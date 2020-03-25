The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
March 6: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: Sean G. Coggin. Grantors: Sean G. and Denise M. B. Coggin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0427.
March 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Birds Eye View 2270, Inc. Grantors: Thomas S. and Brandi D. Shuler. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0429.
March 6: 7.720 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: William A. and Li L. Henry. Grantor: Thomas J. Palmer. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0431.
March 6: 3 Tracts, New River Township. Grantees: Jeff and Rebecca Cox. Grantors: Cadlerock, Inc. and Cadlerock Joint Venture, L.P. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0440.
March 6: 9.813 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Wayne H. and Sandra W. Mock. Grantors: Michael L. and Jan A. Mock, David and Pamela M. Langill. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0443.
March 6: 32 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Adam P. Sommer and Mandy L. Lanier. Grantors: Ralph H. and Cynthia Davis, Timothy E. and Alice J. Vannoy, Dennis and Deborah N. Pennington. Excise Tax: $336. Value: $168,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0447.
March 6: 45 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lionel Francis. Grantor: Flora Barker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0474.
March 6: 4.653 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Thomas J. Palmer. Grantors: Berman and Pamela J. Ham. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0488.
March 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael and Laurie Holman. Grantors: Sterling and Lois Carroll, Thomas J. and Wilma Severt. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0510.
March 6: 4 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael and Laurie Holman. Grantors: Sterling and Lois Carroll, Thomas J. and Wilma Severt. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0512.
March 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Donald R. and Wendy C. Stevenson. Grantors: Todd and Lisa Woods. Excise Tax: $386. Value: $193,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0514.
March 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Roger C. Hurley. Grantor: Madlo, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0532.
March 6: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Margaret M. Bolle. Grantors: James B. and Latawnya J. Tester, Latricia D. Pickett. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0535.
March 9: 10 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Abner Blythe Fortner II and Kandace W. Fortner. Grantors: Sean E., Lois J. and Janette Welch. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0562.
March 9: 6.565 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Kimberly M. Brosamer. Grantees: Lois J. and Janette Welch. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0565.
March 9: 1.405 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David B. and Michaele H. Haas. Grantors: Jason R. and Lida C. Lineberger, John and Barbara A. Johnson. Excise Tax: $748. Value: $374,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0567.
March 9: Tract 1, Jefferson Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Gregory C. and Angela H. Roland. Excise Tax: $89. Value: $44,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0595.
March 9: Tract 2, Jefferson Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Earl J. Roland II and Donna K. Roland. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0598.
March 9: 10.466 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Alberto H. Zuniga and Letisa M. Garay. Grantor: Frank Denny. Excise Tax: $95. Value: $47,500. Book: 0510. Page: 0603.
March 9: 1.094 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Susan Hartley. Grantors: Susan and Ronda Hartley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0606.
March 9: 6.316 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John Z. and Patricia M. Moran. Grantors: Joyce A. Harris and Margaret K. Farmer. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0610.
March 9: 3.041 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Fidencio M. Montes. Grantors: Donald R., Ronald K. and Barbara J. Houck. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0612.
March 9: 1.439 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Larry J. and Melvin A. Rodgers, Larry J. and Brenda A. Barker. Grantors: Franklin R. and Shirley S. Walker, William E., Faye C. and Sallie Staley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0615.
March 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Erin Collier. Grantors: Clark E. Kemp and Wendi Sizemore. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0626.
March 10: 6.584 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Jeffrey C. Hickox. Grantors: Johnny and Rick Bauguess, Rick Greer and Mountain View Baptist Church. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0632.
March 10: 21.835 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Angela M. Gentry. Grantors: David A. and Betty C. Soper, Sherri and Bruce Zobrisky. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0656.
March 10: 20.006 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Angela M. Gentry. Grantors: David A. and Betty C. Soper, Sherri and Bruce Zobrisky. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0659.
March 10: 4.163 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David C. and Marcella S. Trivette. Grantors: David C., Marcella S. and James C. Trivette. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0664.
March 10: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: James C. Trivette. Grantors: David C. and Marcella S. Trivette. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0667.
March 10: 3.748 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C. and Amanda C. Trivette. Grantor: James C. Trivette. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0510. Page: 0669.
March 10: 3.680 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C. Trivette and Misty T. Billings. Grantor: James C. Trivette. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Page: 0510. Page: 0671.
March 10: 1.436 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C., Adam J. and Amanda C. Trivette, Misty T. Billings. Grantor: James C. Trivette. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0673.
March 10: 2.679 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C. and Adam J. Trivette. Grantor: James C. Trivette. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0510. Page: 0676.
March 11: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Bobby R. and Laurie P. Moon. Grantor: Woodland Property Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0705.
March 11: 2.012 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David E. and Diane C. Pope. Grantor:Cecilie L. Robison. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0510. Page: 0712.
March 11: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Olde Towne Square Shops, LLC. Grantor: Cedar Hill Park, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 0731.
