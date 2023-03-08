The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 28: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Sean A. and Catherine B. King. Grantors: Edward C. and L. Carrie Skinner and the Edward C. Skinner and L. Carrie Skinner Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $673. Value: $336,500. Book: 0546. Page: 0810.
Sept. 28: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael G. and Deborah H. Chapman. Grantors: Jonathan J. and Jill C. Hanger. Excise Tax: $260. Vaue: $130,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0838.
Sept. 28: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Danny R. and Sandra E. McCormick. Grantors: Maddox W. and Molly O. Sherrill. Excise Tax: $23. Value: $11,500. Book: 0546. Page: 0841.
Sept. 29: 0.555 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Russell P. and Sheila S. Bootwright. Grantors: Charles E. and Crystal L. Medley. Excise Tax: $184. Value: $92,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0890.
Sept. 29: 2 Lots, Todd Township. Grantee: Donna H. Kelly. Grantors: James R. and Shirley R. Powers. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0892.
Sept. 29: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Matthew P. O’Hal and Adamarie R. Wilson. Grantor: Joan M. Piercy. Excise Tax: $1,118. Value: $559,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0895.
Sept. 29: 1.406 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: James J. and Belinda G. Cochran. Grantors: Joseph S. and Avis P. Graybeal. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0944.
Sept. 29: 148.784 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: County of Ashe. Grantors: John B. Reeves, Margaret J. Neal and the Margaret J. Neal Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,190. Value: $595,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0955.
Sept. 29: 7.724 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Carmelle Lips. Grantor: Wade A. Schlosser. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0960.
Sept. 30: 17.155 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Robert M. Boscarino. Grantor: Donald B. Johnson. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0976.
Sept. 30: 0.312 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Kristopher J. Peeples. Grantor: Charles R. Peeples. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0979.
Sept. 30: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Cristy E. Houck. Grantors: Dentise D. and Pauline C. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0993.
Sept. 30: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantee: John E. Link. Grantor: Henry A. Spry. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1001.
Sept. 30: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Michael and Carolyn Lockridge. Grantors: Thomas C. and Marilyn W. James. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1003.
Sept. 30: 101.707 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: The Nature Conservancy. Grantors: Daniel L. C. and Kathleen C. Pearson. Excise Tax: $967. Value: $483,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1005.
Sept. 30: 4.777 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Normal C. and Deaett R. Roten. Grantor: Mary E. Johnson. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1014.
Sept. 30: 0.356 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen Grogan and Jennifer C. Freeman. Grantors: James A., Shirley B. and Stephen F. Grogan and Ennice B. Jordan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 1017.
Sept. 30: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Suchoza Properties, LLC. Grantors: James D. Cain, Jr. and Joyce M. Cain. Excise Tax: $107. Value: $53,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1021.
Sept. 30: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph and Megan Canady. Grantors: Lindsey and Colleen K. Puryear and Mary Szymkowski. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1040.
Sept. 30: 22.884 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Ricky and Melanie J. Latham. Grantor: Sarah J. Barker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 1056.
Sept. 30: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: B & V High Country Cabins, LLC. Grantors: Richard O. and Maureen M. Osborne. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1058.
Sept. 30: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John T. and Linda Duncan. Grantors: Dwight D. and Robin L. Dillard. Excise Tax: $95. Value: $47,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1067.
Sept. 30: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Sean R. Turnmire. Grantors: Pamela S. Sizemore, Amanda A. Weaver and the Amanda Weaver Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1075.
Oct. 3: 0.031 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph C. Richards, Jr. and Lynn Richards. Grantors: William C. and Robin H. Staley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 1086.
Oct. 3: 11.27 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Benjamin J. Diehl and Karen V. May. Grantors: William T. Millikan, Jr. and Rochelle C. Millikan. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1092.
Oct. 3: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Suchoza Properties, LLC. Grantors: Roy W. and Laurie D. Riggs, Christopher S. Blythe and Alex Alcoser. Excise Tax: $172. Value: $86,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1095.
Oct. 3: 10.884 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Rexford A. and Teressa V. Goss. Grantor: Grover Howell, Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 1099.
Oct. 3: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael L., Juanita B. and Michael W. M. Pruitt. Grantors: Paul and Tammy P. Coffey and Gail W., Michael L., Juanita B., Gregory T. and Cindy Y. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 1102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.