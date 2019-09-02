The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 19: Lot 27, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mitchell and Lisa Rippy. Grantors: Thomas D. and Kimberly G. Avery. Excise tax: $611. Value: $305,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1114.
Aug. 19: Lot 54, Village of the New III, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert Barkhau. Grantors: Stephen J. and Nancy H. Schanz. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1124.
Aug. 19: Lot 5, Cooper Cove Subdivision, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey K. and Denise J. Mills. Grantors: James M. and Mary C. Fowlers. Excise tax: $165. Value: $82,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1190.
Aug. 19: 11.495 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edward F. and Pamela C. Wright. Grantors: Trillium Gap Properties, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1193.
Aug. 19: 2 tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Ruby H. and Andrea D. Farrington. Grantors: Ruby H. Farrington. Excise tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1196.
Aug. 19: 4.676 acres, Obids Township. Grantess: Rolland A. and Elsie D. Ryback. Grantors: James L. and Bridget Harrison. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1199.
Aug. 19: 0.612 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeriann S. Day. Grantors: Jeriann S. Day. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1201.
Aug. 20: 1.429 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Sandor and Thais Baez. Grantors: Kenneth R. and Jodi P. Monroe. Excise tax: $348. Value: $174,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1239.
Aug. 20: Lot 56, River Hills Subdivision, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: The Robert H. and Tammy M. Hull Trusts. Grantors: Robert H. and Tammy M. Hull. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1270.
Aug. 20: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Wade Barber. Grantors: Odie D. and Roxane B. Gilbert. Excise tax: $113. Value: $56,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1280.
Aug. 20: 6.172 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Josef I., Maria E., Elias A. and Moses E. Goebeler, Marcus B. Cornett. Grantors: Reinhold J. Goebeler and Sabrina L. Jones. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1286.
Aug. 21: Lot 5, Woodland Trails, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantor: Lisa Wyatt and Jonathan A. Severt. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1299.
Aug. 21: 15 parcels, Pine Swamp and Obids Township. Grantees: Church Family Farm of Fleetwood, LLC. Grantors: James C. and Ellen L. Church. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1316.
Aug. 21: Lot 2, Olde Fields Subdivision, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Vernon and Paula Roten. Grantors: Mary L., Vernon and Paula Roten. Excise tax: None: Book: 0503. Page: 1341.
Aug. 21: 6 acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Malissa D. Gentry. Grantors: John and Megan Ferranto. Excise tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1362.
Aug. 21: 5 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeriann S. Day. Grantors: David and Brenda Frecka. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1387.
Aug. 22: 5.563 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Terrence C. and Ashlyn E. Jordan. Grantors: Maurice Jordan Builders, Inc. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1414.
Aug. 22: 1.38 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: David and Susan Cornell. Grantors: James R. and Terri Ford. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1424.
Aug. 22: 2 lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Terri Garland. Grantors: Denise M. Sadler. Excise tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1446.
Aug. 22: Lot 61, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randy A. and Gigi W. Haire. Grantors: The William R. and Ann T. Campbell Trusts. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1456.
Aug. 22: 8.049 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Ruth M. and Michael R. Karr. Grantors: Mildred and Jerry Testerman, Joann and Roger Waddell. Excise tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1495.
Aug. 22: Lots 28 and 32, Candle Light Subdivision, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dewey and Patricia S. Jackson. Grantors: Thomas R. and Sandra S. Smith. Excise tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1508.
Aug. 22: 5 tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Charles B. Jones, Geneva Coffey. Grantors: Mary E., Betsy J. and James F. Little. Excise tax: $207. Value: $103,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1511.
Aug. 23: 1.24 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas L. and Lisa A. Saxon. Grantors: Janice R. Callaway-Wilson and Richard C. Wilson. Excise tax: $602. Value: $301,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1516.
Aug. 23: Lot 26, Woodcroft Estates Subdivision, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon P. and Amanda C. Howell. Grantors: Sandra H. Peterson. Excise tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1518.
Aug. 23: 3 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Ronald D., John E. and Darby Rash; Michael and Steve Stanley; Robert Ashby. Excise tax: $980. Value: $490,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1531.
Aug. 23: 3 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1538.
Aug. 23: Lot 24, Creekside Meadows, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Cassandra A. Carlisle. Grantors: Edgar M. and Amy P. Simmons. Excise tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1541.
Aug. 23: 0.596 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Josie and Jacob McCoy. Grantors: James R. and Lisa Rash. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1586.
Aug. 23: 27.845 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Harry C. and Patsy L. Davis. Grantors: Madie C. Riley. Excise tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 1589.
Aug. 23: 62.860 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Susan E. Curci. Grantors: Shiloh Waters, LLC. Excise tax: $785. Value: $392,500. Book: 0503. Page: 1606.
Aug. 23: 0.579 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Donald and Tamara Price. Grantors: Randall W. Goss. Excise tax: $544. Value: $272,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1630.
Aug. 23: Lot 8, Phase I, Cedar Crossing, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Lynn Wanat. Grantors: First Tennessee Bank National Association. Excise tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1653.
Aug. 23: Lot 7, Phase I, Cedar Crossing, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Stuart and Shannon Greifinger. Grantors: First Tennessee Bank National Association. Excise tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1658.
Aug. 23: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael and Rebecca Khan. Grantors: Dean and Beth Edney. Excise tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.