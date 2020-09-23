The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 25: 1.931 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Gavin R. Woodie. Grantors: Larry W. and Barbara B. Basinger, The Basinger Family Trust. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0036.
Aug. 25: 13.260 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph T. and Pamela D.C. Ignoffo. Grantors: William C., Gail H., Matthew, Katie, Wesley, Jake, Joseph Suzanne, Levi, Robert J. and J.L. Gentry, Max and Shirley G. Vannoy, Betty G. Lewis, Chad and Tara Phipps, Helen G. Davis, Dennis and Alice C. Sharpe and Adam Lubar. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0053.
Aug. 25: 0.541 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Russell A. and Debra A. Turner. Grantors: Brian Miles and Erin M. Sigel. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0082.
Aug. 25: 0.813 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jimmy D. Campbell and Robin A. Edwards. Grantors: Danny E. and Linda R. Martin. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0124.
Aug. 25: 21.157 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Mark S. Reavis. Grantor: Jean Graybeal. Excise Tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0152.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Glenn L. and Doris L. Dumont. Grantors: Robert W., Stephanie H., Elba M. and Craig Scott. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0187.
Aug. 25: 0.154 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mary H. Putman. Grantor: Lynda D. McDaniel. Excise Tax: $187. Value: $93,500. Book: 0516. Page: 0191.
Aug. 25: 14.27 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Rebecca D. Hitt. Grantors: Michael G. and Rebecca D. Hitt, Michael Glenn Hitt Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0212.
Aug. 25: 6.44 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jennifer N. Myers. Grantors: David D. and Laura A. Michael. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0216.
Aug. 26: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jimmy W. and Donna G. Idol, Steven W. and Debra B. Siler. Grantors: John F. and Dianna Caraway. Excise Tax: $184. Value: $92,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0241.
Aug. 25: 0.061 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: HHR56 LLC. Grantor: Crown Point of Ashe Homeowners’ Association, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0244.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Arthur W. and Sandra P. Goodwin. Grantors: Katy J. Matney, Johnny and Katy J. Clanton. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0247.
Aug. 26: 2 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Billy R. and Janice M. Tarlton. Grantors: Melinda J. Maddin and Julie A. Risher. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0264.
Aug. 26: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ryan J. and Peyton E.B. Absher. Grantors: Howell V. and Rebecca S. Pruett. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0320.
Aug. 26: 2.147 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Ethan and Christina Turner. Grantors: James A. and Canzada B. Lyall. Excise Tax: $326. Value: $163,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0344.
Aug. 26: 0.642 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: C.S. and Sue A. Mills. Grantors: M.L. Hiatt and Jolene H. McKenzie. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0362.
Aug. 26: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dale E. and Lynda G. Harris. Grantors: Dale E. and Lynda G. Harris. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0375.
Aug. 26: 4.362 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Benjamin P. and Melissa D. O’Neil. Grantors: Brandon D. and Jessica B. Miller. Excise Tax: $494. Value: $247,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0394.
Aug. 27: 0.800 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Ellen M. Phipps. Grantor: Clair R. French. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0417.
Aug. 27: 2.352 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Shawn A. Gentry. Grantor: Gale H. Gentry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0422.
Aug. 27: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Ashlin M. Edmisten. Grantor: Zoila Cardoso. Excise Tax: $314. Value: $157,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0434.
Aug. 27: 14.497 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gregg L. Stebben, Gregg L. Stebben Living Trust. Grantors: Alain J. and Louise A. Huin. Excise Tax: $1,270. Value: $635,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0461.
Aug. 27: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Greene Realty Company, Inc. Grantors: Glenn M. and Patricia S. Pearson. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0464.
Aug. 27: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Carl F. and Innes G. Boland. Grantors: Joel D. and Lisa H. Carpenter. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0478.
Aug. 28: 1.5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rufino S. Rojo and Tomasa S. Otzoy. Grantors: Gordon K., Johnny L., Ricky J. and Darlene May, Letcher L. May Jr. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0506.
Aug. 28: 1.820 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Roger C. and Melinda H. Poe. Grantors: Roger C. and Melinda H. Poe, Craig Poe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0537.
Aug. 28: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeff S. and Michelle R. McLean. Grantors: Jerry D. and Norma Covil. Excise Tax: $1,278. Value: $639,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0558.
Aug. 28: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ken H. and Lisa W. Williams. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0587.
Aug. 28: 5 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles F. and Lourdes M. Boye. Grantors: Elliot S. and Mary J. Bigman, Jeanette Bigman. Excise Tax: $2,305. Value: $1,152,500. Book: 0516. Page: 0607.
Aug. 28: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Curt A. and Aimee L. Petrarca. Grantors: Geraldine V. Patterson, Patterson Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0614.
Aug. 28: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Betty W. Parsons. Grantors: Amber Smith and Layne Rathburn. Excise Tax: $137. Value: $68,500. Book: 0516. Page: 0629.
Aug. 28: 1.482 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bradley I. Upchurch. Grantor: Sandra L. Allison. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0632.
Aug. 28: 1.347 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Donald R. Harless Jr. and Linda G. Harless. Grantor: James R. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0634.
Aug. 28: 0.75 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Richard A. Williams. Grantors: Terry L. and Jae Osborne. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0650.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Phillip W. and Michelle A. M. Spencer. Grantors: Charles W. Daughtry, Glenn D. and Melba A. Brewer. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0670.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bernard E. Wier and Donald G. Denny. Grantors: Daniel A. and April D. Powers. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0712.
Aug. 31: 11.340 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Laura M. and Priscilla A. Price, Pamela Scully. Grantors: Patrick and Pamela Scully. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0718.
Aug. 31: 3 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Laura M. Price and Pamela Scully. Grantors: Patrick and Pamela Scully. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0721.
Aug. 31: 0.889 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Charlotte Trejo. Grantors: Jerry Blankenship and Tina Wray. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0724.
Aug. 31: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jimmie H. and Francis C. Melton, Eric S. and Micah M. Ennis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0730.
Aug. 31: ⅓ of Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Clyde T. Jones Jr. Grantors: Clyde T. Jones Jr. and Edith P. Jones, Edith Jones Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0734.
Aug. 31: 0.912 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kenneth W. and Michelle Terrell. Grantors: Michael D. and Sheila R. McCutchan. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0739.
Aug. 31: 3.21 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Barrett K. and Brandi L. Donaldson. Grantor: Jamie M. Parker. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0762.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Manuel A., Eric M. and Maria I. Perez. Grantors: Manuel A. and Maria I. Perez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0778.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantee: David C. Edwards. Grantors: Thomas and Julie Morrow. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0786.
Aug. 31: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: James L. Woodruff Jr. and Nancy J. Woodruff, Nancy Johnson Woodruff Revocable Trust. Grantors: James L. Woodruff Jr. and Nancy J. Woodruff. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0791.
Aug. 31: 3.167 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Joshua A. and Bambi B. Bogue. Grantor: Belynda P. Thompson. Excise Tax: $438. Value: $219,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0810.
Aug. 31: 3.669 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jack Owens Jr. and Sarah Owens. Grantor: Diane B. Dixon. Excise Tax: $546. Value: $273,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0823.
Aug. 31: 5 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Susan R. Miller. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0844.
Aug. 31: 3 Tracts, Jefferson and Old Fields Townships. Grantees: Kenneth G. and Marcella J. Goodman. Grantors: Charles G. and Pamela G. Edwards, James E. Goodman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0856.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Charles Maynard. Grantors: Charles and Kristin Maynard, Kristin M. Hubanks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0860.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Rolando Beltran Jr. and Ashley A. Ditinyak. Grantor: Nereida Gonzalez. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0516. Page: 0863.
