The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 21: 4.148 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Evan A. and Debra L. Cannon. Grantors: Patricia F. Klaus, John B. Reeves, Robert A. Klaus. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2241.
Oct. 21: Tract 7, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Evan A. and Debra L. Cannon. Grantors: Patricia F. Klaus, John B. Reeves, Robert A. Klaus. Excise tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2245.
Oct. 21: 4 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Peter Becker. Grantors: Keren Lefford. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2249.
Oct. 21: Lot 19, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael and Vickie Coker. Grantors: David M. Jenkins. Excise tax: $1,030. Value: $515,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2251.
Oct. 21: Lot 79, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gail E. Hafley, Christine L. Merrill, The Hafley-Merrill Revocable Trust. Grantors: Christine L. Merrill, Gail E. Hafley. Excise tax: None Book: 0505. Page: 2254.
Oct. 21: Lot R-27, Creston Township. Grantees: Jacqueline E. and Gary W. Smith. Grantors: Jacqueline E. Smith. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2258.
Oct. 21: 2 lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael D. Chaney, Dorothy W. Cox. Grantors: Legra Land Investors of North Carolina, Inc., Dorothy W. Cox, Michael D. Chaney. Excise tax: $62. Value: $31,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2278.
Oct. 21: 2 tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Nathaniel J. and Briana Roten. Grantors: Deborah P. Church. Excise tax: $464. Value: $232,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2286.
Oct. 21: 5 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Joshua Hayes, Morgan Price. Grantors: Gregory A. and Susan Winters. Bruce Powell and Marla L. Winters Powell, James S. and Karen L. Winters Reynolds. Excise tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2307.
Oct. 22: 0.505 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Roger and Judy Poe. Grantors: Geneva and Johnny A. Johnson. Excise tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2334.
Oct. 22: Lot 19, Vista Ridge Subdivision. Grantees: Nancy L. Cobb. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2345.
Oct. 22: Unit 4, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cynthia A. Scott. Grantors: The Entrust Group, Inc, Monica A. Young. Excise tax: $185. Value: $92,500. Book: 0505. Page: 2363.
Oct. 22: 2 lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Kendra D. Hamm. Grantors: Kendra D. Hamm. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2412.
Oct. 22: Lot 4, Elk Township. Grantees: Jonathan B., Stephanie K., Kennith W. and Katherine B. Mabe. Grantors: Durwood T. and Kristy C. Gardner. Excise tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2424.
Oct. 23: 2 lots, Vista Ridge Subdivision. Grantees: Rebecca Love. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2463.
Oct. 23: Lot 1, Vista Ridge Subdivision. Grantees: Bobbi M. Martin. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2467.
Oct. 23: 15.78 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Alvin R. Day. Grantors: Bill H. Day. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2471.
Oct. 23: Lot 17, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mercedes and Pamela Piesco, Nancy Skilling. Grantors: Mercedes and Nicholas P. Piesco. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2475.
Oct. 23: Lot 15, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shannon D. Woods. Grantors: Shannon D. Woods, Paul W. Potter, Paul W. Potter Sr. Testamentary Marital Trust and Non-Marital Testamentary Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2489.
Oct. 24: Lot 13, Vista Ridge Subdivision. Grantees: Connie L. Bailey. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0019.
Oct. 24: Lot 61, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William B. and Susan L. Adams. Grantors: Vinay R. Majjigi. Excise tax: $47. Value: $23,500. Book: 0506. Page: 0023.
Oct. 24: 6 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Elizabeth T. Russell. Grantors: Travis M. and Crystal A. Bennett. Excise tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0029.
Oct. 24: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Glenn S. Bare. Grantors: Glenn S. Bare and Karen Marea B. Weaver, Almarea G. Bare Living Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0048.
Oct. 24: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Karen Marea B. Weaver. Grantors: Glenn S. Bare, Karen Marea B. Weaver, Glenn J. Bare Family Trust, Almarea G. Bare Living Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0054.
Oct. 24: 37 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: David B. and Kerri L. Snyder. Grantors: Sanford R. and Janice M. Humphrey, Don H. and Francisca A. Humphrey, Aubrey R. and Wanda J. Humphrey. Excise tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0077.
Oct. 25: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Bienvenido and Ann M. Arce. Grantors: Janet A. Hatten, The Janet Armstrong Hatten Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0097.
Oct. 25: 4 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Elliott S. and Mary J. Bigman. Grantors: Laurel Mountain Development Partners, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0099.
Oct. 25: Lot 4, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard R. and Tracy J. Rigo. Grantors: Julie A. Miller. Excise tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0111.
Oct. 25: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Ronald A. and Karen C. Lieberman. Grantors: Ronald A. and Karen C. Lieberman. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0138.
Oct. 25: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Taylor M. Hinrichs. Grantors: Jack R. and Judy Miller. Excise tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0141.
Oct. 25: 11 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: John R. and Brenda H. Payne. Grantors: Jason A. and Meredith W. Howell. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0164.
Oct. 25: Lot 71, Obids Township. Grantees: William C. and Paula P. Steele. Grantors: Catherine and Michael Bush. Excise tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0167.
Oct. 25: 10.001 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ray and Dawn Webster. Grantors: Leonard B. and Ella G. Brooks. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0169.
Oct. 25: Two tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Roxane B. and Odie D. Gilbert. Grantors: Patricia H. and James B. Childress. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0187.
Oct. 25: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kelly McCoy, Renata Dos Santos. Grantors: Natallie Miller. Excise tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0189.
