The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
April 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark C. and Dru S. Robson. Grantor: Carolina Summit, Inc. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1327.
April 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard L. and Judith A. Jackson. Grantor: Carolina Summit, Inc. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1330.
April 18:1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher V. and Elizabeth P. Miller. Grantor: C. Darr Milton, Inc. Excise Tax: $658. Value: $329,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1341.
April 18: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Norma S. Carvajal and the Norma S. Carvajal Revocable Trust. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1344.
April 18: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph N. Sasser, Jr. and Anne M. Porter. Grantors: Kevin G., Carol W., Derek and Hollie M. Jones and Angela Brock. Excise Tax: $107. Value: $53,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1354.
April 18: 0.843 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Erik A. Bare. Grantor: Richard B. Bare. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0540. Page: 1360.
April 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jason and Catherine Tremont. Grantors:Mark and Kimberly Marjama. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1362.
April 18: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joshua and Crystal Pruitt. Grantors: Shirley R., Ronda L., Joshua, Crystal, Ray, Ricky, Roanza, Kristy B., Vester D. and Brittany Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1375.
April 19: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jessica H. H. Ham. Grantors: Mark A. and Lenna C. Hodgson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1382.
April 19: 16.437 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Emmy H. Halsey. Grantors: Mark A. and Lenna C. Hodgson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1386.
April 19: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gregory P. and Diane Kessler. Grantors: Harold L. and Linda C. Miller. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1426.
April 19: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Ranji S. Ranjithan. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1429.
April 19: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Disha Devassy and the Midland Trust Company. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1431.
April 19: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Patel Rock Adventures Group, LLC. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1433.
April 19: 0.135 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Elton L. O’Neal. Grantors: Wade A. and Lake Carpenter. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1453.
April 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Aaron H. Crosman and Elizabeth A. Georgian. Grantor: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1457.
April 19: 0.588 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jeanne L. Lambert. Grantors: Charles E. Howard, Jr. and Jessica L. Howard. Excise Tax: $486. Value: $243,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1459.
April 20: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Janice L. Senter and Linwood T. Veasey. Grantors: Joseph P. and Cynthia A. Bacon. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1519.
April 20: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Thomas and Rebekah Stanton. Grantors: Yoga on LLC, a North Carolina Limited Liability Company and Yoga on Davidson, LLC 401 (K) Plan. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1523.
April 20: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Jacqueline E. Juarbew and the Jacqueline E. Juarbew Revocable Trust. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1534.
April 20: 2 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Westley E. Stout, Jr. and Karen A. Stout. Grantors: Linda R. Holcomb and the Holcomb Family Trust. Excise Tax: $775. Value: $387,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1537.
April 20: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Paulo C. Daza and Yenny Meneses. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1541.
April 20: 4.72 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Merrill D. and Cheryl L. Haley. Grantors: Richard D. and Karen B. Stewart and Steven A. and Paula S. Lynam. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1543.
April 20: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James D. and Kathy M. Carlton. Grantors: James C. and Kathy C. Barlow. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1549.
April 20: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Blind Squirrel MHP, LLC. Grantors: William M. and Helen M. Little, Kelly Little and William M. Little Jr. Excise Tax: $2,800. Value: $1,400,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1603.
April 20: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: W. N. and E. C. Hardee. Grantors: David M. Sokol and the David M. Sokol Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1625.
April 20: 1 Acre, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Timothy D. Houck. Grantors: William and Barbara Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1648.
