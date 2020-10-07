The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek and Hurricane Townships. Grantees: Robert L. Cox III. and Dean A. Cox. Grantor: Robert L. Cox Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1048.
Sept. 2: 1.082 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Robert A. and Nancy R. Lewis. Grantors: Gary S. and Deborah B. Brown. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1053.
Sept. 2: 4.656 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Jesse Brown. Grantors: Gary S., Winnie and Deborah B. Brown. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1093.
Sept. 2: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Theodore J. Solomon II. Grantors: David E., Bertha M., Klyda L., James D., Sandra E., Martha B., Susan H. and Daniel J. Boone, James D. Boone Jr. and Martha B. Osborne. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1102.
Sept. 3: 4.303 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sandy E. and Kimberly M. Wilson. Grantors: Lloyd K. and Sereita M. Powers. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1114.
Sept. 3: 3.538 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sandy E. and Kimberly M. Wilson. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Sterling Trust Company Lloyd Keith Powers IRA-2212, Lloyd K. Powers. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1117.
Sept. 3: 1.572 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: April R. Poe. Grantors: Douglas E. and Diane K. Poe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1141.
Sept. 3: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeffery Miller and Deborah Presnell. Grantor: Carol A. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1144.
Sept. 3: 0.838 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Douglas E. and Diane K. Poe. Grantor: Lynn B. Kemp. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1147.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Clifton A. and Jeannie P. Montford. Grantors: Rodney W. and Sheila Fountain. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1154.
Sept. 3: 0.876 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jay R. Hodshon Jr. and Deborah B. Hodshon. Grantor: Wendy B. Waring. Excise Tax: $504. Value: $252,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1157.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas J. and Doloras M. Tugend. Grantors: Michael and Linda J. M. Begley, Jane Matthews. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1171.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lisa Conner. Grantor: Merle E. Cotton. Excise Tax: $171. Value: $85,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1193.
Sept. 3: 3 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Wendy L. Sauce, Paul and Meredith Snow. Grantors: Martha P. Marshall, Martha L. Park. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1196.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Laura M. Van Zandt. Grantors: Kent W. and Robin Phyffe, Robin Hull. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1199.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Vickie L. Calloway. Grantors: Rae D. and Terry L. Kimmer. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1220.
Sept. 3: 0.637 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin D. and Kayla S. Weaver. Grantors: Denver and Anna R. Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1230.
Sept. 3: 0.349 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Rebecca A. Darnell. Grantors: Denver E. and Anna R. Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1232.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: David W. and Carol E. Ytuarte. Grantors: Sebastien Berube and Eve Theriault. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1234.
Sept. 3: 0.190 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory W. and Jennifer B. Johnson. Grantors: Jimmy D. and Constance W. Gambill. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1257.
Sept. 4: 49.930 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kevin L. and Jane A. Wellborn. Grantor: Kevin L. Wellborn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1267.
Sept. 4: 45.748 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: William B. and Heidi C. Desoto. Grantors: James E. and Betty A. Duncan. Excise Tax: $721. Value: $360,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1271.
Sept. 4: 3 Lots, New River Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Brenda B. Long. Grantors: Michael D. and Ramona S. Campbell. Excise Tax: $321. Value: $160,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1286.
Sept. 4: 6.494 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William D. and Barbara J. Ficklin. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Sterling Trust Company, Lloyd Keith Powers. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1289.
Sept. 4: 36.706 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: William J. and Eva J. Darnell. Grantor: Claudia L. B. Lowder. Excise Tax: $820. Value: $410,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1309.
Sept. 4: 1.240 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James W. Heath. Grantor: Maria Treto. Excise Tax: $504. Value: $252,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1345.
Sept. 4: 4.621 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Stephan A. Beck II. and Crystal C. Beck. Grantors: John T. Rothrock, John T. Rothrock Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1380.
Sept. 4: 5 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Stephan A. Beck II. and Crystal C. Beck. Grantors: Johnny and Billie S. Herring. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1383.
Sept. 4: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brandon D. and Jessica Miller. Grantor: Pamela J. Stamper. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1386.
Sept. 4: 10 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thomas W. and Patricia H. Davis. Grantors: James S. and Lou Ann J. Goodnight. Excise Tax: $376. Value: $188,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1418.
Sept. 4: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Tyler M. Sheets and Corinne N. Jones. Grantors: John G., Tina B., Jimmy L. and Deborah S. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1436.
Sept. 4: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William E. Klink Jr. and Jennifer A. Klink. Grantors: Samuel E. Shumaker Jr. and Chasta R. Shumaker. Excise Tax: $214. Value: $107,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1440.
Sept. 4: 2.416 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantors: Derrick and Kimberly Ervin. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1453.
Sept. 4: 2.33 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jennifer H. Treva. Grantor: Matthew B. Treva. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1456.
Sept. 4: 0.721 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dave and Lindsey Calverley. Grantors: Dennis G. and Donna T. Bissell. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1473.
