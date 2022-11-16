The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 12: 17.817 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Patrick M. and Kevin C. McGinnis, Ana M. Gregg and Carolyn R. Biggs. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1796.
July 12: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Drumspot, LLC. Grantor: Andrew J. Miller. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1850.
July 12: 0.117 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tripprunner, LLC. Grantor: Edith K. Roten. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1853.
July 12: 27.13 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: William S. and Bridget R. Nelson. Grantor: Mary V. Osborne. Excise Tax: $218. Value: $109,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1857.
July 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Deborah J. Zell. Grantors: Barbara L. and Debra A. Burgess. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1871.
July 12: 50 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Donald C. Bumgarner. Grantors: Donald C. and Lakota N. Bumgarner. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0543. Page: 1874.
July 12: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel J. and Brenda L. Wallace. Grantors: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Excise Tax: $784. Value: $392,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1878.
July 12: 7.14 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Shayne R. and Molly Squires. Grantors: Barry E. Oaks, Frances C. O’Banion and the Frances C. O’Banion Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1897.
July 12: 2.066 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Cody A. Sandra C. Garn. Grantors: Mark A. and Melissa D. Richardson. Excise Tax: $845. Value: $422,500. Book: 0543. Page: 1916.
July 12: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Flake R. and Lisa L. Henderson. Grantors: Arthur W. and Sandra P. Goodwin. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1929.
July 12: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Dylan G. and Chelsea C. Pike. Grantors: Barbara V. and Melanie A. Lovette and Dannie W. and Janet L. Adams. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1951.
July 12: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Mason W. and Jenny M. Riley. Grantor: Landseekers, LLC. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1971.
July 12: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William E. and Melissa Vannoy. Grantor: Emily D. Goodman. Excise Tax: $408. Value: $204,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1974.
July 12: 0.366 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Agustin V. Garcia and Donna Vicente. Grantors: Andres V. and Shana Gomez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1980.
July 13: 5.791 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Douglas C. and Cynthia Graham. Grantors: Michael L. Shannon, Douglas C. and Cynthia Graham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2001.
July 13: 5.791 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Michael L. and Shannon Graham. Grantors: Michael L., Shannon, Douglas C. and Cynthia Graham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2005.
July 13: 6.25 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey N. and Pamela J. Grubb. Grantors: Ernest Z., Jane D. G. and Amanda J. Pierce and Travis G. and Linda P. Worley. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2047.
July 13: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: George W. Ruth, III and Elizabeth D. Ruth. Grantors: Matthew and Nancy M. Dunn. Excise Tax: $1,110. Value: $555,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2051.
July 13: 1.031 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Michael DeSanti. Grantors: Gunter Freystaetter and the 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Excise Tax: $124. Value: $62,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2054.
July 13: 2.006 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Aaron Hassinger and Toinette Ravelo. Grantors: Gunter Freystaetter and the 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Excise Tax: $248. Value: $124,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2058.
July 13: 53.758 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: David J. Hardage. Grantors: Marty and Heather Peters, Nathan and Luke Barker and Dalton and Callie Lewis. Excise Tax: $792. Value: $396,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2067.
July 13: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Natalie D. Houck. Grantors: Harold D., Kathleen D., Danny A., Natalie D. and Diana K. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2072.
July 13: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Danny A. Houck. Grantors: Harold D., Kathleen D., Danny A., Natalie D. and Diana K. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2080.
July 13: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Diana K. Houck. Grantors: Harold D., Kathleen D., Danny A., Natalie D. and Diana K. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2088.
July 13: 5.086 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Adam and Danielle Fatigate. Grantors: Bruce M. and Cynthia S. Bortz. Excise Tax: $980. Value: $490,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2096.
July 13: 0.75 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Karen L. C. Lewis. Grantors: William P. Colvard, Jr. and Stacey L. Colvard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2100.
July 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Derek Goddard. Grantor: Peter Becker. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2104.
July 14: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James T. Lawson. Grantor: Johnson Improvement Company, LLC. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2109.
July 14: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mary M. Newark and Ann M. Shelton. Grantors: Kerry and Billie Lineberry. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2112.
