The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 1: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Harry Ivey Jr. and Connie Ivey. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $596. Value: $298,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1694.
Oct. 2: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Joan Barrett. Grantors: George B. and Debra Hinebaugh. Excise Tax: $304. Value: $152,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1786.
Oct. 2: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David W. and Vickie M. Monteith. Excise Tax: $41. Value: $20,500. Book: 0517. Page: 1789.
Oct. 2: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Amy J. Foote. Grantors: Neff G. and Michelle R.M. Dee. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1792.
Oct. 2: 7.791 Acres, New River Township. Grantees: Fredric T. and Linda J. Royal. Grantors: Derek C., Sue H., and Erica R. Leek, Amanda Gentry. Excise Tax: $82. Value: $41,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1796.
Oct. 2: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ronnie J. and Patricia E. Joines. Grantors: Randy, Janice P. and Patricia E. Joines. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1800.
Oct. 2: 0.921 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Robert G. Bryant. Grantor: Darlene Greer. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1803.
Oct. 2: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Tony K. Hutchins. Grantors: Janice A. Hutchins and Lucy Watson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1857.
Oct. 2: 8 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Terrill J. Gilley. Grantors: Terry J. Gilley and Diana A. Gilley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1861.
Oct. 2: 0.619 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Thomas Barbee. Grantors: Dewey R. and Sally C. Covington. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0517. Page: 1865.
Oct. 2: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Carolyn D. Lawson. Grantors: Anthony E. and Rita W. Grubb. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1931.
Oct. 2: 20.599 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Lesley A. Pennington. Grantors: James B. Childress Jr. and Patricia D.H. Childress. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1951.
Oct. 2: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jonathan C. Clary. Grantors: Donald J. and Carmela C. Binns. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1960.
Oct. 5: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jonathan C. Clary. Grantors: Gerald T. McAlister, Greg and Kelly M. Hager. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1971.
Oct. 5: 26.118 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Elizabeth Pope. Grantors: Charles R. Carter Sr., Mary A., William W. and Susan Carter, Janet C. Hamm, Harold and Brenda C. Shoemaker, Etta C. Taylor, Larry A. and Betty C. Stanley, Anthony T. Stump and Barbara Brinegar. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1998.
Oct. 5: 2.002 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joshua D. and Lisa A. Dobstaff. Grantors: Neal E., Ronald T. and Annette A. Musselwhite. Excise Tax: $930. Value: $465,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2046.
Oct. 5: 0.340 Obids Township. Grantees: Jacqueline R. Dunbar, Jacqueline R. Dunbar Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2065.
Oct. 5: 1.24 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Frank H. Authenreith. Grantors: Frank H. and Marilyn Authenreith, Jacqueline, Chloe N. and Marilyn M. Walczak. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2086.
Oct. 5: 12.863 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel J. and Rhonda M. Dittrich. Grantors: Gary G. and Stephanie P. Johnson. Excise Tax: $156. Value: $78,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2089.
Oct. 5: 2 Lots, 12-Foot Strip, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Fredrick I. and Megan A. Summers. Grantors: Gregory J. and Stephanie L. Topczewski. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2102.
Oct. 5: 11.894 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Mountain Farms, LLC. Grantors: A.B. Shuford, William N. Adkins, United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2115.
Oct. 5: 11.894 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Mountain Farms, LLC. Grantors: A.B. Shuford, Mark R. Atkins, United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2117.
Oct. 5: 0.64 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael A. and Julianne S. Surratte. Grantors: Charles B. Gantt Jr., Carol Gantt, Michael A. and Julianne S. Surratte. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2133.
Oct. 5: 1.803 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Gwendoline N. Lyalls. Grantors: Wayne D., Miranda, David, Janet and Jan Cable. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2137.
Oct. 5: 1.045 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Lori B. Horton. Grantors: David L., Kathy H., Joseph L. and Carol Turner, Mark and Jennifer D. Russell. Excise Tax: $108. Book: 0517. Page: 2161.
Oct. 5: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Mark P. and Jennifer C. Shumate. Grantor: Brenda P. Faw. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2169.
Oct. 5: 1 Acre, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Tony J. and Karen S.B. Richardson. Grantors: Michael F. and Teresa L.B. Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2171.
Oct. 5: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Wendy Cline. Grantors: Bernard L., Lacy and Carrie L. Perry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2173.
Oct. 5: 1.952 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Laken C. Miller. Grantor: Angela W. Colvard. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2176.
Oct. 5: 0.942 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: William L. Richardson and Jessie R. Walters. Grantors: Davey L. Thomas and William R. Smith. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2193.
