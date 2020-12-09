The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 9: 0.247 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gilbert T. and Sylvia D. Bare. Grantors: John D. and Ann Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0106.
Oct. 9: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Carlos M. Garcia and Berta L. Quintero. Grantors: Kenneth and Teresa Riley. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0109.
Oct. 9: 1.750 Acres, Grassy Creek. Grantees: John M. and Barbara P. McCabe. Grantors: Thomas P. and Casey K. Madden. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 0518. Page: 0128.
Oct. 9: 13.636 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Denise R. Combs. Grantors: Sarah L. Hogan and Carol M. Banaitis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0132.
Oct. 9: 1.139 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jerry L. and Sarah N. Reedy. Grantors: Norman C., Steven D. and Terri Elliott, Barry and Stephanie E. Henderson. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0155.
Oct. 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lewis A. and Phyllis F. Shumate. Grantors: Roger C. and Brandi V. Hurley. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0178.
Oct. 9: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Johnny H. and Betty J. Worley. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0198.
Oct. 9: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: John E. and Lynne C. Garbrick. Grantors: Bryan and Robin R. Bauman, James F. Aycock, James F. Aycock Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0205.
Oct. 9: 83.266 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Winston L. Ezzell and Leslie A. Allen. Grantors: Tod A. and Dottie R. Weaver, Robert C. Barnes Jr. and Vickie W. Barnes. Excise Tax: $632. Value: $316,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0208.
Oct. 9: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Council Properties, LLC. Grantors: Timothy S. Barton and Candace J. Blackwood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0243.
Oct. 9: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Council Properties, LLC. Grantors: Randall J. and Laurie Blackwood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0248.
Oct. 9: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Council Properties, LLC. Grantors: Scott A. and Weichun Blackwood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0253.
Oct. 9: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Keith E. and Cynthia H. Began. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Douglas Boven. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0261.
Oct. 9: 1.234 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Martin C. Messer. Grantors: Harry S. Renkert V., Bridgette S. Renkert and April F. Howell. Excise Tax: $249,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0276.
Oct. 9: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Kenneth M. and Katherine L. Day. Grantors: Gary S., Deborah B. and Winnie E. Brown. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0280.
Oct. 9: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Buck Gunner NC, LLC. Grantors: Buck Gunner Properties, LLC, Teresa B. Batsel, The TBS Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0303.
Oct. 9: 0.45 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. Graham and Allison M. Powers. Grantors: Sherman M. and Tonya F. Lee. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0313.
Oct. 12: 0.379 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Harold D. and Sharon F. Lewis. Grantors: Robert Maldonado and Iris Soto. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0336.
Oct. 12: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William L. Terrill Jr. and Marilyn E. Terrill. Grantor: Andrew T. Murphy. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0376.
Oct. 12: 20.005 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Angela M. Gentry. Grantors: David A. and Betty C. Soper, Bruce and Sherri Zobrisky. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0410.
Oct. 13: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: David C. Clarkson. Grantors: Jerry L., Robyn P.,Meagan L. and Jared T. Spangler. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0442.
Oct. 13: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Bank of America, The Wilburn Earl Berry Jr. Revocable Trust, Wilburn E. Berry Jr. Grantors: Wilburn E. Berry Jr. and Jane Q. Berry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0483.
Oct. 13: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ricky G. and Nancy H. Brown. Grantor: Deborah L. Helseth. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0487.
Oct. 13: 0.272 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ralph Denny. Grantors: Gary and Tina Church, Brian and Carrie White, Philip, Linda, Louise, Johnny and Phillip Denny. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0533.
Oct. 13: 2 Parcels, Clifton Township. Grantee: Louise Denny. Grantors: Gary W. and Tina D. Church, Brian and Carrie White, Phillip, Linda and Johnny Denny. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0550.
Oct. 13: 1 Lot, New River Township. Grantees: Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet, The Peter T. Stofflet and Mary Ann Stofflet Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0556.
Oct. 13: 2 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Larry M. and Kathryn B. Gross. Grantors: Richard W. and Dana V. Cox. Excise Tax: $472. Value: $236,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0587.
