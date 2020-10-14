The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Deborah L. Nodar, The Deborah L. Nodar Living Trust. Grantor: Deborah L. Nodar. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1500.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Davis M. Schroeder and Marian A. Hooker. Grantors: Gentry Construction Company, Inc., Carolina Summit, Inc. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1502.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Eloise Stewart. Grantor: Wilma P. Streeter. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1507.
Sept. 8: 1.06 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Robert B. Kravitz. Grantors: Hector R. and Cindy S. Escoto. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1512.
Sept. 8: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael G. and Sharon C. Roberts. Grantors: Jerry L. Oliver Jr. and Maizie D. Oliver. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1519.
Sept. 8: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Kevin P. and Lynn D. M. Fleming. Grantors: Michael H. and Gail P. Ryan. Excise Tax: $885. Value: $442,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1523.
Sept. 8: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. Baker Jr. and Wendy D. Baker. Grantors: John G. and Hilda M. Wrenn. Excise Tax: $426. Value: $213,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1551.
Sept. 8: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joseph H. Hodges. Grantor: Pamela J. White. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1555.
Sept. 9: 1.078 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Gregory A. and Melanie S. Jones. Grantor: Stella J. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1600.
Sept. 9: 7 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gary R. Dougherty. Grantors: Jimmy C., Jody L., Judy D., Johnny M. and Vickie E. Blevins, John D. and Judy B. Miller, Jody Lynn Blevins Estate. Excise Tax: $245. Value: $122,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1603.
Sept. 9: 17 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert R. Viall and Shannon L. Davis. Grantors: Daniel J. Moncol, Sr., Daniel J. Moncol Jr., Kenneth N., Marilyn H., Deborah J., David L. and Katherine K. Moncol, Larry A. and Lauren M. King. Excise Tax: $235,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1640.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Michael G. and Wendy G. Jones. Grantors: Jack F. Apple and Michelle J. Handler. Excise Tax: $16,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1669.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Raymond and Gail Ferri. Grantors: Matthew and Cynthia Baldwin. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1672.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Troy D. and Gloria J. Moore. Grantors: Troy D. and Gloria J. Moore. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1695.
Sept. 9: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jerry M. Harmon. Grantors: Joshua D. and Holly M. Roten. Excise Tax: $1,080. Value: $540,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1723.
Sept. 9: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua D. and Holly M. Roten. Grantor; Jerry M. Harmon. Excise Tax: $2,800. Value: $1,400,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1749.
Sept. 9: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: James L. Burton, Shirley J. Eisenhauer. Grantor: Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1773.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Kirk L. and Cindy M. Flanegan. Grantor: Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1775.
Sept. 9: 39.355 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael G. and Tara B. Burgher. Grantors: Kevin S. and April S. Reed. Excise Tax: $1,080. Value: $540,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1777.
Sept. 9: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John T. and Elizabeth M. Kilby. Grantors: Jerry L., Colleen T., Jeremy, Pamela T., James E., Kathy F., Kimbra R., Jeffrey B., Ellen, Whitney L. and John T. Weaver, Joni R. Younkers. Excise Tax: $358. Value: $179,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1792.
Sept. 9: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson and North Fork Townships. Grantees: Georgia Perry, Micky D. and Sherrie P. Phillips. Grantors: Georgia R. Perry. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1798.
Sept. 10: 6 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Capital City Stow-N-Go, LLC. Grantors: Rodney and Jaylyn Waddell, Matthew W. Johnson. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1830.
Sept. 10: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley Richie and Alayne Spencer. Grantor: Spencer Development, Inc. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1834.
Sept. 10: 96.261 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Terry A. and Kathryn L. Parker, The Terry Allen Parker Revocable Trust, The Kathryn L. Parker Revocable Trust. Grantors: Howard, Susan, Kris and Jessica Mitchell. Excise Tax: $810. Value: $405,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1854.
Sept. 10: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Fernando A. and Amy S. Marin. Grantors: Roland R. and Priscilla Guay. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1860.
Sept. 10: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark K. and Margaret F. Kicklighter. Grantors: Leroy and Delores Truex. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1880.
Sept. 10: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kerry Carpenter. Grantors: Erskine R. and Carol M. Rhodes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1885.
Sept. 10: 16.862 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rachel B. Brown. Grantors: William D. Fairchild III. and Rebecca B. Fairchild, Jason Brown and Amy D. Bard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1889.
Sept. 10: 61.412 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William D. Fairchild III. and Rebecca B. Fairchild. Grantors: Jason and Rachel B. Brown, Amy D. Bard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1894.
Sept. 10: 4 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amy D. Bard. Grantors: Jason and Rachel B. Brown, William D. Fairchild III. and Rebecca B. Fairchild. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1898.
Sept. 10: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Logan W. and Kyle L.T. Hartzog. Grantors: John and Sharon Goodhart. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1902.
Sept. 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Theodore J. Solomon II. and Janice H. Booth. Grantors: Theodore J. Solomon and Theodore J. Solomon II. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1905.
Sept. 10: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jason Talbert. Grantors: Robert A. and Elizabeth H. Poulos. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1907.
