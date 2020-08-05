The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 10: 22.190 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher V. and Elizabeth P. Miller. Grantors: Douglas C. and Allison Jones. Excise Tax: $711. Value: $355,500. Book: 0514. Page: 0522.
July 10: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William L. Fehlman II and Valerie A. Fehlman. Grantors: Tracy D. and Tammy S. Jones. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0538.
July 10: 15.620 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Marcus A. Dennis and Cynthia Stewart. Grantors: Matthew D. and Dana C. McDill. Excise Tax: $632. Value: $316,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0541.
July 10: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel A. and April D. Powers. Grantors: Timber Solutions, Inc. and Daniel A. Powers. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0590.
July 10: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brian K. and Kathleen F. Clouse. Grantors: Jana C. Baldwin and Jana C. Wyatt. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0602.
July 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph H. and Deborah M. Towell. Grantors: John C. and Patricia L. Tesh, John and Patricia Tesh Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0623.
July 10: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: Mario D. Ciardella. Grantors: Johnny R. and Donna L. H. Vanderford. Excise Tax: $545. Value: $272,500. Book: 0514. Page: 0636.
July 10: 13 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Adam P. Sommer and Mandy L. Lanier. Grantors: Ralph H. and Cynthia A. Davis, Timothy E. and Alice J. Vannoy, Dennis and Deborah Pennington. Excise Tax: $137. Value: $68,500. Book: 0514. Page: 0677.
July 13: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Lynn S. Button, The Lynn S. Button Revocable Trust. Grantors: Rush D. and Lynn S. Button, Rush D. Button Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0684.
July 13: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Ann M. Williamson. Grantors: Stewart and Christin Boone. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0744.
July 13: 1.091 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Gerald F. and Anita W. Smith. Grantors: Bernard Shen and Ann M. Williamson. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0747.
July 13: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Eddie Waddell. Grantors: Eddie W. and Brenda Waddell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0755.
July 14: 8 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tina M. Clark. Grantor: Richard A. Clark. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0784.
July 14: 43.05 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ella Eastridge. Grantor: Danielle Rash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0802.
July 14: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Thornbrook Trees, LLC. Grantors: Harold and Anne L. Bowlin. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0806.
July 14: 1.083 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Victor A.F. Buenrostro. Grantors: Victor F. Rodriguez, Mary D. Fuentes and Mary D. Russell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0830.
July 14: 12.111 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Dante J. Binotto III and Caroll Binotto. Grantor: Carol Binotto. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0833.
July 14: 66.831 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Everett K. and Karen D. Adams. Grantors: Everett D. and Sandra Adams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0836.
July 14: 0.976 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Pamela W. Barlow. Grantor: Heartstrings of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0853.
July 14: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Jeffrey K. and Emily J. Hood. Grantors: Carlos and Magdalena Pernas. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0856.
July 14: 13.516 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Christopher and Heather Taylor. Grantors: Ricky D. and Hanada Cox. Excise Tax: $128. Value: $64,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0881.
July 14: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brenda J. Parker and Christina M. Pennington. Grantor: Margaret P. Jenkins. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0888.
July 15: 0.489 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Daniel Price. Grantor: Nicole L. Wallace. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0926.
July 15: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Tracy D. and Tammy S. Jones. Grantors: James E. Travis Jr. and Carolyn Travis. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0936.
July 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Donna J. Weaver. Grantors: William J. Sands and Donna J. Weaver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0939.
July 15: 1 Lot, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Andrew L. and Tonya C. Denny. Grantors: Richard L. and Judith M. Bailey, Carl F. Jacks III, Bailey Living Trust. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0514. Page: 0942.
July 15: 15.980 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Billy W. and Crystal L. Peele. Grantors: Steaphen E. and Elizabeth B. Climer. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0955.
July 15: 4.03 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Matthew A. Felts and Brooke A. Church. Grantor: Joyce M. Copley. Excise Tax: $820. Value: $410,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0976.
July 15: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gary D. Rutherford Sr. and Cynthia Rutherford, Jessica R. Woodie. Grantor: Janice C. Beck and Janice C. Kimbro. Excise Tax: $226. Value: $113,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0993.
July 15: 7 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Jennifer A. and Michael Sadoff. Grantors: Eric and Jessica L. Mendez. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0996.
July 15: 3 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Ernestine Dunnagan and Lisa D. Eller. Grantors: Walter B. and Walter M. Houck, Ernestine Dunnagan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1026.
July 16: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John and Monica Gardner. Grantor: Considering Fields, L.L.C. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1038.
July 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert G. and Deborah G. Swisher. Grantors: David R. and Leslie D. Zaleski. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1055.
July 16: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Shippen W. and Bridget Browne. Grantors: David J. O’Halloran and Patricia L. Noble. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1079.
July 16: 3.423 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Elizabeth P. Ghareeb. Grantors: John and Nancy Bowman, Zeb V. Lane Jr. and Mena Lane, Kathryn Skadden, Mena Brody and Kathryn Eaves. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0514. Page: 1086.
July 16: 8.049 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Elizabeth P. Ghareeb. Grantor: Condo 402 NC, LLC. Excise Tax: $111. Value: $55,500. Book: 0514. Page: 1091.
July 16: 2.683 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Jeffrey M. and Katherine S. Blackwell. Grantors: David M. and Valerie L. Everett. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.