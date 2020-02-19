The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 3: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Susan B. Doggett, Karen B. Bean and William C. Blevins. Grantors: William C. Blevins and Carolyn M. Blevins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0361.
Feb. 3: 1.44 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Matthew R. Kearney. Grantor: Jena L. Valley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0379.
Feb. 3: 2 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Kluttz Investment Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Olde Magnolia Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0403.
Feb. 3: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Kluttz Investment Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Olde Magnolia Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0406.
Feb. 3: 17.972 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Kluttz Investment Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Olde Magnolia Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0409.
Feb. 3: 0.251 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen D. and Amy K. Spell. Grantors: Stephen D. and Amy K. Spell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0438.
Feb. 4: 1.991 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin C. and Karla M. Rouse, Matthew and Melanie S. O. Mashburn. Grantors: Karl N. and Otto M. Mashburn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0464.
Feb. 4: 1.991 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin C. and Karla M. Rouse. Grantors: Matthew and Melanie S. O. Mashburn. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0468.
Feb. 4: Lot 8, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ryan M. and Berkeley S. Yorkery. Grantors: Walton N. and Susan B. Smith. Excise Tax: $435. Value: $217,500. Book: 0509. Page: 0472.
Feb. 4: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: William Hicks. Grantor: Samaritan’s Purse. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0499.
Feb. 4: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Emerson A. and Betty J. Heatherly, Rebecca H. Brown and Anthony B. Hutson. Grantors: Emerson A. and Betty J. Heatherly. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0521.
Feb. 5: 1.240 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria Treto. Grantors: Jessie D., Viola and Don Severt. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0579.
Feb. 5: 0.106 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee:: William B. Griffin. Grantors: Steven D. and Angela S. Griffin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0597.
Feb. 5: Lot 228, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard and Susan S. Kux. Grantor: Joseph H. Hodges. Excise Tax: $154. Value: $77,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0612.
Feb. 6: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Ray Howard. Grantors: Patsy H. Robinson, Larry Timbs Jr. and Patsy Timbs. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0616.
Feb. 6: Tract 15, Clifton Township. Grantee: Anna L. Roark. Grantors: Johnny and Judy Dixon. Excise Tax: $259. Value: $129,500. Book: 0509. Page: 0622.
Feb. 6: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Ethan A. Jordan. Grantees: William C. Pendergraft II and Bettie L. Pendergraft. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0639.
Feb. 6: 1.634 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Sandra T. Liddle. Grantor: Barry K. Liddle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0642.
Feb. 7: Lots 5 and 6, Clifton Township. Grantees: Ricky A. Roten and Toni D. Morris. Grantor: Eva C. Miller. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0687.
Feb. 7: Lot 33, North Fork Township. Grantees: Sergio Escobar and Robert P. Walton. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0740.
Feb. 7: 5 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John W. and Catherine D. Adams. Grantors: John W. and Catherine D. Adams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0743.
Feb. 7: 3.297 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Christopher T. and Destiny M. Rogers. Grantors: Teresa A. Blevins. Excise Tax: $427. Value: $236,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0750.
Feb. 7: Lot 48, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tomlin Living Trust. Grantors: Daniel E. and Morgan O. Furches. Excise Tax: $744. Value: $372,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0776.
Feb. 7: 0.918 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Ian K. and Angela P. Swank. Grantors: Anton K. and Nawal A. Dubbaneh. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0811.
Feb. 7: 10.549 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Ian K. and Angela P. Swank. Grantors: Sabah A., Subah A. and Charlie A. Dubbaneh. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0814.
