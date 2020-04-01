The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
March 11: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael and Laurie Holman. Grantor: Michael Intelmann. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0775.
March 11: 0.912 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Madison L. Pernell. Grantors: Michael D. Lusk, The Lusk Family Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0781.
March 12: 18.05 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Daniel A. Roten. Grantors: Joseph A. and Krystal E. T. Johnson. Excise Tax: $122. Value: $61,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0788.
March 12: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tamara K. Walker. Grantors: John R. Hines III and Margaret N. Hines. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0798.
March 12: 1.61 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mikayla G. Shatley. Grantor: Candace M. Dixon. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0806.
March 12: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Christopher H. and Jennifer W. Walker. Grantors: Charles S. and Deborah A. Tharp. Excise Tax: $499. Value: $249,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0824.
March 12: 0.607 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Beatriz Mendoza-Chavez. Grantors: James R. Cline Jr. and Angel R. Cline. Excise Tax: $266. Value: $133,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0841.
March 12: 0.247 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Marilyn Eller and Ann Roten. Grantors: Gilbert T. and Sylvia D. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0857.
March 13: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Douglas B. and Brennan L. Liming. Grantors: Timothy G. and Megan D. Hodge. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $325,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0864.
March 13: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: David P. Forest. Grantors: Robert M. and Sandra S. Miller. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0925.
March 13: 14.25 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Robert G. and April R. Eller. Grantor: Wonda J. Rash. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0946.
March 13: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Nicholas Z. and Kensey M. Walters. Grantor: Sylvia J. Ketner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0948.
March 16: 4 Parcels, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: William J. Miller. Grantor: Allison N. Phipps. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0972.
March 16: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Barbara H. Poe. Grantors: Michael K. and Barbara H. Poe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0975.
March 16: 43.344 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Tommy E. Calhoun. Grantor: Katrina P. Calhoun. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0978.
March 16: 9 Tracts, North Fork and Clifton Townships. Grantee: Katrina P. Calhoun. Grantor: Tommy E. Calhoun. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0981.
March 16: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Robert M. Carson. Grantors: Larry N. and Joyce A. Carson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0984.
March 16: 14.433 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James A. and Saundra C. Flanders. Grantors: James S., Jonathan D., Angela M. and Cindy Grimes. Excise Tax: $264. Value: $132,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0990.
March 16: 4.7476 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Walter R. and Patricia A. Frantzen. Grantor: Robert B. Frisell. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0995.
March 16: 1 Acre, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Billy D. Davis. Grantors: Harold D. and Betty W. Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0998.
March 16: 2.58 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Benjamin R. and Tara C. Warner. Grantor: June S. Darnell. Excise Tax: $348. Value: $174,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1008.
March 16: 1.5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert H. Ashby. Grantors: Steven G. and Helen Stanley. Excise Tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1032.
March 17: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael A. and Janet K. Howell. Grantors: Orval L. and Marilyn W. Miller. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1045.
March 17: 5 Lots, New River Township. Grantees: Jacob S. Sink and Richard C. Smith. Grantors: Sheldon M. Rudisill. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1048.
March 17: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas R. and Kelli S. Hefner. Grantors: Stephen E. and Laura K. Gagel. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1094.
March 17: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Kenny W. and Christina D. Shatley. Grantors: CMH Homes, Inc. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1098.
