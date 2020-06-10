The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 20: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jon E. and Shannon K. Dumont. Grantors: Jon E. and Shannon K. Dumont. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0684.
May 20: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Jerry L. and Robyn P. Spangler. Grantors: Richard A. and Kathleen K. Manley. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0687.
May 20: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Walter E. and Tracy M. Thomas. Grantors: Parkway Pointe North, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0709.
May 20: 9.809 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Paul L. and Bea Moore, Verner and Debbie Parker, Arthur and Sandra Thornton. Grantors: J.T. and Mary M. Kapper. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0726.
May 20: 0.060 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe County Cheese, LLC. Grantor: Parker Tie Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0730.
May 20: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Kemp Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Spencer C. and Juanita A. Jordan. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0737.
May 21: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jodie K. Geradine. Grantors: G.G. and Syvonne B. Callahan. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0775.
May 21: 3 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Carlton R., Jonathan W., Kendall N. and Mary C. Houck, Jonathan W. and Sarah E. Reed. Grantors: Carlton R. and Mary C. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0805.
May 21: 1.158 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Robert E. Hardy and Delores Cheney. Grantors: Allen D. and Audrey Miller. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0809.
May 21: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Marlin K. and Robyn K. Krider. Grantors: Eric W. and Elizabeth R. Martin. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0812.
May 21: 7.62 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Brenda P. Daly. Grantors: Robert S. Blair Jr., William J. Sechrist, Nancy M. Clifford, Nancy Marlow Clifford Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0816.
May 22: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Deanna L. Smith. Grantors: David W. and Tophie A. Putman. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0879.
May 22: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: MV Wythe, LLC. Grantors: Ricky G. and Dedra L. Grant. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0894.
May 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher J. Holden and Hannah Holmes. Grantors: Ariel and Herlinda Olivera. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0935.
May 26: 3 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael E. and Barbara L. Linker. Grantors: Lloyd A. and Lou T. S. Linker. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1117.
May 26: 3.725 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas K. and Dawn L. Goff. Grantor: Rhondle M. Parker. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1123.
May 26: 0.800 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Donald C. and Lynda T. Campbell, Matthew J. Blevins. Grantors: Donald C. and Lynda T. Campbell. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0512. Page: 1143.
May 27: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Debra E. Jones. Grantors: Joseph H. and Holly McClure. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1148.
May 27: 8.838 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Perry D. and Patricia S. White. Grantors: Herbert J. and Teresa B. Batrouny. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1164.
May 27: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Adam D. Korevec. Grantor: Michael J. Augustine. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1167.
May 27: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Eloise E. Stewart. Grantor: William P. Hines. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1188.
May 27: 4.666 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Brett M. and Kara K. Bush. Grantors: Olan M. and M. Sue Pruitt. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1191.
May 27: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cameron Laws. Grantors: Daniel R. and Jessica M. Calhoun. Excise Tax: $186. Value: $93,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1198.
May 27: 5.827 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Jonathan A. and Yvonne P. Meader. Grantor: Cindy L. Fischer. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1221.
