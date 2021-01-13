The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 26: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Elinor A. Davis. Grantors: Brian C. and Brynn Lundgren. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2021.
Oct. 26: 2.044 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Alfredo L. and Mirta F. Gonzalez. Grantors: Alfredo L. Gonzalez Jr. and Michelle Orts. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2024.
Oct. 27: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Matthew C. Sexton. Grantors: Kenneth G. and Robin Sexton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2062.
Oct. 27: 0.065 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Patsy L. Miller. Grantors: Barry J. and Debra D. Edwards. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2083.
Oct. 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Susan J. Dewar. Grantors: William C. and Paula P. Steele. Excise Tax: $526. Value: $263,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2093.
Oct. 27: 32.746 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Duncan Rawlings and Meagean L. Dugger. Grantors: Jeffrey S. and Donna W. Owens. Excise Tax: $704. Value: $352,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2114.
Oct. 28: 11 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Whitman Properties II, LLC. Grantors: Deborah E. Hart, Sammy and Kelly Surber. Excise Tax: $139. Value: $69,500. Book: 0518. Page: 2129.
Oct. 28: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas K. and Cori E. Mash. Grantors: Terrance M. and Deborah Jordan. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2136.
Oct. 28: 2 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Samuel and Kelly H. Surber. Grantors: Ricky D. and Marisa Hart. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2139.
Oct. 28: 0.507 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bobby C. and Anneita D. Francis. Grantor: Barbara D. Phillips. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2142.
Oct. 28: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ira N. and Sabrina Grant. Grantor: Debra S. Degalis. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0518. Page: 2178.
Oct. 28: 35.550 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Aaron D. Lyman. Grantor: Ashe Mountain Properties Development, INC. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2189.
Oct. 28: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeremiah S. and Heather L. Casey. Grantor: Judy M. Neaves. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2207.
Oct. 28: 1. 179 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: James R. Burk and the James R. Burk Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: James R. Burk. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2211.
Oct. 28: 0.152 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul T. Jones Jr., Timothy D. and Robin J. Carter and the Carter Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2229.
Oct. 28: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Timothy D. and Robin J. Carter, Carter Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Shirley Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2231.
Oct. 28: 5.801 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christine J. Badger. Grantors: Betty D. Caudill and Ruth D. Absher. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2233.
Oct. 28: 7.472 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christine J. Badger and Anne S. Johnson. Grantees: Betty D. Caudill and Ruth D. Absher. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2236.
Oct. 28: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Anne S. Johnson. Grantors: Betty D. Caudill and Ruth D. Absher. Excise Tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2239.
Oct. 28: 0.565 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Rhonda Reedy. Grantors: Juan Valencia and Marie M. Santa. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2242.
Oct. 29: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kenneth and Linda Wood. Grantor: Kenneth Wood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2295.
Oct. 29: 0.985 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jerry L. and Robyn P. Spangler. Grantor: Frances S. Price. Excise Tax: $628. Value: $314,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2305.
Oct. 29: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Karylsa D. Valentin. Grantor: Pamela B. Pellegrino. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0518. Page: 2311.
Oct. 29: 41.634 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Ricky and Kay Abrams. Grantor: John A. McKeel. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2361.
Oct. 29: 0.981 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert C. and Marilyn L. Helms. Grantors: John P. Pauk Jr. and Christina W. Pauk. Excise Tax: $855. Value: $427,500. Book: 0518. Page: 2364.
Oct. 29: 1.005 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Pierre and Kimberly S. Pasche. Grantors: Jack A. and Lena Lewis. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2404.
Oct. 29: 72.7 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: David W. Hoyle Jr. and Resa D. Hoyle. Grantors: William R. and Jeanette B. Greer. Excise Tax: $396. Value: $198,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2435.
Oct. 29: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Richard J. and Sheri L. Dent. Grantors: Bobby J. and Betty P. Miller. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000.
Oct. 29: 0.497 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Kristen Hughes. Grantors: Richard J. and Sheri L. Dent. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 2443.
Oct. 30: 0.69 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: George B. Bowman Jr., Karen M. Kruse and the Kruse-Bowman Property Trust. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2446.
Oct. 30: 0.794 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Pamela J. Hill. Grantors: Joshua A. and Amber C. Scott. Excise Tax: $592. Value: $296,000. Book: 0518. Page: 2449.
