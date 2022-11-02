The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 30: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Ibrahm Shteyh. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1079.
June 30: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny G. and Gladys E. Jiles. Grantors: Jeremy B. and Dora A. Small and the Jeremy B. and Dora A. Small Trust. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1086.
June 30: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan and Kara Edwards. Grantor: Andrea C. Gimlin. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1109.
July 1: 9.348 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Susan C. Scott. Grantor: Alice Foster. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1179.
July 1: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: James S. and Joyce K. Swanson. Grantor: Timberwilde Developers, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1201.
July 1: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lance H. and Deborah W. Rossier and the Rossier Joint Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Lance H. and Deborah W. Rossier. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1213.
July 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Daniel and Elias Tobchi. Grantors: Carlos Ardavin, Jr. and Stefanie Ardavin. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1216.
July 1: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Austin S. Idol. Grantors: Sterling C. and Lois E. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1270.
July 1: 7 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Palm Lighting, LLC. Grantors: Everett and Shirley P. Dorton. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1279.
July 1: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: MCO Rental Properties, LLC. Grantors: Richard B. Strickland, Jr. and Carla M. Strickland. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1288.
July 1: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David P. and Lois S. Hudak. Grantors: Charles W. and Ann P. Joyce and Tammy H. Wright. Excise Tax: $798. Value: $399,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1311.
July 1: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Don R., Lynne A., Matthew C. and Julie A. N. Jackson and Ian J. and Meredith F. J. Cantrell. Grantors: Don R. and Lynne A. Jackson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1328.
July 1: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantee: Darrell Johnston. Grantors: Steven C. and Holly Sebastian. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1331.
July 1: 9.711 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Tandra J. Busby. Grantors: Ann L. Kroemer and the Howell Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1334.
July 5: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Megan M. and Molly M. Lyle. Grantors: Jerrold W., Megan M. and Molly M. Lyle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1393.
July 5: 15 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Greg K. and Robin S. Sexton. Grantors: John L. and Cheryl Miller. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1397.
July 6: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Luther and Amy Ingram. Grantors: Patricia A. Porter, Merry K. Blair, the Patricia A. Porter Trust and the Peak Creek Trust Company-AK. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $80,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1404.
July 6: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Richard E. and Jacqueline H. Morrison. Grantors: E. Marshall Brackett, III, Marjorie A. Brackett and the Brackett Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1412.
July 6: 1 Acre, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: David W. Hoyle, Jr. and Resa D. Hoyle. Grantors: William R. and Jeanette B. Greer and Thomas F. and Ruby G. Miller. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1416.
July 6: 8.668 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles R. and Christina Thomas. Grantor: Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1419.
July 6: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Elizabeth A. Orcutt. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $798. Value: $399,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1421.
July 6: 3 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph E. Jenkins, III, Carol W. Jenkins and the Jenkins Ward Trust. Grantor: Carol W. Jenkins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1425.
July 6: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeff and Carol Thompson. Grantors: Richard W. and Joan E. Beeman. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1429.
July 6: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James E. Neville, III and Monique V. D. Neville. Grantors: Michael, Danna and Kathleen Little and Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1440.
July 7: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: George Reese, YangYang Qi and Steven Goode. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1476.
July 7: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: D. Paulette Kerr. Grantors: Daniel and Stephanie Sosa. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1505.
July 7: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles J. and Imke R. Nickelson. Grantors: Michael F. Cronin and Sharon A. King. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1508.
July 7: 0.909 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Grantors: Gary V. and Brenda S. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1520.
July 7: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Wayne J. and Kimberly M. Pitts. Grantor: Jack Allen. Excise Tax: $185. Value: $92,500. Book: 0543. Page: 1530.
