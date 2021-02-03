The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 4: 30.901 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Roland Brothers, LLC. Grantors: John M. Burton Jr. Beverly T. Burton, Timothy D. and Carol A. Taylor, John W. Wallace Jr. and Shelby T. Wallace. Excise Tax: $286. Value: $143,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1278.
Dec. 4: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Woods E. and Mary B. Gray. Grantor: Mary V. H. M. Johnson. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1283.
Dec. 4: 1.154 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Sarah K. Salisbury. Grantor: Karen H. Lambert. Excise Tax: $381. Value: $190,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1297.
Dec. 4: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Willard M. Deal Jr. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1312.
Dec. 4: 3 Tracts, Jefferson and Peak Creek Townships. Grantees: Janet Burgess, Sherry Goodnight and Valerie Crayton. Grantors: Otto and Katy E. Burgess. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1315.
Dec. 4: 11 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jonathan Crayton. Grantors: Otto and Katy E. Burgess. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1318.
Dec. 4: 22.656 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Rebecca F. McNeill. Grantors: Gary and Shelby F. Elswick. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1320.
Dec. 4: 0.597 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: George T. Shatley. Grantor: Jeff Lewis. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1324.
Dec. 7: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Tammy L. Banther. Grantor: Donald R. Banther. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1368.
Dec. 7: 1.891 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Hugh O. and Lynn D. Rees-Jones. Grantors: George W. and Dinah L. S. Gourley. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1387.
Dec. 7: 0.919 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Karen H. Lambert. Grantor: Timothy A. Harless. excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1424.
Dec. 7: 27.2 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Billy J. and Elizabeth R. Walton. Grantor: Lifestore Bank. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1427.
Dec. 7: 2.22 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Jennifer R. Hart. Grantor: Lena M. Finley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1455.
Dec. 7: 4 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert A. Case and Debra Davis. Grantor: Case Properties NC1, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1457.
Dec. 7: 6 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert A. Case and Debra Davis. Grantor: Case Properties NC1, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1461.
Dec. 7: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Grantors: David F. Ramsey and B.C.R.T. Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1465.
Dec. 7: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Grantor: B.C.R.T. Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1468.
Dec. 8: 5 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Robert J. Heavner. Grantors: Jeffrey and Teresa Locklear. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1506.
Dec. 8: 1.189 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph Meade and Erica Dell. Grantors: Brian A. and Michelle Rapien. Excise Tax: $548. Value: $274,000. Book: 0520. Page:1532.
Dec. 8: 4 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Daniel A. Elizabeth C. Williams. Grantors: Phillip H. and Suzanna W. Nichols. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1570.
Dec. 8: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Misty Valley Farms, INC. Grantor: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,070. Value: $535,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1606.
Dec. 8: 4.088 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Eric T. and Jordain D. Hardin. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara K. Dollar. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1609.
Dec. 8: 0.666 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michael H. Miller. Grantors: Michael H. Miller and Mae C. Potter. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1621.
Dec. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Martha E. Meredith. Grantor: Marty Meredith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1623.
Dec. 9: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Martha B. Appleby and the Martha B. Appleby Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Grantors: Charles C. and Martha B. Appleby. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1632.
Dec. 9: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Elliott S. and Mary J. Bigman. Grantors: Shawn A. and Shelia O. Gentry. Excise Tax: $1,110. Value: $555,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1635.
Dec. 9: 22.688 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Highland Forestry, Land and Timber, LLC. Grantors: Joseph S. and Carol W. A. Horne, Horne Family Trust. Excise Tax: $141. Value: $70,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1678.
Dec. 9: 1.37 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Investments & Properties, LLC. Grantors: Timothy J. and April C. Dennis, Michael W. and Melissa C. Whaley. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1719.
Dec. 9: 0.6 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Deborah W. Jordan. Grantors: Roger L. Baker and Debbie Jordan. Excise Tax: $218. Value: $109,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1728.
Dec. 9: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Grounded Properties, LLC. Grantor: James Chiletti. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1730.
Dec. 9: 3.63 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Chadwin T. Miller. Grantors: Chadwin T. and Amanda J. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1734.
