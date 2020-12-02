The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 5: 0.942 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: William L. Richardson and Jessie R. Walters. Grantors: Davey L. Thomas and William R. Smith. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2193.
Oct. 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Wesley M. James. Grantors: Shawn and Rosemarie C. Lennon, Rosmarie Panichella. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2219.
Oct. 6: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Walter H. Peters III. and Aida L. Rogers. Grantors: Todd C. and Wendy M. Patoprsty. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2240.
Oct. 6: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas H. and Janet B. Pope, Diana P. Hinson, Kathryn P. Stafford, Thomas Herbert Pope and Janet Brady Pope Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Thomas H. and Janet B. Pope, Kathryn P. Stafford, Kathryn P. Comer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2247.
Oct. 6: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: James D. Layne. Grantor: Carefree Cove Community, Inc. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2251.
Oct. 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Proverbs Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Anthony W. and Jamie Z. Ray. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2254.
Oct. 6: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Mark J. Valentine. Grantors: Reggie H. and Linda W. Eller. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2258.
Oct. 6: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Norman L. and Natalie S. Stuart. Grantor: Maynard Stuart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2282.
Oct. 6: 0.5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jessica M. Martin. Grantor: Michael R. Robbins. Excise Tax: $366. Value: $183,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2306.
Oct. 6: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Roy R. and Deborah K. Hodson. Grantors: Roy R. Hodson, Norma R. Fowler, The Norma Rash Fowler Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2325.
Oct. 7: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Patrick J. Hair and Christina L. Faupel. Grantors: Bryan O. and Jaime E. Belsey. Excise Tax: $535. Value: $267,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2329.
Oct. 7: 4 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew C. and Lakeeva B. Gunderson. Grantor: Grisdoga, LLC. Excise Tax: $558. Value: $279,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2350.
Oct. 7: 1.98 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Douglas H. and Renee E. Steadman. Grantors: Wendy M. Painter, Wendy Morrison Painter Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $798. Value: $399,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2354.
Oct. 7: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Nicole Lambert, Tina Phipps and Michelle Richardson. Grantor: Jerry L. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2360.
Oct. 7: 1.65 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles J. and Imke R. Nickelson. Grantors: Swarna M. Bobbili and Sravan K. Velampalli. Excise Tax: $47. Value: $23,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2366.
Oct. 8: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: KS Bank and Jimmy L. Watts. Grantors: Edwin D. and Faye L. Messer. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2368.
Oct. 8: 1.247 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel L. and Kelly R. Surber, William A. and Rhonda O. Griffith. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2375.
Oct. 8: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: William W. Bunch III. and Teresa E. Rogers. Grantor: Jimmy O. Bridges Jr. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2410.
Oct. 8: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Katherine L. Roth. Grantors: George and Martha Hayworth. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2420.
Oct. 8: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kevin L. Plate and Jennifer N. Barnhart. Grantors: Rodney W. and Sheila Fountain. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2423.
Oct. 8: 1 Tract, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Jeremiah D. and Brittany S. Gilbert. Grantors: Odie D. and Roxane B. Gilbert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 2453.
Oct. 8: 7.15 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Brian and Aimee Pattison. Grantors: Roger L. and Diana W. Frye. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2458.
Oct. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bryce M. and Katherine A. Rech. Grantors: Joseph N. and Emily B. Kessler. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2461.
Oct. 8: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantee: Sonjia B. McHone. Grantors: William R. and Marion T. Somers. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0517. Page: 2477.
Oct. 8: 5.42 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeffrey L. and Kathryn A. Stafford. Grantors: Samuel L. and Evalyn E. Ashley. Excise Tax: $85. Value: $42,500. Book: 0517. Page: 2491.
Oct. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William R. and Marion T. Somers. Grantors: Jeffrey W. and Deborah A. Stover. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0045.
Oct. 8: 0.810 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Kim F. Murauskas. Grantors: Christopher D. and Carol S.C. Reinbold. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0091.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.