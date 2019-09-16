The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 3: 4.233 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Drew. A Sheets. Grantors: David R. Sheets. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0275.
Sept. 3: 4.233 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Amber N. Sheets. Grantors: Drew A. Sheets. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0277.
Sept. 3: Lot 50A, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kathryn T. Berry. Grantors: Eric C. and Kathryn T. Berry. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0281.
Sept. 3: 3 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steele and Wells Properties. Grantors: Grace E. and Mark A. Gilbert. Excise tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0301.
Sept. 3: 14.225 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: BKRG, LLC. Grantors: Katherine J. Goodale.
Sept. 3: 2 tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Thurman A. and Laura Padgett, Edwin and Karen Yowell. Grantors: Christopher E. and Kayla Moore. Excise tax: $268. Value: $134,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0347.
Sept. 3: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William K. McNeil. Grantors: U.S. Bank. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0364.
Sept. 4: 24.850 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantors: Richard and Martha Adams. Excise tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0393.
Sept. 4: Lot 77, Village on the New, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Croghan Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Patricia A. and Patrick V. Croghan. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0417.
Sept. 4: Lot 17, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Mary W. Turnmyre. Grantors: Elizabeth M. Turnmyre. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0419.
Sept. 4: Lot 20, Clifton Township. Grantees: James H. Abernethy. Grantors: Laddie and Deborah Siders. Excise tax: $600. Value: $500,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0422.
Sept. 4: Tract 4, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy D. and Barbara S. Sears. Grantors: James N. Walters. Excise tax: $482. Value: $241,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0425.
Sept. 4: 3.637 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees. Michael C. and Mary E. Anderson. Grantors: Jimmy G. and Tammy S. Wilson. Excise tax: $59. Value: $29,500. Book: 0504. Page; 0427.
Sept. 4: 0.716 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Rebecca Ulmsten. Grantors: Amanda M. Djukic. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0433.
Sept. 5: 2 tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel W. and Melissa M. Conner. Grantors: Louise Divenere. Excise tax: $386. Value: $193,000.
Sept. 5: Lot 2, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Armond C. Divirgilis. Grantors: William R. and Donna B. Jessup. Excise tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0479.
Sept. 5: 1.029 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joyce W. Adkins. Grantees: The Lee M. and Cynthia L. Hamilton Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0498.
Sept. 5: 1.061 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lorenz V. and Erica M. Falls. Grantors: Charles D. and Mechille T. Reavis. Excise tax: $464. Value: $232,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0541
Sept. 5: 5 lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Matthew A. Brown, Karissa J. Stanley. Grantors: Brandon H. and Robin T. Miller. Excise tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0559.
Sept. 5: 6 tracts, Elk and Old Fields Townships. Grantees: Roger L., Betty L. and Carol M. Greer. Grantors: Roger L. and Betty L. Greer. Excise tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0504. Page: 0577.
Sept. 6: 2 tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Justin D. and Lindsay Short, Jessica and Aaron Peele. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0589.
Sept. 6: Lot 3, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Russell A. and Zella B. Gaeta.Grantors: Randy W. and Kelly H. Carpenter. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0608.
Sept. 6: 3.475 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: The Highlander Company. Grantors: Williard E. and Lori M. Trent. Excise tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0614.
Sept. 6: 18.120 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Robert Maldonado, Iris Soto. Grantors: John M. and Grace K. Burke. Excise tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0659.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.