galen J. Andrea R. Deming. Grantors: Michael K. and Kristy K. Morgan. Excise Tax: $359. Value: $179,500. Book: 0519. Page: 2139.
Nov. 19: 1.171 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timmy H. and Tonya L. Leonard. Grantor: Glory Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0519. Page: 2157.
Nov. 19: 0.814 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timmy H. and Tonya L. Leonard. Grantors: Walter J. and Joyce W. Burnette. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2160.
Nov. 19: 30.169 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Charles Hurst. Grantors: Stretched Out, LLC. and Brushy Fork Environmental Consulting, INC. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2193.
Nov. 19: 1.33 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Michale W. and Milena L. Altizer. Grantor: Creston Cabin Corp. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2196.
Nov. 19: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David G. and Erin N. Holzhauer. Grantors: James D. and Jennifer L. Budaj. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2199.
Nov. 19: 31.61 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Charles L. and Sarah Perry, Grant and Dayna Price. Grantor: Doris Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 2215.
Nov. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Phillip B. Payne. Grantors: Bryce and Suzanne G. Lewis. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2217.
Nov. 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James E. Parrish. Grantors: James R. Swiggett, Martha A. S. Tuner and the James R. Swiggett Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2252.
Nov. 20: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Kenneth F. Paulk. Grantors: Sterling and Lois E. Carroll. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0519. Page: 2256.
Nov. 20: 1.206 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantors: John S. and Brenda C. Dreessen. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2294.
Nov. 20: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jennifer L. Parsons. Grantees: Christine P. and Sherry E. Goodman. Excise Tax: $376. Value: $188,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2329.
Nov. 20: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Pierre Silver, Kenneth W. Silver, the Pierre Silver Trust and the Kenneth W. Silver Trust. Grantors: Micah J. and Blake T. Griffith. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2350.
Nov. 20: 1.94 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert J. Hoefl Jr. and Teresa A. Hoefl. Grantors: Anthony and Marguerite H. Occhiuzzo. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2376.
Nov. 20: 1.028 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donald E. and Janet B. Mullis. Grantors: Elliot and Jeanette Bigman. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2392.
Nov. 20: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Patricia Archer. Grantors: Judith H. Sharpe, Kenneth D. and Sharon F. Haddad. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2398.
Nov. 20: Lots 34-46, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kenneth E. and Karen L. Bromby. Grantors: Veronica G. Worth and the Veronica Gail Worth Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2404.
Nov. 20: 0.549 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Donald F. and Whitney L. Tasser. Grantors: Rickie B. and Barbara A. Woodie, the Rickie and Barbara Ann Woodie Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2427.
Nov. 20: 0.289 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Martin D. Peterson and the Martin Dow Peterson Family Trust. Grantors: Kathy S. Brown and Robert Harris. Excise Tax: $654. Value: $327,000. Book: 0519. Page: 2469.
Nov. 20: 5.29 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Vincent J. Boccardy. Grantors: Joseph A. Boccardy and the Boccardy Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0519. Page: 2474.
Nov. 20: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Joseph A. Boccardy Jr. Grantors: Joseph A. Boccardy and the Boccardy Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0001.
Nov. 20: 2 Tracts, Jefferson. Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Kathy S. Harris. Grantors: John H. and Emily P. Baker. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500. Book: 0520. Page: 0020.
Nov. 20: 0.367 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Johnny A. and Amy M. Blevins. Grantors: William E. and Melissa P. Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0023.
Nov. 20: 1.50 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Frederick B. Duncan Sr. and Donna Y. Duncan. Grantors: John T. and Linda C. Duncan. Excise Tax: $504. Value: $252,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0045.
Nov. 20: 10.302 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Adam Huffman. Grantors: Larry C. and Leslie M. H. Dix. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0048.
Nov. 23: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John R. Cleary II and Lisa H. Cleary. Grantors: Robert F. and Christine T. Mitchell. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0068.
Nov. 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christopher P. and Jodi H. Skabo. Grantors: Guy T. Tutterow Jr. and Wenda L. Tutterow. Excise Tax: $158. Value: $79,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0090.
Nov. 23: 1.5 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mary J. P. Robinson. Grantors: Stephen and Susan Mochen. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0102.
Nov. 23: 0.700 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Julie B. Wells, John S. and Jana B. Gaddy. Grantor: Meneika J. Cooke. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0145.
Nov. 23: 0.7 Acres. Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Jennifer L. Stout. Grantors: Stuart and Susan J. Stegenga. Excise Tax: $494. Value: $247,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0173.
Nov. 23: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Steven and Tammy Lackovic. Grantor: Troy A. Sims. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0195.
Nov. 23: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. and Grishka Woodie. Grantors: Virginia H. Barton and Jeffrey Davis. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0234.
Nov. 23: 3.840 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James L and Jennifer L. Hunter. Grantor: Mary Parsons. Excise Tax: $74. Value: $37,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0236.
Nov. 23: 1.911 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Belinda B. Mitchell. Grantor: Julia E. Bishop. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0239.
Nov. 24: 32.66 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: David L. Phipps Jr., Joseph W. and Ruth A. M. Phipps. Grantor: Ruth A. M. Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0269.
Nov. 24: 0.816 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Eugene R. Nagy III. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0274.
Nov. 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jody M. Kelly. Grantors: E & E Construction, Douglas J. Blackburn and Ernest Eller. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0278.
Nov. 24: 1.135 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kenneth and Teresa Riley. Grantors: Dan K. and Carla S. Wetherington. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0281.
Nov. 24: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mark and Denise Kolosky. Grantors: Frederic M. and Frankie D. Ellise, the Frederic M. Ellise Sr. Revocable Living Trust and the Frankie D. Ellise Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0303.
Nov. 24: 2.495 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Hugo and Patricia P. C. Hernandez. Grantors: John W. and Janice C. Grant. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0342.
Nov. 24: 51.95 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Donald McGrady. Grantors: Barbara R. Hart, Betty R. Church and Bernice R. Darnell. Excise Tax: $468. Value: $234,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0350.
Nov. 24: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gregory L. and Donna L. Daniels. Grantors: Robert D. and Dianna Boyd. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0356.
Nov. 24: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Douglas W. and Jana A. Boven, Patricia S. Archer. Grantor: Patricia Archer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0389.
Nov. 24: 2.735 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Amy M. McDaniel. Grantors: Christopher H. and Jennifer W. Walker. Excise Tax: $174. Value: $87,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0392.
Nov. 24: 0.535 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve and Susan Mochen. Grantors: Johnny A. and Amy M. Blevins. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0405.
Nov. 24: 3.89 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Manning D. and Candace B. Simpson. Grantors: Paul K. and Pamela B. Marcom. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0430.
Nov. 25: 10.575 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brian S. and Gillian G. Hampton. Grantor: Jerry M. Gambill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0436.
Nov. 25: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Jeffrey L. McNeill. Grantors: Margaret E. Fowler and Ronald D. Beaver. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0439.
Nov. 25: 0.571 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Yulonda L. Forbes. Grantors: Nolan D. and Gregory M. Lovins, Vera L. Sullivan. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0520. Page: 0444.
Nov. 25: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Grantors: Bruce H. and Barbara J. Cullings, the H. Bruce Cullings and Barbara J. Cullings Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0467.
Nov. 25: 9.781 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: William S. and Bridget R. Nelson. Grantors: Thomas M. Leonard and Eileen Laird. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0472.
Nov. 25: 9.264 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve A. and Sherry E. Osborne. Grantor: Charles E. Osborne. Excise Tax: $40. Page: $20,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0476.
Nov. 25: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: James T. Kelly Sr. and Hope R. Kelly. Grantors: Aaron D. and Bobbie W. Greene. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0479.
Nov. 25: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Potter Holdings Incorporated. Grantors: Ricky G. and Dedra L. Grant. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0482.
Nov. 25: 1.01 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Rickie and Sheila King. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0528.
Nov. 25: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Gabyslr Enterprise, LLC. Grantor: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC. Excise Tax: $212. Value: $106,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0536.
Nov. 25: 6.917 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel P. Shatley. Grantors: Steve A. Sherry E. Osborne. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0520. Page: 0539.
Nov. 25: 1.66 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: George and Deborah Hinebaugh. Grantor: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0547.
Nov. 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher M. and Amy D. Kiernan. Grantor: Donna J. H. Weaver. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0550.
Nov. 25: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Hoke A. Wagoner Jr. Grantors: John R. Stump Jr., Robyn K., Timothy A. and Kimberly L. Stump. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0563.
Nov. 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James K. Proctor III and Anita R. Proctor. Grantors: Steve K., Donna S., Keith N. and Dwight N. Somers. Excise Tax: $364. Value: $182,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0594.
Nov. 30: 0.696 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: George H. Kiel III and Judith L. Kiehl. Grantors: Daniel S. and Hailee Hamby. Excise Tax: $389. Value: $194,500. Book: 0520. Page: 0622.
