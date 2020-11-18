The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 29: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Michele A. Nowak. Grantors: William D. Vansickle and Wendi A. Weaver. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1226.
Sept. 29: 3.586 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Larry C. and Carmel B. McDowell. Grantors: Raymond W., Jodi, Ernie E., Kelly, Marshall W., Nancy W. and Kelly A. Black. Excise Tax: $318. Value: $159,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1247.
Sept. 29: 2 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael W. Windish Jr. and Heather C. Windish, Grantors: Charles A. and Katelan G. Cox, Katelan N. Graybeal. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1253.
Sept. 29: 3 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Thomas K. and Retha O. Bare. Grantors: Thomas K. and Retha O. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1255.
Sept. 29: 1 Lot, West Jefferson. Grantees: Steve R. Sutts and Karen E. Hall. Grantors: Jerry W. and Doris M. Hilliard, The Jerry and Doris Hilliard Living Trust. Excise Tax: $558. Value: $279,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1302.
Sept. 29: 4.239 Acres North Fork. Grantees: David A. and Bonnie C. Stewart. Grantors: Catherine S. Coats, Rebecca C. and Stacey B. Shoening. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500. Book: 0517. Page: 1305.
Sept. 29: 2 Tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Marcos R. and Emanuel R. Ledezma. Grantors: Charles E. and Keely G. McConkey. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1309.
Sept. 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: S & S Family Enterprises, LLLP. Grantors: Keith R. and Margaret N. Stechman. Excise Tax: $102. Value: $51,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1348.
Sept. 30: 3 Parcels, Obids Township. Grantee: Anthony E. Ciero. Grantors: Joseph A. and Julie A. Ciero, Anthony Ciero Sr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1350.
Sept. 30: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Considering Fields, LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey D. and Leah R. Hill. Excise Tax: $774. Value: $387,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1367.
Sept. 30: 1.5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Harold L. and Ruth H. Neely. Grantors: Nancy E. and Terry D. Preece. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1402.
Sept. 30: 0.604 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: George D. and Harriett W. Rogers. Grantor: Jeff Lewis. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1438.
Sept. 30: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michael Stelljes. Grantors: John M. and Mary R. Cannon. Excise Tax: $823. Value: $411,500. Book: 0517. Page: 1448.
Sept. 30: 2.507 Acres, Jefferson 4.. Grantee: Beverly L. Miller. Grantors: Russell A. and Tanya G. Rogers. Excise Tax: $764. Value: $382,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1469.
Sept. 30: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Gregory A. Schneider. Grantors: Steven H., Joan, Kenneth W., Pat B., Stanley G., Gordan S., Violet, Michael H. and Brenda H. Severt, Annabelle S. Wingler, Carroll and Annabelle S.W. Hiatt. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1472.
Sept. 30: 2.01 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joshua A. and Amber C. Scott. Grantors: Johnny H. and Betty J. Worley. Excise Tax: $922. Value: $461,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1479.
Oct. 1: 16.082 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Hurd G. Bradford III. And Kim S. Bradford. Grantors: Betty G. Lewis, William C., Gail H., Joseph, Matthew, Katie, Wesley, Jake, Suzanne, Levi and Robert J. Gentry, Helen G. Davis, Margaret G. Howell, Max and Shirley G. Vannoy, Dennis and Alice C. Sharpe, Chad and Tara Phipps, Adam and Stephanie Lubar, Sarah Munday and Alice Collins-Sharpe. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1533.
Oct. 1: 3.22 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Bruce and Terese Reed. Grantors: Robert C. and Janet G. Cresse. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1549.
Oct. 1: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Bob, Florence P., Allen C. and Travis L. Powers. Grantors: Kermit E., Florence B. and Bob Powers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1566.
Oct. 1: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Florence B. and Bob Powers. Grantors: Kermit E., Florence B. and Bob Powers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1571.
Oct. 1: 3.550 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Bob and Florence B. Powers. Grantors: Kermit E., Florence B. and Bob Powers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1575.
Oct. 1: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Rick and Adrea Geisler. Grantor: Steven D. Lee. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1579.
Oct. 1: 5 Acres, P0.585ine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jennifer J. Rielly. Grantors: Graham and Tamara Houlshouser, Michael and Kellie B. Gore. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1586.
Oct. 1: 0.500 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Verlon Watson Jr. and Allison C. Watson. Grantors: Edward C., Luther C. and Linda G. Tomlin. Excise Tax: $138. Value: $69,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1605.
Oct. 1: 4.814 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Gary S., Deborah B. and Winnie Brown. Grantor: Jesse Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1616.
Oct. 1: 16.368 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kenneth L. and Patricia A. Silverman. Grantor: Axel D. Speer. Excise Tax: $1,250. Value: $625,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1618.
Oct. 1: 4.656 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Jesse Brown. Grantors: Gary S., Deborah B. and Winnie Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1633.
Oct. 1: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy D. and Jeanne O. McCulloch. Grantors: Steven L. and Dianne G. Wrenn. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1641.
Oct. 1: 0.585 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Steven W. and Christine T. Woodward. Grantor: Linda M. Marsh. Excise Tax: $878. Value: $439,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1667.
Oct. 1: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Harry Ivey Jr. and Connie Ivey. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $596. Value: $298,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1694.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.