The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 6: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul and Bri Raiche. Grantors: John R. Stafford III and Nancy C. Stafford. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0511. Page: 1940.
May 6: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David W. and Rhonda Love. Grantors: Anthony P. and Deborah W. Osborne. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1947.
May 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Adam L. and Adrienne E. Stumb. Grantors: Jeffrey B. and Anna R. Buchanan. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1965.
May 6: 8.25 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: David R. Osborne. Grantors: Robert W. and Shirley J. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1983.
May 6: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Neill and Molly B. Reynolds. Grantors: Steve and Lisa R. B. Wagner, Gary S. Bare. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1986.
May 6: 10.220 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Jerry and Linda Little. Grantors: Richard G. and Ruby Little. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2012.
May 7: 0.451 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Tanner and Candace McCoy. Grantors: Travis A. and Caitlin S. Howell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 2038.
May 7: 1.192 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy and Susan McNeill. Grantors: Roger W. and Teresa B. Childress. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2041.
May 7: 2.495 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Alvin Hamm. Grantors: James and Melanie Johnson, Clint and Alyson Church. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2045.
May 7: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Teresa L. Hancock, Teresa Lyons Hancock Trust. Grantors: John W. and Teresa L. Hancock, John William Hancock Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 2056.
May 7: 6 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kelly H. Carpenter, Norman E. Harris and Melinda Ashley. Grantors: Randall and Kelly Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 2059.
May 7: 0.571 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Charles E. McConkey. Grantor: Mara Lee Taylor-Widner. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2062.
May 7: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joseph C. Perry Jr. and Dawn D. Perry. Grantors: Peter G. and Elisabeth M. Perino. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2065.
May 7: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cristian Mejia-Anariba and Laura Rodriguez Mejia-Anariba. Grantors: Gordon E. and Jenny D. Prince. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2095.
May 8: 1.28 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Am Buonya Y. Grantors: Kyle D. Osborne and Sherrie D. O. Rutherford. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2133.
May 8: 5.1415 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy C. and Jessica R. Lancaster. Grantors: Laura Mowry and Cynthia B. Mann. Excise Tax: $568. Value: $284,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2136.
May 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jon E. Dumont. Grantors: George J. and Lola Q. Lye. Excise Tax: $75. Value: $37,500. Book: 0511. Page: 2171.
May 8: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. Litschert II and Brandy M. Moody. Grantors: Robert and Patricia R. Friesmuth, Robert E., John M. and Jeanne M. Regan, Robert and Susan R. Fleenor and Gerald Tygielski. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2174.
May 8: 4 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Jonathan M. Hedrick. Grantors: Thomas W. and Hallie Miller, Hallie L. Hall. Excise Tax: $242. Value: $121,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2192.
May 8: 4.892 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Loretta Swafford. Grantors: Neal H. and Brenda R. Wagner. Excise Tax: $206. Value: $103,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2210.
May 11: 0.805 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Eulon K. Richardson and Teresa G. Meek. Grantors: Tim and Sharon Richardson. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2370.
May 11: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Steven D. Eldreth. Grantors: Ricky D. and Laura P. Phillips. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0511. Page: 2382.
May 12: 15 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Denver K. Ellison. Grantor: Lelia W. Ellison. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 2457.
May 12: 14.889 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Craig S. and Marybeth Hart. Grantors: Craig S. and Marybeth Hart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 2483.
May 12: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William R. Bradley Jr. and Debra E. Bradley. Grantors: Taylor and Katherine Weaver. Excise Tax: $738. Value: $369,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0014.
