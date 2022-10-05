The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 10: 18 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Nolan, Kelwin, Durwin, Kassica, Wanda and Oscar W. Elliott, Lars Nance and Jonathan C. Jordan. Excise Tax: $598. Value: $299,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1634.
June 10: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph A. and Alyson K. Gray. Grantors: Bruce C. Pumphrey and Susan M. Chrest. Excise Tax: $1,420. Value: $710,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1640.
June 10: 1.108 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew J. Scott and Hannah G. Sweeney. Grantors: Scott and Jo Wohlfield. Excise Tax: $564. Value: $282,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1659.
June 10: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kelly M. and Lauta O. Barefoot. Grantors: Dwight W. and Lafaye F. Smith. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1678.
June 10: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Lance L. and Judy A. Hoppers. Grantors: Lance L. and Judy A. Hoppers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1696.
June 13: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Properties of Eden, LLC. Grantors: Terry and Nancy Preece. Excise Tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1721.
June 13: 22.025 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Jeffory C. and Emry S. Trantham. Grantors: Jimmy D. and Jean W. Hamm. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1729.
June 13: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Meghan E. O’Neill. Grantors: David and Daphne D. Houchins. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1750.
June 13: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen Patty, Patricia Murphree and the Stephen Patty Living Trust. Grantors: Stephen P. and Patricia M. Murphree. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1768.
June 13: 0.604 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John A. and Danielle N. Srofe. Grantors: Travis C. Campbell and Stephanie Brown. Excise Tax: $564. Value: $282,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1773.
June 13: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Duane E. Esarey and Janet L. Johnson. Grantors: Patricio R. and Marlene Victoriano. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1790.
June 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Sommer L. Barnes. Grantors: Robert E. Kanyok and Carmen O’Brien. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1793.
June 13: 10.232 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Justin S. and Lauren E. Henderson. Grantor: Harvey R. Hallman, II. Excise Tax: $305. Value: $152,500. Book: 0542. Page: 1807.
June 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Everett and Shirley Dorton. Grantors: Daniel E. and Sandra Shea. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1835.
June 13: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael and Amber Stuhl. Grantors: Richard K. and Christy G. Denny. Excise Tax: $544. Value: $272,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1837.
June 13: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard K. and Christy G. Denny. Grantor: R & D Properties of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1855.
June 13: 12.704 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Roy J. Wyatt. Grantors: J. B. and Norma E. Wyatt. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 0542. Page: 1869.
June 14: 2 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith D. and Brett D. Denig. Grantors: Donald D. and Lorraine E. Denig. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1872.
June 14: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Dana E. and Jennifer L. Gunn. Grantors: Dennis G. Bates and Susan Chong. Excise Tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1954.
June 14: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danna and Kathleen Little and Ellen Phipps. Grantor: Doris Oliver. Excise Tax: $548. Value: $274,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1957.
June 14: 3 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantee: David D. Bennett. Grantors: Ronald D., John E., Darby L., Nathan M. and Ned Rash, John D. Downs and the Ned Rash Family Limited Partnership, RLLP. Excise Tax: $1,600. Value: $800,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1960.
June 14: 2.5 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Jason Karimy. Grantors: Brent and Katherine Knoke. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1982.
June 14: 3.01 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jerry W., Barbara E., Nathan and Karen Roland and Travis and Alison Stewart. Grantors: Jerry W. and Barbara E. Roland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1998.
June 14: 1 Lot, Warrensville Township. Grantees: Danny and Nicole Creswell. Grantor: Promised Land Pros, LLC. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0542. Page: 2002.
June 14: 87.538 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey E. and Nancy A. Baker. Grantor: Cracon, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2021.
June 14: 3 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Charles Wright. Grantors: Elias Monroy and Liliana Ruano. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2038.
June 15: 3.795 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Nathan A. and Crystal D. Miller. Grantors: Ray T., Sylvia and Evelyn Smith, William B. and Jane T. Radford and Frances S., Betty and Carol Teachum. Excise Tax: $61. Value: $30,500. Book: 0542. Page: 2055.
June 15: 0.873 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph R. and Patricia S. Graybeal. Grantors: Joseph R. and Patricia S. Graybeal, Brian and Vicki D. Jones, Christopher W., Dawn and Linda A. Barker and the Linda A. Barker Estate. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2118.
