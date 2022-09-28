The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 7: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bibiana Villazon. Grantor: Anita Phillips. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1227.
June 7: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp. Grantee: Kylan, LLC. Grantors: David A. and Dawn M. Ward. Excise Tax: $423. Value: $211,500. Book: 0542. Page: 1233.
June 7: 5.008 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Douglas R. and Helene Beatty. Grantors: Thomas L. and Kay L. Ervin. Excise Tax: $1,118. Value: $559,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1237.
June 7: 5.791 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Martin A. and Louise R. Bearss and the Bearss Joint Trust. Grantors: Martin A. and Louise R. Bearss. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1272.
June 8: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ellis and Twila Johnson. Grantors: Alan and Phyllis J. Gordon. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1276.
June 8: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Big Swell Properties, LLC. Grantors: Robert A. and Laura E. Curtis and Elinor A. Davis. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1300.
June 8: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Scott E. and Viola Weber. Grantor: Woodland Property Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1303.
June 8: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Kelly R. and Heidi K. Barefoot. Grantors: June H. Lamb and Jennifer L. Martin. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1306.
June 8: 0.79 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joshua M. and Brianne R. Thurman. Grantor: Sallie E. Newell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1309.
June 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. and Elizabeth P. Slade. Grantors: Gary and Judy W. Bare and the George G. Bare Living Trust. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1323.
June 8: 4.20 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Joyce Houck. Grantors: Joseph D. and Sharon H. Duvall. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1326.
June 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kent D. and Melody G. Millsaps. Grantors: Gary and Judy W. Bare and the George G. Bare Living Trust. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1328.
June 8: 3 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy Lang and Christine L. Copley. Grantor: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1351.
June 8: 2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Chuck and Penny Barker and Shelly and Ashleigh Maricle. Grantors: Chuck and Penny Barker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1368.
June 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen J. and Kimberly A. McCarthy. Grantor: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,240. Value: $620,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1393.
June 8: 8.425 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew W. and Laura F. Cox. Grantor: Annie C. Severt. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1407.
June 9: 3.51 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Steven D. Edwards. Grantors: Steven D. and Mary C. Edwards. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1410.
June 9: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Hector R. Oviedo and Alejandra M. Garzon. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1473.
June 9: Obids Township. Grantee: Tracy G. and Tracy S. Kilby. Grantors: Anthony J. and Linda B. Palumbo. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1481.
June 9: 89.161 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Glenn W. Safrit, Jr. and Shelley J. Safrit. Grantor: Glenn W. Safrit, Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1485.
June 9. 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Phoebe P. Brinskelle and the Phoebe P. Brinskelle Revocable Trust. Grantor: Phoebe P. Brinskelle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1488.
June 9: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas W. and Shirley J. Thacker. Grantors: Larry D. and Saundra L. Horrell. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1516.
June 9: 4 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Amber S. Adams. Grantor: Jimmy D. Stevens. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 1519.
June 9: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Edward and Nan Singley. Grantors: Steven M. and Laura N. Blalock. Excise Tax: $1,392. Value: $696,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1535.
June 10: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sts. Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church. Grantors: Peter J. Jugis and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, N.C. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1562.
June 10: 2.001 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Allison B. Dyche. Grantors: Stephen R., Tina, James K. Teshia G., Jeffrey M. and Patti Dillard. Excise Tax: $818. Value: $409,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1568.
June 10: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew and Colleen Dixon. Grantors: Wade and Sarah Sanders. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1588.
June 10: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Walter and Lori Howell. Grantors: Joshua M. and Lauren S. Brown. Excise Tax: $938. Value: $469,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1596.
June 10: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Douglas R. Diesing and Christina L. Collins. Grantors: Brandon J. and Stacey C. Dillard. Excise Tax: $132. Value: $66,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1599.
June 10: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Diane Rast. Grantors: Linda Killian and the Linda Killian Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.