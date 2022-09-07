The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 20: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Donna M. De Prospo and Sheryl L. Lathrop. Grantors: E. Ann Atkinson and Jeanne Dolan. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2169.
May 20: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Potter Holdings Incorporated. Grantors; Justin R. and Holly M. Dallman. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2173.
May 20: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Gregory C. and Maria A. P. Lewis. Grantors: Gregory and Wendy Lance. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2197.
May 20: 20.465 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: JLA Ashe, LLC. Grantors: David L. and Ellen B. Gaddy. Excise Tax: $1,350. Value: $675,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2238.
May 20: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: David Jolly SEP/IRA, LLC. Grantor: Ecrovid, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2250.
May 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Marc and Katia Ferguson. Grantor: Betty R. Wolfe. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2296.
May 20: 61.227 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Grantors: Joseph A. Kemp and Ann M. Elliott. Excise Tax: $563. Value: $281,500. Book: 0541. Page: 2299.
May 23: 3.995 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Susan S. Trianosky. Grantors: Alfred B. Hurt, Jr. and Cheryl H. Radley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2340.
May 23: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Juan A. B. Luna and Ana K. H. Perez. Grantors: Elbert L. and Mary E. Houck. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2343.
May 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: William J. Sands. Grantor: Ritz C. Ray. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2346.
May 23: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Larry W. and Debbie Jones. Grantors: Robert W. and Bobbie R. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2349.
May 23: 0.941 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Larry W. and Debbie Jones. Grantors: Robert W. and Bobbie R. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2352.
May 23: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Andrew W. and Mary L. Cerillo. Grantors: Ethan B. and Nicole R. Cohen. Excise Tax: $1,320. Value: $660,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2355.
May 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David M. and Jayme M. Roof. Grantors: Monte A. and Jessica M. Hale. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2359.
May 23: 5 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Sara Crouch. Grantors: Teddy L. and Lynn Dixon. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2404.
May 23: 0.543 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard L. Kennedy, II and Rebecca G. Kennedy. Grantors: Daniel E. Holman, Tara V. Fayad, Brenda V. Bledsoe and Valencia Vanorsdel. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2433.
May 23: 13 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Chad A. and Charity N. Denny. Grantor: Billy J. Farmer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2468.
May 23: 1 Tract, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Sharon P., John L. and Lindsay Dilley. Grantors: Ronald D., John E. and Darby Rash and John D. Downs. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2475.
May 23: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantors: Henry R. and Carol R. Baker. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2478.
May 23: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth G. and Robin S. Sexton. Grantor: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2480.
May 24: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James D. and Kathy M. Carlton. Grantors: James C. and Kathy C. Barlow. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2482.
May 24: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Randolph Building Supply, LLC. Grantors: G. Gregory and Syvonne B. Callahan. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2485.
May 24: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kenneth R. Thompson and Lisa A. Vaccarelli. Grantors: Clark and Norman Church, Mary Tanner, The Blackburn Trust and the Lystra Trust. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0056.
May 24: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jack W. Carolan and Patricia J. Hemric. Grantors: James E. Hampton, Jr. and Charlotte K. and Taylor G. Hampton. Excise Tax: $427. Value: $213,500. Book: 0542. Page: 0060.
May 24: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donald A. Wilkinson, Jr. and Angela G. and Jean S. Wilkinson. Grantors: Donald A. Wilkinson, Jr. and Angela G. and Jean S. Wilkinson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0064.
May 24: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Todd O. and Julie H. Kassouf and the Todd and Julie Kassouf Revocable Trust. Grantors: Todd O. and Julie H. Kassouf. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0078.
May 24: 0.136 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Wesley M. and Barbara A. Powers. Grantors: Jack E. and Betty C. Roten. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0081.
May 25: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Charles D. Adams, Jr. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0085.
May 25: 0.86 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Tamara C. Knight. Grantor: Judy Steelman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.