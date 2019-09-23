The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 9: 7.188 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Rising Ridge Retreat, LLC. Grantors: Richard D. and Kimberly J. Ehrharet, Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0648.
Sept. 9: 5.280 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John C. and Samantha L. Miller. Grantors: Larry D. and Camillia G. Tibbs. Excise tax: $148. Value: $74,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0755.
Sept. 9: 3 lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Brad and Jennifer Moore. Grantors: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC, Inc. Excise tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0766.
Sept. 9: 1.045 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Trevor D. and Tyler K. Riddle. Grantors: Jeffrey G. Lewis. Excise tax: $448. Value: $224,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0770.
Sept. 10: 0.458 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: 1040 S. Jefferson Avenue, LLC. Grantors: Joe R. and Margaret Blevins. Excise tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0858.
Sept. 10: 1.023 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Betty M. Stanley. Grantors: Elizabeth S. Britt. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0865.
Sept. 10: 1.302 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dustin and Katie Absher. Grantors: Dwight E. and Jeana M. Furches. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0871.
Sept. 10: Lot 57, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James F. and Tammy Reeves. Grantors: Elpidio A. Padilla, Miriam Crespo-Padilla. Excise tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0909.
Sept. 11: Lot 56, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Tony J. Blevins Living Trust. Grantors: Terry J. Greene. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0504. Page: 0924.
Sept. 11: 30.236 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Keith W. and Laura P. Watkins. Grantors: The Watkins Family Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 0928.
Sept. 11: Lot 3, North Fork Township. Grantees: Sara L. Neal, Cynthia D. Edwards. Grantors: Denny O. Clark, Filiz Aktan, Adriene L. and Raymond Casamayor. Excise tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1013.
Sept. 11: Lot 51, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Fisher Family Trust. Grantors: The Suzanne S. Fisher Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1033.
Sept. 11: Tract 2, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Clifford and Lois Burnell. Grantors: Ad Grant Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1044.
Sept. 12: 3 tracts, Laurel and Creston Townships. Grantees: Christopher T. Sturgill. Grantors: Barbara B. Sturgill. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1063.
Sept. 12: 1.5 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christine Ulloa. Grantors: Kevin Richardson. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0504. Value: 1072.
Sept. 12: 0.307 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John and Cynthia Poe. Grantors: Ashe County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1075.
Sept. 12: 3.562 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jesse R. and Thea J. Ball. Grantors: Robert J. and Kathleen A. McCloskey. Excise tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1095.
Sept. 12: 2 tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James E. and Kathryn M. McGee. Grantors: Steven L. Coleman, Martha E. Rountree. Excise tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1136.
Sept. 12: 1.010 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Virginia F. Moench, Kathleen S. Barba. Grantors: Kyle D. and Jamie S. Inlow. Excise tax: $380. Value: $190,000.
Sept. 12: 2 lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Timothy M. and Angela D. Sherill. Grantors: Charles D., Mildred and Millie Smith. Excise tax: $890. Value: $445,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1178.
Sept. 12: Unit C-6, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Harvest Investments, LLC. Grantors: Phillip E. Lewis. Excise tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1203.
Sept. 12: 6.761 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David L. and Jennifer K. Cowart. Grantors: Paul and Jacqueline Carty. Excise tax: $436. Value: $218,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1206.
Sept. 12: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Big Sky Homesteads, LLC. Grantors: Engval O., Kathleen A., Erik and Staci Christoferson. Excise tax: $188. Value: $94,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1225.
Sept. 13: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paula Y. King. Grantors: Wayne S. and Nora E. King. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1244.
Sept. 13: 5.437 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Catheryn Latham. Grantors: Roy P. Latham. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1257.
Sept. 13: 6 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Peggy Exum. Grantors: Chris Houser. Excise tax: $336. Value: $168,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1260.
Sept. 13: 5.849 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Lesley A. Pennington. Grantors: Johnny M. and Teresa M. Stansberry. Excise tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1281.
Sept. 13: 2.5 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Laura O. Calhoun. Grantors: Joseph S. Graybeal. Excise tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1288.
Sept. 13: 5.369 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Ricky and Kelly Dehart, Erin D. and Mitchell L Stinson. Excise tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1290.
Sept. 13: Lot 3, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Tasha M. Tuuk. Grantors: Stephen L. Haas. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1301.
Sept. 13: 4.5 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James and Laura Baxley. Grantors: Chirtian and Marti Ward. Excise tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1321.
Sept. 13: 3.445 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Austin Lewis, Matthew Taylor. Grantors: Barbara Frye, Linda Lewis. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1342.
Sept. 13: 2.02 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James and Laura Baxley. Grantors: William G. and Tracey A. Gibbs. Excise tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1345.
Sept. 13: Lot 25, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jacob Gentry. Grantors: Jerry D. Breach. Excise tax: $304. Value: $152,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1365.
Sept. 13: Tract 10, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William J. and Kathleen F. Grabert. Grantors: Little Laurel Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $507. Value: $253,500. Book: 0504. Page: 1381.
Sept. 13: 2 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Larry K. and Lisa R. Miller. Excise tax: $105. Value: $52,500. Book: 0504. Page: 1403.
