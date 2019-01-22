The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 7: 10.709 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Harold A. Cooke and Donna M. Bare. Grantors: Jenneth M. and Janet D. Brashear. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1097.
Jan. 7: 58.099 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Jerry P. and Judith C. Haney. Grantors: The Harold J. Greer Living Trust. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1120.
Jan. 7: 10.5 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: James E. and Penny W. Mahala. Grantors: James E. and Virginia R. Mahala. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1122.
Jan. 7: 1.011 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Gregory E. and Wendy S. Poe. Grantors: Eric C. and Christina M. Vogl. Excise Tax: $483. Value: $241,500. Book: 0497. Page: 1131.
Jan. 7: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert M. and Debbie D. Blevins. Grantor: Jeffrey N. Blevins. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1149.
Jan. 8: Lot 34, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Renier D. Walters and Timothy H. Johnson. Grantor: Doris P. Poplin. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1164.
Jan. 8: Lot 34, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Dianna Boyd. Grantors: Renier D. and Jennifer A. Walters, Timothy H. Johnson. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0497. Page: 1166.
Jan. 8: 17.424 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Robert C. and Christina P. Huffman. Grantors: Sterling C. and Lois E. Carroll, Thomas J. and Wilma Severt. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1177.
Jan. 9: 1 tract. Grantee: Patricia Gentile. Grantors: Nina L. and Billy L. Wright. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1215.
Jan. 9: Lot 25, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Heaven’s Gait. Grantors: Gary K. and Jerrye F. Hayes, John D. Nichols. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1220.
Jan. 10: Tract 1, Clifton Township. Grantees: Brooke M. Ledford. Grantors: The Bernard & Maxie Miller Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1251.
Jan. 10: Tract 2, Clifton Township. Grantee: Briana L. Gregory. Grantors: The Bernard & Maxie Miller Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1254.
Jan. 10: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel E. and Chasta R. Shumaker. Grantor: Shumaker Properties. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1257.
Jan. 10: .005 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark F. Edwards and Mary I. Michaud. Grantors: Donald R. and Ann P. Blalock. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1260.
Jan. 10: 2 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark F. Edwards and Mary I. Michaud. Grantors: Gregory B., Moira M. and Valerie G. Somers, Glenna M. and Cornelius Janssen, Jean-Louis Brunelle and April M. Gimlin. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1262.
Jan. 10: 5.035 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Richard J. Aukstikalnis. Grantors: Van A., Mary M. and Joyce C. Madsen. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1268.
Jan. 10: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William D. and Spencer M. Eckard. Grantors: Howard E. and Gloria O. Covington. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1272.
Jan. 10: Tract 6, Clifton Township. Grantee: Dewey L. Keys. Grantors: Carl S. and Hazel J. Key. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1280.
Jan. 10: 1 tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Carl S. and Hazel J. Key. Grantor: Dewey L. Keys. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1283.
Jan. 10: 1 tract, Clifton Township. Grantee: Timothy D. Webb. Grantors: Carl S. and Hazel J. Key. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1287.
Jan. 11: Lot 20, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Thomas Kurtz. Grantors: PK Realty. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1297.
Jan. 11: 0.094 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mack and Donna Johnson. Grantors: Robin and Jeffery Goss, Robin H. Ashley. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1304.
Jan. 11: 2.296 acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Christopher Chandler. Grantors: Stephen E. and Angela M. Osborne. Excise Tax: $198. Value: $99,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1307.
Jan. 11: 43.978 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Lori W. Bingham. Grantor: Lori W. Bingham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1330.
Jan. 11: Lot 696, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Melissa and James Alexander. Grantors: Richard W. and Susan M. Kux. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1339.
Jan. 11: 0.354 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel Hurley. Grantors: The J. Ralph Stump Children’s Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0497. Page: 1391.
Jan. 11: 0.354 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: County of Ashe. Grantors: The J. Ralph Stump Children’s Trust. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0497. Page: 1408.
