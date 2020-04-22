The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 1: 1 Acre, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Brett M. and Kara K. Bush. Grantors: Olan M. and M. Sue Pruitt. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2135.
April 1: 2.109 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles D. and Cynthia L. Lind, Ryan M. and Danielle Gibson. Grantors: Jeffrey D., Jamie and Jeff Smith. Excise Tax: $735. Value: $367,500. Book: 0510. Page: 2145.
April 2: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Theodore J. Soloman II. Grantor: Di Anne Forville. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2194.
April 2: 0.366 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles M., Lawrence A. and Karen K. Shuford. Grantor: Catherine R. Clark. Excise Tax: $293. Value: $146,500. Book: 0510. Page: 2196.
April 2: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Gregory A., Michael L., Dale A. and Allison L. Pool. Grantors: Dean S., Deborah J., Wesley B., Shelly, Kathryn, and Shelley Taylor, Evan M., Heather M. and Lee H. Jones and Jeanne Hall. Excise Tax: $282. Value: $141,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2218.
April 3: 1 Acre, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: John Chefas. Grantor: Dorothy A. Phipps. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2228.
April 3: 3 Parcels, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey R. Jones. Grantors: D.R. and Betty Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 2238.
April 3: 3.43 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James K. and Sherry D. Jordan. Grantor: Lee Q. McMillan. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2242.
April 6: 31.983 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: William J. Fitzgerald III and Susan Z. Fitzgerald. Grantors: Bobby A. and Karen H. Burnside, James H. Frick Jr. and Mitzi H. Frick, Teresa H. Sharpe, Gaither E. Blevins and John B. Helms. Excise Tax: $366. Value: $183,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2303.
April 6: 53.153 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jack B. and Linda P. Simpson. Grantors: Pamela G. Weaver and Pamela K. Goodman. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2324.
April 6: 2.25 Acres Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Worth and Virginia D. Eldreth, Richard M., Kathryn M. and Samantha D. O’Quin. Grantors: Worth and Virginia D. Eldreth. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 2348.
April 7: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Terry L. Corpening and Kimberly R. Hammond. Grantors: Candace and Walter R. Marshall. Excise Tax: $688. Value: $344,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2360.
April 7: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ernest Wittyngham Jr. and Luz M. Wittyngham. Grantors: Ernest Wittyngham Jr. and Luz M. Wittyngham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 2363.
April 7: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Clarence H. Lipe III and Tanya M. Hamilton. Grantors: David K. and Denise Oliveria. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2366.
April 7: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David and Kimberly A. MacNeill. Grantors: Brian W. and Renee T. Weaver. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2376.
April 7: 3 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: James H. Abernethy. Grantors: John A. and Tammy C. Miller. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2428.
