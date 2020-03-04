The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 17: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Aaron and Kimberly Wolfe. Grantors: Mark and Barbara Cook. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1423.
Feb. 17: 5.538 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert B. and Sandra H. McFadyen. Grantors: Lee Bazile. Excise Tax: $1,042. Value: $521,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1426.
Feb. 17: 5 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: William S. and Bridget R. Nelson. Grantors: Elmer W. and Julia C.W. Stewart. Excise Tax: $798. Value: $399,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1429.
Feb. 17: 27.6 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Lois J. Pennington and Peggy P. Stern. Grantor: Lois J. Pennington. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1457.
Feb. 17: 8 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Peggy P. Stern. Grantor: Lois J. Pennington. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1460.
Feb. 17: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lois Riley and Linda S. R. Lewis. Grantor: Lois Riley. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1465.
Feb. 18: 1.9 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Willis C. Robbins Jr. and Deborah Robbins. Grantor: Mae T. Robbins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1476.
Feb. 18: 5 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Robbins Tucker Farms, LLC. Grantors: Mae T., Deborah and Willis C. Robbins Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1479.
Feb. 18: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jordan B. and Taylor P. Crouse. Grantors: Kevin D. and Robin Little. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1497.
Feb. 18: 2 Lots, Jefferson Townships. Grantees: Robbie and Cassandra Hart. Grantors: Joseph and Patricia LaFave. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1521.
Feb. 18: 1.98 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dorothy M. L. Campbell. Grantor: Dorothy M. L. Campbell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1541.
Feb. 18: Unit A-1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Larry S. and Loraine W. Baker. Grantors: Bobbie’s Nest, LLC, Robert J. and Kathleen B. Giroux. Excise Tax: $366. Value: $183,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1565.
Feb. 18: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John C. Allen Jr. and Tamera J. Allen. Grantors: James H. and Leticia Houck. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1584.
Feb. 19: 2.991 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Orion Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantor: Mallory D. Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1609.
Feb. 19: 4.838 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Orion Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantor: Mallory D. Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1611.
Feb. 19: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Reyno and Tina Sanchez. Grantors: Richard E. and Jacqueline H. Morrison. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0509. Page: 1625.
Feb. 19: 20 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy L. and Sandra H. Snow. Grantors: Mark A. and Tammy H. Massey. Excise Tax: $316. Value: $158,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1627.
Feb. 20: 0.976 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Heartstrings of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Amy S. and Janet S. Hart, Amy W., Amy S. and Grady Wood. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Page: 0509. Page: 1639.
Feb. 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Jeffery D. Billings. Grantor: Carolyn S. Rogers. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1656.
Feb. 20: 9.785 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Eunice P. Moore. Grantors: David L. and Jan M. McKnight. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1665.
Feb. 20: 3.07 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert E. Seatz. Grantors: Laddie and Deborah Siders. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1693.
Feb. 20: 0.133 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Laddie and Deborah Siders. Grantor: Robert E. Seatz. Excise Tax: $71. Value: $35,500. Book: 0509. Page: 1697.
Feb. 20: 0.133 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Laddie and Deborah Siders, Hunter P. and Stacy S. Yancey. Grantors: Laddie and Deborah Siders, Hunter P. and Stacy S. Yancey. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1700.
Feb. 20: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Pat W. and Tanya Jester. Grantors: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1704.
Feb. 20: 0.749 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Rowe Bogle Campbell III and Rhonda J. Campbell. Grantors: Philip N. and Kathryn T. Barbee. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1721.
Feb. 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Philip N. and Kathryn T. Barbee. Grantors: Thomas A. and Sarah G. Ormand. Excise Tax: $816. Value: $408,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1725.
Feb. 20: 15.5 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Harry G. and Allison D. K. Sullivan. Grantor: Shirley L. Sturgill. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1728.
Feb. 20: 68.5 Acres, Helton and Creston Townships. Grantees: Harry G. and Allison D. K. Sullivan. Grantor: Glen Sullivan and Allison D. K. Sullivan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1739.
Feb. 20: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Arthur D., Anthony D. and Linda S. B. Brinegar. Grantors: Arthur D. and Linda S. B. Brinegar. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1746.
Feb. 20: 1.296 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Donald J. Parsons Jr. and Natasha M. Parsons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1749.
Feb. 20: 4 Lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Charles V. and Peggy S. Sturgill. Grantors: Steven D. and Tina L. Greer. Excise Tax: $222. Value: $111,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1751.
Feb. 21: 2.155 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Tiffany Shatley and Jesse Richardson. Grantors: Gregory and Carrie Taylor. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $120,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1759.
Feb. 21: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph C. Richards Jr. and Lynn E. Richards. Grantors: Joseph C. Richards Jr. and Lynn E. Richards. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1762.
Feb. 21: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Jeffery D. Billings. Grantors: Reed S. Porter, Janet E. Pritchett and Nancy S. McMullen. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1774.
Feb. 21: 4 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Laura H. Kesler. Grantor: John T. Hudson. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1779.
Feb. 21: 0.438 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1788.
Feb. 21: 9.275 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1790.
Feb. 21: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1792.
Feb. 21: 15.858 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Janet A. Leath. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1794.
Feb. 21: 0.577 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steve Leath & Sons, LLC. Grantor: Steve Leath & Sons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1798.
Feb. 21: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edward J. and Jody S. Priest. Grantors: Paul H. and Susan V. Hubbell. Excise Tax: $126. Value: $63,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1801.
Feb. 21: 50.356 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: William D. Eckard Jr. and Margaret S. Eckard. Grantor: Mountain Resources LLC, Highland Forestry and Land & Timber LLC. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1804.
Feb. 21: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantee: Eric S. Hamilton. Grantors: Terry J. Saunders Jr. and Phylicia K. Saunders. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0509. Page: 1807.
Feb. 21: 0.126 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Matthew L. Shepherd. Grantors: Leonard E. and Linda C. Atkinson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1811.
Feb. 21: 0.117 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Pleasant Sounds, LLC. Grantor: Matthew L. Shepherd. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1814.
Feb. 21: 0.153 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Robert C. Thomas. Grantor: Matthew L. Shepherd. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 1817.
