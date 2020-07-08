The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 15: 1.5 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Matthew S. Walters and Trisha M. Shattuck. Grantors: Michael D. Perry, Sal Protection Trust. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0400.
June 15: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Julie H. Kassouf. Grantors: R & D Investments, Mark A., David A. and Darlene P. Hedrick, Darlene P. Hedrick Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0467.
June 15: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Sheila H. Brooks. Grantors: R & D Investments, Mark A., David A. and Darlene P. Hedrick, Darlene P. Hedrick Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0537.
June 15: 1.91 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Brent A. Schuette. Grantors: Ronald W. Schuette, Schuette Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0565.
June 16: 0.874 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard and Miachelle Hamby, Kristina H. Ricci. Grantors: Trent W. and Shelley B. McNeill. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0604.
June 16: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Rodney L. and Shelly B. Casper. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips, Wiley M. and Donna B. Lewis. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0607.
June 16: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Reed Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Reed Real Estate Holdings 1, LLC, Reed Real Estate Holdings II, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0610.
June 16: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ronda K. and Samantha F. Earp. Grantor: CMH Homes, Inc. Excise Tax: $332. Value: $166,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0615.
June 16: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Tammy M. Haley. Grantors: Henry J. Myers Jr. and Janet M. Myers. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0643.
June 16: 4 Lots, Helton Township. Grantees: David and Vanessa S. Fant. Grantors: David and Vanessa S. Fant. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0658.
June 16: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Grashal Properties, LLC. Grantors: Don W. and Brenda T. Frye. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0662.
June 16: 3.352 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Dustin and Whittney Council. Grantors: Robert and Wanda B. Spangler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0669.
June 16: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brandon and Laci Hardin. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0703.
June 17: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jonathan Perrine. Grantor: Charlene F. Perrine. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0715.
June 17: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Essie M. Williams. Grantor: Michelle R. Dee. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0809.
June 17: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Merry and Morgan Sumner. Grantors: Gary D. and Essie M. Williams. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0812.
June 17: 0.75 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Patsy J. J. Taylor. Grantors: Roger A., Sharon, Joseph, Julie, Christopher, Thelma, Roger W. and Jason Taylor, Larry and Sonya Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0830.
June 18: 22.192 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Frederick T. and Linda B. Carriker. Grantor: Tamar J. Rose. Excise Tax: $224. Value: $112,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0837.
June 18: 20.606 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Sam Astin III and Buffy Astin. Grantors: Sean A. and Stella A. Trapp. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0845.
June 18: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. Litschert II and Brandy M. Moody. Grantor: Maria A. Ramos. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0849.
June 18: 1.5 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Vicky L. Woodring. Grantor: Larry J. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0856.
June 18: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Montpelier Investments, LLC. Grantors: Jerry D. and Roberta D. Snow. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0871.
June 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas M. and Lorrie L. Mash. Grantors: Devin W. and Anna H. Ulery. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0892.
June 18: 70 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Thomas N. Shepherd. Grantors: Clyde E. and Steven Boggs, Elizabeth B. Fisher. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0894.
June 18: 3 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0898.
June 18: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Karen Cook. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0900.
