The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 24: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jack Hunter and Audrey Hyers. Grantors: Jefferson Station Partners, LTD. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1833.
Feb. 24: Lot 14 and part of Lot 15, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: James Littlejohn. Grantor: James R. Blevins. Excise Tax: $145. Value: $72,500. Book: 0509. Page: 1836.
Feb. 24: 2.65 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Stephen P. and Tamara N. Fitzgerald. Grantors: Bruce and Joyce A. Nogales. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1841.
Feb. 24: 0.977 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Vivian Jones. Grantors: Ronald Girtman, Jr., Ron Girtman and Vivian Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1867.
Feb. 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark L. and Vicky W. Miller. Grantors: Eric M. and Sandra J. Kelly. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1894.
Feb. 24: 23.030 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James M. Shatley. Grantors: Phyllis S. and Hollie A. Trivette, Matthew J. Malinksi, Heather A. and Benjamin T. Jordan. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1897.
Feb. 25: 23.359 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1917.
Feb. 25: 13.507 Acres, New River Township. Grantees: James D. Hudler Sr. and Linda D. Hudler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1949.
Feb. 25: 2.279 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Joanne Y. Fletcher. Grantors: Julie Alexander and Doris S. Sigmon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1973.
Feb. 26: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert C. and David A. Miller, Roberta G. Eckstein, Teressa S. Smith and Amy L. Faunce. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1997.
Feb. 26: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James N. Sheets. Grantors: Dale C. Sheets. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1999.
Feb. 26: 0.518 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert A. and Autumn T. Cline. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2004.
Feb. 26: 38 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Timothy D. and Robin J. Carter. Grantors: Timothy D. and Robin J. Carter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2034.
Feb. 26: 3 Parcels, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Carl R. Ferrell and Doris R. Grubbs. Grantor: Carl R. Ferrell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2064.
Feb. 26: 131.631 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: The Nature Conservancy. Grantor: Cecil D. Miller. Excise Tax: $922. Value: $461,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2069.
Feb. 26: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Archie L. and Nancy C. Pierce. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2073.
Feb. 26: 6.045 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Vannoy Building Management II, LLC. Grantors: William E. and James M. Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2087.
Feb. 26: 17.056 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Jason C., Genal M., Dennis J. and Merle E. West. Grantors: Jason C. and Genal M. West. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2098.
Feb. 26: Tract 3, North Fork Township. Grantees: Dennis J. and Merle E. West. Grantors: Jason C. and Genal M. West. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2101.
Feb. 26: 5.387 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Darrel D. and Donna G. Hamilton. Grantor: Kirk T. Wood. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2104.
Feb. 26: 0.802 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeff and Amy Walker. Grantors: Timothy A. Stump and John R. Stump Jr. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2110.
Feb. 26: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Charles T. Harper. Grantor: Cindy L. Harper. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2114.
Feb. 26: 13 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven K. and Samara L. Ashley. Grantors: Jerrold W., David P., Melinda H., Phyllis R., Richard K., James P. and Sara W. Ashley. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000.
Feb. 26: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sarah L. Hogan and Carol M. Baniatis. Grantors: Michael R. and Denise R. Combs. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2155.
Feb. 26: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantors: Dean and Helen Barnes. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2158.
Feb. 27: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David W. and Calli P. Roten, Deborah R. and Robert Phipps. Grantors: Debbie W. Williamson and Janice Williams. Excise Tax: $331. Value: $165,500. Book: 0509. Page: 2191.
Feb. 27: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Denise A. and Richard P. Brodeur Jr. Grantor: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2208.
Feb. 27: 1.07 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Misty L. W. Hartman, Sherry L., Terry L., Bradley J. and Bobby L. Walker. Grantors: Terry L. and Sherry L. Walker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2228.
Feb. 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ronald P. and Sharon M. George. Grantors: Paul T. and Nancy S. Bartlett. Excise Tax: $395. Value: $197,500. Book: 0509. Page: 2244.
Feb. 27: 47.45 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Bernard A. Castell. Grantors: Francis T. and Mary E. Garrett. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2269.
Feb. 27: 1.837 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert T. and Sarah L. Long. Grantor: Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association Albertelli Law. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2279.
Feb. 27: 9.25 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kimberly A. Perzel. Grantors: Dennis T. and Beverly A. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $132. Value: $66,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2285.
Feb. 27: 18.940 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Siegfried J. and Marjorie A. Claussner. Grantors: Mark S. and Jennifer L. Claussner. Excise Tax: $318. Value: $159,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2288.
Feb. 27: 18.940 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: 541 Old Oak LLC. Grantors: Mark S., Jennifer L., Marjorie A. and Siegfried J. Claussner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2291.
Feb. 28: 0.250 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles L. Jacobs and Laurie Corriher. Grantors: Patrick L. and Laura B. Miller. Excise Tax: $274. Value: $137,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2315.
Feb. 28: 26.890 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John J. and Lisa M. Lysik. Grantors: Martha S. Whittington, Paul D., Lawrence W., Maurine M., Daphne and Carol Sheets. Excise Tax: $266. Value: $133,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2335.
Feb. 28: 129.8 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: A Farm at Big Horse Creek, LLC. Grantors: Francis M. Miller Jr., Lauren I. and Brandon L. Miller, Glen W. and Kelly M. London. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2339.
Feb. 28: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Glenn W. and Kelly M. London. Grantors: Francis M. Miller Jr., Lauren I. and Brandon L. Miller, Glen W. and Kelly M. London. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2344.
Feb. 28: 3 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Kelly M. London. Grantors: Francis M. Miller Jr., Glenn W. and Kelly M. London, Brandon L. and Lauren I. Miller. Excise Tax: $234. Value: $117,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2350.
Feb. 28: 57 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Brandon L. Miller and Kelly M. London. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2356.
Feb. 28: 22.495 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Thomas D. Grosso and Theresa J. P. Grosso. Grantors: Michael and Gail P. Ryan. Excise Tax: $232. Value: $116,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2374.
Feb. 28: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John I. Brown Jr. and Brenda H. Brown. Grantor: James. S. Meggs. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2387.
Feb. 28: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Travis and Tracy Colvard. Grantors: Travis, Tracy and Carolyn E. Colvard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2390.
Feb. 28: 0.33 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Sandra W. Lemly. Grantors: Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association Albertelli Law. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 2406.
Feb. 28: 20.903 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Adam C. and Gracie M. Miller. Grantors: Steven E. and Anne M. Anderson. Excise Tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0509. Page: 2409.
