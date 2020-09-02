The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 6: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Henry R. and Carol R. Baker. Grantors: John H. and Dixie Godwin. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0649.
Aug. 6: 3.442 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Arvill T. Scott. Grantor: Stargate Entertainment and Events, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0680.
Aug. 6: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Marcia L. Barnes. Grantors: Marcia B. Sargent and Marcia L. Barnes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0687.
Aug. 6: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas E. and Donna J. O’Donnell. Grantors: Daniel R. and Sandra S. Apple. Excise Tax: $818. Value: $409,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0691.
Aug. 6: 0.845 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Bradley Williamson. Grantors: Danny E., Jerry W. and Linda R. Martin. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0696.
Aug. 6: 1.75 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Dakota W. Price. Grantors: Jimmy D., Tonya and Vicky L. Price. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0699.
Aug. 6: 0.427 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey M. Miller and Valeri R. Angles. Grantors: Barry and Melissa N. Cox, Terry and Rita N. Shatley, Dillon and Nora N. Key and Bonnie Neaves. Excise Tax: $456. Value: $228,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0743.
Aug. 6: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Cheryl M. Boone. Grantors: Robert M. and Krista S. Rankin. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0762.
Aug. 6: 7.262 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantor: Pauline Brooks. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0765.
Aug. 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Victor A. Quezada. Grantor: Christine M. Cutter. Excise Tax: $1,080. Value: $540,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0767.
Aug. 7: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Martin and Maria D. Ledezma. Grantors: Michael B. Steier, Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association Priority Title and Escrow, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0784.
Aug. 7: 25.17 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Peter D. and Rachel C. Gee. Grantors: Larry E. and Amanda E. Smith. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0803.
Aug. 7: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Timothy R. and Alicia R. Roten. Grantor: Effie M. Turnmire. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0840.
Aug. 7: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Hugh A. and Cathy M. Honrine. Grantors: Robert W. Barrett and David N. Burgess. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0856.
Aug. 7: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jessica Y. Jordan. Grantor: Kay B. Perkins. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0859.
Aug. 7: 56.76 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: M2K Farms, LLC. Grantors: Richard and Judith M. Bailey, Carl F. Jacks III., The Bailey Living Trust. Excise Tax: $364. Value: $182,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0864.
Aug. 7: 8.057 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffrey V. and Shirley H. Vestal, Vestal Living Trust. Grantor: George Farrace. Excise Tax: $1,658. Value: $829,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0868.
Aug. 7: 1.766 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: George Farrace. Grantors: Daniel H. and Sheila W. Lewis. Excise Tax: $1,380. Value: $690,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0871.
Aug. 7: 1.853 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Savannah S. Strom. Grantors: Joe E. and Theresa C. Jones. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0898.
Aug. 7: 8.856 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: William C. Hollingsworth. Grantors: Kenneth R. and Mollie Osborne. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0921.
Aug. 7: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeanne M. Larsen, Jeanne M. Larsen Living Trust. Grantors: Jeffery L. and Casey L. Baldwin. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0923.
Aug. 7: 1 Lot, New River Township. Grantees: Mildred Overman, Elizabeth Murphy, Murphover Family Trust. Grantor: Mildred M. Overman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0937.
Aug. 7: 0.785 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin and Maria Hord. Grantors: Lawrence J. Kelly Jr. Excise Tax: $264. Value: $132,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0972.
Aug. 10: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mark C. Ledman. Grantors: Harry M. Ledman III. and Ceylan Ledman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1041.
Aug. 10: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Harry M. Ledman III. Grantors: Mark C. and Astrid P. Ledman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1043.
Aug. 10: 11.005 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Quicken Loans, LLC, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Grantors: Gene E. and Lilliam S. Beck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1076.
Aug. 10: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Donna L. Serak. Grantors: George A. and Barbara K. Adams. Excise Tax: $880. Value: $440,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1097.
Aug. 10: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Dean Eldreth Jr. Grantor: Eleanor D. Eldreth. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1128.
Aug. 10: 3.03 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Steve A. and Joyce A. Richardson. Grantors: George L. Finley Jr. and Cathy O. Finley. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1132.
Aug. 11: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Deanna L. Slep. Grantors: Russell B. and Judith A. Vincent. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1150.
Aug. 11: 9.944 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John D. and Cathy L. Pfeil. Grantors: Cathy L. Pfeil, Cathy Lynn Pfeil Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1154.
Aug. 11: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: WB Islander Escape, LLC. Grantors: William H. and Mary D. Stevens. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1157.
Aug. 11: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Loretta B. Goodman. Grantors: Grover A. and Loretta B. Goodman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1160.
Aug. 11: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John C. Candillo. Grantees: Robert G. Greer, Francisco Gulfin, Golfin-Greer Family Joint Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $144,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1186.
Aug. 12: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Christopher K. and Andrea J. Horne. Grantor: Fleetwood Falls, Inc. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1220.
Aug. 12: 82.046 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: William T. Markushewski. Grantors: Clarence, Michelle and Dorothy W. Roberts, Barry A. and Michelle Watson. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1235.
Aug. 12: 27.096 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Glenda S. Hartzog and Carol J. Walton. Grantor: Jerrold W. Lyle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1242.
Aug. 12: 1.142 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jerrold W. Lyle. Grantors: Ken and Glenda S. Hartzog, David and Carol J. Walton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1245.
Aug. 12: 0.554 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Melissa B. Jackowski. Grantors: Emanuel C. and Ellen Bristle. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1267.
Aug. 12: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edwin and Mary L. Knox. Grantors: Allan and Barbara Bobbe. Excise Tax: $1,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1306.
Aug. 12: 18.090 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Kelly Clampitt. Grantors: Paul and Paulette Poe, Paul Poe Living Trust and Paulette Poe Living Trust. Excise Tax: $128. Value: $64,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1325.
