The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 5: Lot 6, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Lenny R. Constance. Grantors: Gaetano and Patricia Serpe. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0172.
Aug. 5: 20 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Ryan J. Dunne. Grantors: Frank Simpson. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0234.
Aug. 5: Lot 39, Obids Township. Grantees: Clayborn P. And Terri S. Smith. Grantors: Sharon T. Sells, Clayborn P. and Terri S. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0247.
Aug. 5: Lot 39A, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David A. and Winifred J. Crowe. Grantors: Randy A. and Gigi W. Haire. Excise Tax: $812. Value: $406,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0254.
Aug. 5: Lot 13, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Katrina S. and Richard Duggan, Charles A. and Nancy C. Spillman. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0287.
Aug. 5: 2 tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: The Betty R. Rembert Trust. Grantors: Teresa D., Gilbert E. and Fred P. Hain. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0309.
Aug. 5: 18.497 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantors: Patricia C. and Mark A. Breeden. Excise Tax: $189. Value: $94,500. Book: 0503. Page: 0313.
Aug. 6: 2 tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Charles B. and Amber C. Bower. Grantors: Larry and Elizabeth McNeill. Excise Tax: $495. Value: $247,500. Book: 0503. Page: 0366.
Aug. 6: Lot 29, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Priyakant Sinhal. Grantors: Shri Balaji of Ashe County. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0387.
Aug. 6: 4.1 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher M. and Angela F. Miller. Grantors: Dorothy C. Colvard and Susan C. Paschal. Excise Tax: $844. Value: $422,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0394.
Aug. 7: Lot 10, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tommy C. Tallman. Grantors: Joseph A. and Barbara H. Augirre. Excise tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0422.
Aug. 7: 1 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Adam and Tanya Grabousky. Grantors: Wanda H. Plemmons, Wilber M. Holleman, Sam and Donna H. Ray. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0442.
Aug. 7: 4.479 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Douglas and Carolyn Norris. Grantors: Harry L. and Ima D. Summers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0462.
Aug. 7: 1.752 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Keith A., Rianna L. and Chandler K. Barker. Grantors: Anglea and Dean A. Cox. Excise Tax: $192. Value: $96,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0467.
Aug. 8: 0.168 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve R. Stutts and Karen E. Hall. Grantors: Walter and Stephanie Rand. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0489.
Aug. 8: Lot 1, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donald E. and Janet B. Mullis. Grantors: James and Alexis B. Fletmier. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0514.
Aug. 8: 0.519 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Sanford M. and Mary T. Absher. Grantors: David Goss and Kaylie Henne. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0534.
Aug. 8: Lot 7, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: James K. and Dana P. Brittian. Grantors: Keith F. Huffman. Excise Tax: $158. Value: $79,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0537.
Aug. 9: 4 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James W. and Sandra R. Merrill. Grantors: Arrow C. Excise Tax: $878. Value: $439,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0562.
Aug. 9: 0.4 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randy Bates. Grantors: Reverse Mortgage Funding. Excise Tax: $142. Value: $71,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0566.
Aug. 9: .4 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Three Crosses. Grantors: Randy and Kathleen D. Bates, Andrea B. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0575.
Aug. 9: Lot 31, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Lacy D., Carolyn B. and Howard D. Brown. Grantors: Lacy D., Carolyn B. and Howard D. Brown. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0583.
Aug. 9: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Donna M. and Mark E. Outen. Grantors: Evelyn A. Outen. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0586.
Aug. 9: Lot 74, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Peace Cabin. Grantors: Joanthan M. and Crystal Dillon. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0610.
Aug. 9: Lot 3, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth R. Causey. Grantors: Daniel and Christine N. Feldman. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0620.
Aug. 9: 0.628 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Scott E. and Monica H. Frye. Grantors: The Ring Family. Excise Tax: $406. Value: $203,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0623.
Aug. 9: 3 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Thomas L. Ray Jr. Grantors: The Smith Family Trust. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0632.
Aug. 9: 0.465 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Peter T. and Mary M. Toriello. Grantors: Christopher D. and Mai-Lis Bahr. Excise Tax: $513. Value: $256,500. Book: 0503. Page: 0638.
