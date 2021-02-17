The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 15: 7.642 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Chonnapha Punnanan. Grantors: Jeffrey K. and Wendy L. Groover. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2237.
Dec. 15: 0.640 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael and Fe Brown. Grantors: Jay and Catherine Herschell. Excise Tax: $254. Value: $127,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2240.
Dec. 15: 5 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Allen W. McNeill. Grantors: Benny T. and Elrita W. McNeill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2244.
Dec. 15: 4.856 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Massey McNeill, LLC. Grantors: Daniel A. Barnett and William Z. Klenushin. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2246.
Dec. 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jerry R. Henson. Grantors: Jimmy L. and Barbara B. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2264.
Dec. 15: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Paul J. Olstin Jr. and Martha A. Olstin. Grantors: Randy E. and Cynthia M. Fisher. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2276.
Dec. 15: 25.82 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James F. Hughey Jr. and Kristina R. Hubbard. Grantors: Danny M. Ervin Sr., Shelbia J., Michael L., and Tracy Ervin. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2279.
Dec. 15: 7.459 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: William E. and Sheryl B. Moseley. Grantees: Usama and Marceline Dubbaneh. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2287.
Dec. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: JL Golf Management, LLC. Grantors: Reginald S. and Debra Taylor. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2289.
Dec. 15: 0.092 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amanda N. Gomez. Grantor: Calloway Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2317.
Dec. 16: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Geoffrey N. and Erin S. Edge. Grantors: William J. and Diann A. Whitehouse, the Whitehouse Family Living Trust. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2328.
Dec. 17: 2 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Eric Weaver. Grantors: David and Viona Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2475.
Dec. 17: 2.079 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Robert Franklin and Cheryl Roberts. Grantors: Dwight W. and Sharon K. Austin. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2491.
Dec. 17: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William M. and Alice T. Johnson. Grantor: Linda S. McClellan. Excise Tax: $562. Value: $280,500. Book: 0520. Page: 2494.
Dec. 17: 8.91 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Teresa Lambert. Grantors: Charles T. and Kimberly R. Hale. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2497.
Dec. 17: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Stephen G. and Andrea W. Main. Grantors: William M. and Dorothy K. Bergeron. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0010.
Dec. 17: 1.030 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Janis M. Leonard. Grantor: Patsy B. Allen. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0032.
Dec. 17: 1.29 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Winfred Wolfe, David Hamilton and Jerry Foster. Grantor: Winfred Wolfe Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0036.
Dec. 17: 1.1 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Christopher Roten. Grantor: Linda Rash. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0039.
Dec. 17: 5.5 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Dexter S. and Christa B. Freeman. Grantors: Philip A. Dulany Jr. and Maria S. Dulany. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0109.
Dec. 17: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Thomas L. Ray Jr. Grantors: Joshua McKeown and Faith Church of United Brethran in Christ. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0111.
Dec. 17: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John T. and Ann L. Rothrock. Grantors: Judith H. Sharpe, Kenneth D. and Sharon F. Haddad. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0118.
Dec. 17: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: McKinney Family Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Pamela M. Stoll, the Billy P. McKinney Estate and the Patricia B. McKinney Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0123.
Dec. 17: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: McKinney Family Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Pamela M. Stoll, the Billy P. McKinney Estate and the Patricia B. McKinney Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0125.
Dec. 17: 2.725 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: 321 Dishman Road Properties, LLC. Grantor: Rebecca J. D. Avello. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0127.
Dec. 17: 8.345 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Stephen D. and Teresa Johnson. Grantors: Kenneth T., Betty W., Isaac W. and Heather M. Parson. Excise Tax: $564. Value: $282,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0129.
Dec. 17: 35 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph D. and Holly D. Lyons. Grantors: Deborah Royal, Jeffrey C., James T., Joseph D., Holly D. and Jonathan D. Lyons, Clay C. and Norma Cox. Excise Tax: $156. Value: $78,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0134.
Dec. 17: 65.6155 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ryan P. Amick and Andrea M. Jewell Grantors: Billy D. and Linda C. Church, Robin C. Beshears and the Billy and Linda Church Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0154.
Dec. 17: 1.625 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Dawn Anderson. Grantor: Charlene Austin. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0164.
