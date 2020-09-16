The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 19: 0.598 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Timothy S. Russom. Grantors: Jordan C. and Mariette C. Woods. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1921.
Aug. 19: 0.937 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Teresa K. Ebel. Grantors: Larry A., Floda B. and Donna R. Dulaney, Judy K. Alander, Cathay L. Cooksley, Floda B. Dulaney Trust. Excise Tax: $328. Value: $164,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1943.
Aug. 19: 4.05 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert Hachey and Lise St. Amant. Grantors: William E. Batton and Sara M. Badger. Excise Tax: $337. Value: $168,500. Book: 0515. Page: 1971.
Aug. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert L. Shatley. Grantor: Gladys B. Shatley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1988.
Aug. 19: 616.79 Square Feet, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Martin Ray, LLC. Grantor: Gladys B. Shatley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1990.
Aug. 19: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gladys B. Shatley. Grantor: Gladys B. Shatley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page:1992.
Aug. 19: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Nancy A. Murray. Grantors: Roy L. Mullis Jr. and Denise K. Mullis. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1995.
Aug. 19: 1.019 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Lowell C. and Kristin L. H. Wing. Grantors: M. Rodney and Helen G. Briscoe. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1998.
Aug. 19: 1.019 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Wing Realty, LLC. Grantors: Lowell C. and Kristin L. H. Wing. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2001.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jonathan S. and Sherri I. Smith. Grantor: Gary W. Benfield. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2015.
Aug. 20: 2.886 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Philip N. and Mary C.P. Elcan. Grantors: Joel and Connie Riet. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2022.
Aug. 20: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Ricky D. and Marisa Hart. Grantor: Paul D. Hart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2036.
Aug. 20: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Deborah A. Holman, Kelly Surber and Deborah E. Hart. Grantor: Paul D. Hart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2039.
Aug. 20: 0.4248 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Potter Holding, Inc. Grantors: Paul W. and Christina Potter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2043.
Aug. 20: 0.258 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Laurie A. Luebbert. Grantors: Gay D. Hunt, Kevin R. and Ginger D. Broussard. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2046.
Aug. 20: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Adeline M. Osburn. Grantors: Charles E. and Remona Teague. Excise Tax: $304. Value: $152,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2066.
Aug. 20: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Diane M. Waryold. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2087.
Aug. 20: 2.002 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mortgage Remedies, LLC. Grantors: Dean Davis and Lisa Gammons. Excise Tax: $576. Value: $288,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2103.
Aug. 20: 7 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantors: Michael A. and Deborah C. Darany, The Darany Trust. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2107.
Aug. 20: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Stillman L. and Crystal A. Ham. Grantors: Jonathan and Jessica Stansberry. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2141.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Walter L. and Sandra L. Burris, Walter L. Burris and Sandra L. Burris Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2160.
Aug. 20: 30 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Evvie Z. Bare and Paula B. Carlton. Grantor: Evvie Z. Bare. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2162.
Aug. 20: 1 Building, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Andrew E. McMillan. Grantor: Lisa C. Shinn. Excise Tax: $365. Value: $182,500. Book: 0515. Page: 2194.
Aug. 21: 10.937 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael S. and Deborah L. Keightley. Grantors: Eric D. and Dana F. Miller. Excise Tax: $698. Value: $349,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2223.
Aug. 21: 1.707 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ene-Kathryn M. and Jade L. Hartnagel. Grantors: Mary C. and Lynn S. Brown. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2256.
Aug. 21: 5.084 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: A-1 Mountain Realty, LLC. Grantor: Stargate Entertainment and Events, LLC. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0515. Page: 2272.
Aug. 21: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes, The Fuentes Living Trust. Grantor: Anthony C. Fuentes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2275.
Aug. 21: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Brenda S. Pier. Grantors: Rowe B. Campbell III and Rhonda J. Campbell. Excise Tax: $548. Value: $274,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2279.
Aug. 21: 1.051 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert and Nicole Wise. Grantors: Marie B. McCracken and Donna M. C. Hines. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2295.
Aug. 21: 0.405 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kingswood Investments, LLC. Grantors: Kingswood Investments, LLC and M.L. Phillips Family Limited Partnership NC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2311.
Aug. 21: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard N. and Celeste M. Watson. Grantors: Kenneth A. and Blair Kopf. Excise Tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2327.
Aug. 21: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert H. and Karen Davis. Grantor: Stanley C. Harrell. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2357.
Aug. 21: 0.25 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Sutherland Manor, LLC. Grantors: John C. and Anne T. Vestal, Kent A. and Jeanne T. Hobson, Shay C. and Linda T. Reyner. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2361.
Aug. 21: 0.897 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jesse and Eugenia Cox. Grantor: Jesse Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 2369.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jacob Richardson and Lyndsi P. Holman. Grantors: Joe and Wanda Mull, DM Payseur, Joe and Wanda Mull Charitable Remainder Unitrust. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2464.
Aug. 24: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cynthia R. Tobar. Grantors: Markus J., William M. and Beth O. Ham. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2491.
Aug. 24: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Clyde E., C. E. and Melody C. Hoyle. Grantors: Douglas G. and Dorena H. Boike. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0515. Page: 2494.
