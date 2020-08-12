The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 17: 3.324 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: JFFN, LLC. Grantors: Ronald D., Mary J. and Jeanne C. Foreman. Excise Tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1210.
July 17: 1.248 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark and Deborah Chapman. Grantors: Billy and Ronda Sale. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1238.
July 17: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Martin C. Messer. Grantor: Wesley W. Hamm. Excise Tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1276.
July 17: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ethan B. and Nicole R. Cohen. Grantors: Jeffrey V. and Shirley Vestal, Suzanne T. Larocca. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1283.
July 17: 3 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: John R. Lee Jr. Grantor: James T. Canter. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1301.
July 17: 0.061 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert E. and Kathy P. Privette. Grantors: Michael W. and Rhonda M. Hayes. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0514. Page: 1304.
July 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith R. and Margaret N. Stechman. Grantors: Michael Snyder, Donald H. and Vicky A. Patton. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1354.
July 20: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joshua S. Gouge. Grantors: Ryan and Mackenzie Parsons. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1407.
July 20: 2.61 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lawrence L. and Dayna L. White. Grantor: Stephen I. Lindh. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1407.
July 20: 2.61 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lawrence L. and Dayna L. White. Grantor: Stephen I. Lindh. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1425.
July 20: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michel and Kelly W. Perriccio. Grantors: James W. and Rebecca R. Moore. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1455.
July 20: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ronnie S. Nichols. Grantor: Richard E. Swanson. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1464.
July 20: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: William L. Jones. Grantor: Riverview Investment Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1475.
July 21: 0.4248 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Paul Potter Jr. Grantor: Rachel M. Davis. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1566.
July 21: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Brack W. Thomas III and Angelia R. Roberts. Grantors: Stephen and Beth A. K. Levy. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1572.
July 21: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet, The Peter T. Stofflet and Mary Ann Stofflet Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1578.
July 21: 1.9275 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Carl W. and Nancy A. M. Johnson. Grantors: Carl W. and Nancy A. M. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1582.
July 21: 1.23 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Sharon A.S. Hill. Grantors: Harry L. and Ima D. Summers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1605.
July 21: 1.09 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jeremy D. and Robbi L. Busby. Grantors: Kevin and Crystal R. Shatley. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0514. Page: 1622.
July 21: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Steven J. and Annette M. Leashomb. Grantors: Ann M. Smith, The Smith Family Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1624.
July 21: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: George M. and Marilyn H. Byrd. Grantors: Al, James A. and Mary D. Harris, Al and Mary Harris Living Trust. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1626.
July 21: 0.5 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tony R. Dayton. Grantors: Tony R. and Melanie D. Dayton, Robert M. and Melanie S. Corts. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1643.
July 22: 2.74 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. and Carol C. Duncan, John Hamilton Duncan Revocable Trust, Carol Collier Duncan Revocable Trust. Grantors: John H. and Carol C. Duncan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1650.
July 22: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Eleanor D. Eldreth. Grantor: Dean Eldreth Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1676.
July 22: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark and Jamie Welborn. Grantors: Phillip G. Stevens, Phillip G. Stevens Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1721.
July 22: 4 Tracts, Jefferson and Grassy Creek Townships. Grantees: Robert R. Pugh and Jennifer D. Blevins. Grantor: Robert R. Pugh. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1744.
July 23: 30.211 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Stretched Out, LLC. Grantors: Bryant’s Land & Development Industries, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1749.
July 23: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jerry A. and Shannon M. Casselbury. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1752.
July 23: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John W. Forbis, The John W. Forbis Revocable Trust. Grantors: John W. and Cynthia B. C. Forbis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1766.
July 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James D. and Kathy M. Carlton. Grantors: Brian T. and Linda C. McLintock. Excise Tax: $752. Value: $376,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1770.
July 23: 1.203 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wade E. and Sarah H. Sanders. Grantors: Zachary D. and Kristell R. Fulbright. Excise Tax: $314. Value: $157,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1773.
July 23: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jimmie M. and Marina H. Reece. Grantors: William S. and Cynthia S. Milliken, William S. Milliken Revocable Trust, Cynthia S. Milliken Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1776.
July 23: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Chrzanoski Family Protection Trust. Grantor: Jennifer V. Treski. Excise Tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1782.
