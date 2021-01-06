The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 22: 17.623 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Church Family Farm of Fleetwood, LLC. Grantors: Ricky H. and Kimberly H. Laurence. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1618.
Oct. 22: 3 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: James M. and Cherie S. Shatley. Grantors: Shane M. Scott, Charles P. and Shannon D. Olive. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0518. Page: 1621.
Oct. 22: 2.095 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Shane M. Scott. Grantors: Charles P. and Shannon D. Olive. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1623.
Oct. 22: 5 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Terrance and Yvonne Cornelis. Grantors: Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae Albertelli Law, AIF. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1626.
Oct. 22: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin C. and Heather N. Jolly. Grantors: David and Myra Phillips. Excise Tax: $609. Value: $304,500. Book: 0518. Page: 1705.
Oct. 22: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John B. and Linda W. Anderson. Grantors: Eugene B. and Vickie C. Johnson. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1720.
Oct. 22: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: George M. and Marilyn H. Byrd. Grantors: James A. Harris Jr. and Mary D. Harris, AL and Mary Harris Living Trust. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1731.
Oct. 22: 7.291 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew J. and Brooke J. Sturgill. Grantor: Brenda Sturgill. ExciseTax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1738.
Oct. 22. 10.920 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Mary Lilly. Grantors: Jo M. Lilly. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1740.
Oct. 22: 60.349 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Roderick Billett. Grantors: Roger L. and Janis F. Debord. Excise Tax: $454. Value: $227,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1742.
Oct. 22: 23 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Johnathan D. and Sabrina H. Dixon. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1746.
Oct. 23: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Allen F. and Lisa J. Walker. Grantors: Curtis K. and Jennifer L. Whitley. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1759.
Oct. 23: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jan E. Akers, Jill D. Bryant and Jeffrey A. Johnson. Grantors: John A. and Barbara A. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1773.
Oct. 23: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kirk T. and Kellee A. Metty. Grantor: Deena D. Santa. Excise Tax: $74. Value: $37,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1788.
Oct. 23: 3.678 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: David K. and Dinah D. Bryant. Grantors: Russell and Robin Paige. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1795.
Oct. 23: 0.738 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Wayne D. and Miranda G. Cable. Grantors: Ronald A. Pettit II and Colleen R. Pettit. Excise Tax: $726. Value: $363,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1798.
Oct. 23: 2.115 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jerry Moretz and Arah A. May. Grantors: Jerry Moretz, Rachel Wall, Ned G. and Arah A. May. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1834.
Oct. 23: 0.4 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Danny Rash. Grantors: Roy and Sue Rash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page:1838.
Oct. 23: 170.515 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Pamela B. Capps. Grantors: Thomas D. and Danna S. Lyons, William G. Caroselli Jr. and Danielle H.L. Caroselli, Grant A. and Joanna E. Austin, Samuel R. Brown and Haley L. Wetmore. Excise Tax: $1,354. Value: $677,000. Book: 0518. Page:1840.
Oct. 23: 1.550 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Andrew D. and Jessica R. Saltz. Grantor: Nevin D. Kress. Excise Tax: $262. Value: $131,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1847.
Oct. 23: 40 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Luis Durani. Grantors: Joseph H., Sherry E., Robert D., Jenny P., Thomas D. and Patricia L. Francis. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1869.
Oct. 23: 5 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: John J. and Jennifer M. Jamison, William M. and Lauren D. Massey. Grantors: Jill P. Ferguson and the Jill Pope Ferguson Trust. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1887.
Oct. 26: 8.548 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Eric T. and Candice R. Wetzel. Grantors: Shane Greene and Mary E.L. Knight. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1924.
Oct. 26: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jonathan K. Sayers. Grantor: Patsy L. Miller. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1947.
Oct. 26: 8.076 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gary P. Whitman and the Gary P. Whitman Revocable Trust. Grantor: Whitman Properties II, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1962.
Oct. 26: 2 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Ardle Darnell Jr., Mark, Jennifer and Pat Darnell. Grantor: Junior Barker. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1966.
Oct. 26: 10.768 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donald C. and Anita A. Freyer. Grantors: Wesley B. and Jessica A. Steele. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1976.
Oct. 26: 1.21 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Douglas and Karen Thurbon. Grantors: Richard and Erica N. Bales, Jonathan M. Quigley. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2004.
