The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 10: 1.5 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Sherry C. Thornburg, John B. Cox and Karen R. Young. Grantor: Emily C. Cox. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0949.
Feb. 10: 33.758 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Isaac W. and Betty W. Parsons. Grantors: Gerald W. and Jedonne Morton. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0952.
Feb. 11: Lot 4, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert A. and Autumn T. Cline. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0954.
Feb. 11: Lot 53, Old Fields Township. Grantee: William R. Standish II. Grantors: Gregory S. Abbott and Allison Caudle. Excise Tax: $81. Value: $40,500. Book: 0509. Page: 0957.
Feb. 11: 1.01 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rondal Sturgill. Grantor: Rondal Sturgill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0961.
Feb. 11: Lot 14, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jefferson Development Corp. Grantor: Wells Fargo Bank. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0969.
Feb. 11: Lot 24, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John P. Cudzilo. Grantor: Susan Heroy. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0509. Page: 0972.
Feb. 11: 0.351 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Giovanni and Giuseppe Loia. Grantors: John O., Lynne A., John O., Agent and Christina Rousseau, Christina R. Wilkinson. Excise Tax: $307. Value: $153,500. Book: 0509. Page: 0974.
Feb. 11: 2.027 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Breanna Banks. Grantor: Jeffrey A. and Joni Banks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1005.
Feb. 12: 5 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph F. and Diane E. Parsons. Grantors: Shirley J., Jenny L. and Cheryl A. Gentry. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0509. Page: 1020.
Feb. 12: 5.231 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew J. and Brooke Sturgill. Grantors: Joseph F. and Diane E. Parsons. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1028.
Feb. 12: Lot 10, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert A. and Debra D. Case. Grantors: Anne H. Case, Brenda J. Oliver and Amy A. Cumming. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1043.
Feb. 12: Townhouse G-1, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,200. Value: $600,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1045.
Feb. 12: 144.854 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Clarke Harlow. Grantors: Chad E. and Sally S. Barringer. Excise Tax: $1,180. Value: $590,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1047.
Feb. 12: Lot 34, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Ronda K. and Samantha F. Earp. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1061.
Feb. 12: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffrey N. and Pamela J. Grubb. Grantors: James T., Sarah E., Sarah, Vivian, and Homer Gentry, Olivia, James, Robert and Mary G. Bundy, Judy Harris and Jason C. Harris III. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1064.
Feb. 12: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Abraham J. and Miranda E. Diaz. Grantors: Robert O. and Dorothy Jones. Excise Tax: $528. Value: $264,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1095.
Feb. 12: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Four Corners Landing, LLC. Grantees: T. Haughton and Angela C. Pardee. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1116.
Feb. 12: 63.245 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Adnan and Kimberly K. Farou. Grantor: Deerfield Limited Partnership and Gary A. Scott. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1118.
Feb. 13: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Toni R. Mitchell. Grantors: Darrell T. and Francis F. Wilkins, George J., Corey J., Whitney M. and Tanya Ward. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1189.
Feb. 13: Lot 12, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael L. and Elizabeth J. Gladson. Grantors: Walter R. and Patricia A. Frantzen. Excise Tax: $874. Value: $437,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1217.
Feb. 13: 0.9 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Duane G. Wheeler. Grantor: James S. Mathewson. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1259.
Feb. 13: 1 Acre, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Barry E. and Tina J. Calloway. Grantor: Elaine B. Fithian. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1262.
Feb. 13: Lot 9, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Deborah G. Bower. Grantor: Kimberly B. McNeil. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1278.
Feb. 13: Lot 11, Old Fields Township. Grantees: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips. Grantor: Timbertree Living, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1280.
Feb. 14: 12 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Ray A. and Amy Y. Morrison. Grantor: Betty G. P. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $156. Value: $78,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1331.
Feb. 14: 4 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Gabyslr Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Carter D. and Jeannie C. Randall. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1343.
Feb. 14: 24 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Gabyslr Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Robert V., Louise T. and Gail P. Harrell. Excise Tax: $1,096. $548,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1346.
Feb. 14: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Karen C. Kurtz. Grantors: Aaron Pannell and Anna Kurtz. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.