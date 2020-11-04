The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantors: Mercedes and Pamela Piesco, Vincent and Nancy Skilling. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0125.
Sept. 18: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lawrence W. Moubry. Grantors: Steven R. and Linda R. Branch. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0192.
Sept. 18: 0.867 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John M. Barnes. Grantors: John F. Miller Jr., Sue S., Timothy A., Christopher P., Belinda, Stacey and Delores S. Miller, William L. and Joni M. Ellis. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0258.
Sept. 18: 0.860 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John M. Barnes. Grantors:John F. Miller Jr., Sue S., Timothy A., Christopher P., Belinda, Stacey and Delores S. Miller, William L. and Joni M. Ellis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0265.
Sept. 18: 1.828 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel M. Brown and Margaret A. Flanigan. Grantors: Douglas C. and Allison Y. Jones, Ronald A. and Cynthia Y. Coldiron. Excise Tax: $434. Value: $217,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0289.
Sept. 18: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Reed Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Reed Real Estate Holdings I, LLC and Reed Real Estate Holdings II, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0327.
Sept. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher and Bethany Stone. Grantors: James C. and Sandra H. Faw. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0335.
Sept. 18: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kada Endeaver Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: John W. and Suzanne N. Weaver. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0341.
Sept. 21: 7.164 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: James A. and Camille Mims. Grantors: Lewis E. and Stephanie R. Bridges. Excise Tax: $1,210. Value: $605,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0433.
Sept. 21: 1.019 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jason E. and Ricky L. Matthews. Grantors: Dennis L. and Charlene W. Abel, The Abel Family Trust. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0461.
Sept. 21: 0.960 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Georgia C. Davis. Grantors: David, Nicole and Sharlene Osborne, Gwyn R. and Sharlene Lewis. Excise Tax: $315. Value: $157,500. Book: 0517. Page: 0466.
Sept. 21: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Stephen D. and Teresa Johnson. Grantor: Jean A. Denny. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0500.
Sept. 21: 16 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Paul and Sandra Hollis. Grantors: Ancil G. Osborne and Anna O. Cavender. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0531.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Christopher D. and Jessica Y. Metheney. Grantors: Jonathan and Ellen Reece. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0535.
Sept. 21: 4.953 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Wesley B. and Jessica B. Steele, Eugene W. and Deborah J. Kennedy. Grantors: Hobart G. and Lora P. Davis. Excise Tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0547.
Sept. 21: 20.538 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantor: Holland and Stelljes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $214. Value: $107,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0576.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny Sullivan and Candice Haustman. Grantors: Judge A. and Betty C. Pierce. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0588.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Terry L. and Lisa M. Absher. Grantors: John W. Gray III. and Christine R. Gray. Excise Tax: $71. Value: $35,500. Book: 0517. Page: 0594.
Sept. 22: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thomas H. Shaughnessy, Shaughnessy Family Trust. Grantors: Joanne Boland, The Joanne Boland Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0616.
Sept. 22: 6.001 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Timothy B. and Yolliza Brogden. Grantor: Michael S. Eymer. Excise Tax: $346. Value: $173,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0642.
Sept. 22: 0.97 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Raymond D. and Luanne Williams. Grantors: John T. Kilby and Howard J. Sheets, Howard J. Sheets Estate. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0661.
Sept. 22: 14.874 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Hannah R. Eller-Martin and Stacy E. Halsey. Grantor: Rebecca J. Eller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0704.
Sept. 22: 14.197 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Daisy R. Risser. Grantors: W.C. and Melonie G. Church. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0706.
Sept. 22: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Marsha D. Stanley. Grantors: Keith P. and Shirley A. Von Qualen. Excise Tax: $664. Value: $332,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0709.
